Golf: Robert Duncan’s 17th hole chip-in sparks late comeback to win Evening Express Champion of Champions handicap title

A dramatic chip-in proved pivotal for Robert Duncan on his way to victory in the Evening Express Champion of Champions handicap final.

Murcar Links member Robert, 40, was two down to Grant James (Fraserburgh) with just two holes remaining, but managed to secure victory at the first extra hole.

Robert, who lifted the Highland League twice with Buckie during his spell from 2007-2015 at Victoria Park, said : “Obviously I am delighted to have won the tournament and extremely proud of the achievement.

“The final was very close with never more than two holes in it.

“I was two down with two to play and it was looking likely that Grant would close out the match at the 17th.

“My caddie Murray Carnie kept me going and I managed to chip in at the 17th to win the hole and that changed the momentum in my favour.

“I went on to win the 18th and then closed out the match with a birdie at the 19th.

“Grant was a great opponent and good company.

“He played really well throughout the match and think would have closed out the match had I not chipped in.

“The most enjoyable part is the matchplay element – I really enjoy that format.

“I’m forward to having the opportunity to defend the title next year.”

Aberdein Considine again sponsored the Champion of Champions to the tune of £2,400.

The property, legal and financial law firm provided £200 to the winners, £100 to the runners-up and £50 to the semi-finalists.

Peterhead pro Philip McLean claims Scottish Alliance Championship

Philip McLean cruised to a three-shot victory in the Scottish Alliance Championship at Lossiemouth Golf Club.

Peterhead professional Philip carded rounds of 71, 71 and 69 to earn a two-under aggregate of 211 to beat home amateur Ryan Copeland.

Philip, 36, said: “I’m proud of my performance during the first round, which was played in a 35mph wind, and to record my first Alliance Championship after a couple of runners-up finishes in the past.

“The conditions over the week were typical of everything that you would expect of a North-east Alliance tournament

“But the first round was definitely the best round of the three.

“I played the par-threes very well all week and was two-under in difficult conditions, which was really pleasing.

“I was also four-under for the par-fives, which I reckon was a good effort.

“I settled into the last round well and drove the first green and felt pretty relaxed.

“I was two-under through six holes and felt really comfortable after that.

“The course was first class – and the greens as good as I’ve putted on all year.

“Going into the winter I will be playing the North-east Alliance every Wednesday and practising at Peterhead and Berryhill driving range.”

Lumphanan take Deeside League; Culter win Harry Shepherd Trophy

Lumphanan Golf Club won this year’s Deeside League title.

Away victories over Ballater, Peterculter and Portlethen, plus home successes against Aboyne, Stonehaven and Tarland, put Lumphanan on 12 points to pip Banchory by a point with Stonehaven a further point adrift in third.

Meanwhile, Peterculter won the Harry Shepherd Trophy on home soil.

The Peterculter team of Paul Forbes (36), Graeme Reid (34), Alex McCrae (32), David Walker (31), John Craig (30) and Mike Archer (27) combined to earn a winning team total of 190 Stableford points.

Ballater finished second on 188.