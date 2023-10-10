Golf: Robert Duncan’s 17th hole chip-in sparks late comeback to win Evening Express Champion of Champions handicap title

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Golf: Robert Duncan’s 17th hole chip-in sparks late comeback to win Evening Express Champion of Champions handicap title

This week's local golf round-up also includes a chat with Peterhead pro Philip McLean after he claimed the Scottish Alliance Championship.

By Alan Brown
Peter Mutch of sponsor Aberdein Considine with Evening Express Champion of Champions gents' handicap winner Robert Duncan
Peter Mutch of sponsor Aberdein Considine with Evening Express Champion of Champions gents' handicap winner Robert Duncan. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

A dramatic chip-in proved pivotal for Robert Duncan on his way to victory in the Evening Express Champion of Champions handicap final.

Murcar Links member Robert, 40, was two down to Grant James (Fraserburgh) with just two holes remaining, but managed to secure victory at the first extra hole.

Robert, who lifted the Highland League twice with Buckie during his spell from 2007-2015 at Victoria Park, said : “Obviously I am delighted to have won the tournament and extremely proud of the achievement.

“The final was very close with never more than two holes in it.

“I was two down with two to play and it was looking likely that Grant would close out the match at the 17th.

“My caddie Murray Carnie kept me going and I managed to chip in at the 17th to win the hole and that changed the momentum in my favour.

“I went on to win the 18th and then closed out the match with a birdie at the 19th.

“Grant was a great opponent and good company.

“He played really well throughout the match and think would have closed out the match had I not chipped in.

“The most enjoyable part is the matchplay element – I really enjoy that format.

“I’m forward to having the opportunity to defend the title next year.”

Aberdein Considine again sponsored the Champion of Champions to the tune of £2,400.

The property, legal and financial law firm provided £200 to the winners, £100 to the runners-up and £50 to the semi-finalists.

Peterhead pro Philip McLean claims Scottish Alliance Championship

Philip McLean cruised to a three-shot victory in the Scottish Alliance Championship at Lossiemouth Golf Club.

Peterhead professional Philip carded rounds of 71, 71 and 69 to earn a two-under aggregate of 211 to beat home amateur Ryan Copeland.

Philip, 36, said: “I’m proud of my performance during the first round, which was played in a 35mph wind, and to record my first Alliance Championship after a couple of runners-up finishes in the past.

“The conditions over the week were typical of everything that you would expect of a North-east Alliance tournament

“But the first round was definitely the best round of the three.

“I played the par-threes very well all week and was two-under in difficult conditions, which was really pleasing.

“I was also four-under for the par-fives, which I reckon was a good effort.

“I settled into the last round well and drove the first green and felt pretty relaxed.

Philip McLean with the Scottish Alliance Championship trophy
Philip McLean with the Scottish Alliance Championship trophy. Image: Alan Brown.

“I was two-under through six holes and felt really comfortable after that.

“The course was first class – and the greens as good as I’ve putted on all year.

“Going into the winter I will be playing the North-east Alliance every Wednesday and practising at Peterhead and Berryhill driving range.”

Lumphanan take Deeside League; Culter win Harry Shepherd Trophy

Lumphanan Golf Club won this year’s Deeside League title.

Away victories over Ballater, Peterculter and Portlethen, plus home successes against Aboyne, Stonehaven and Tarland, put Lumphanan on 12 points to pip Banchory by a point with Stonehaven a further point adrift in third.

Meanwhile, Peterculter won the Harry Shepherd Trophy on home soil.

The Peterculter team of Paul Forbes (36), Graeme Reid (34), Alex McCrae (32), David Walker (31), John Craig (30) and Mike Archer (27) combined to earn a winning team total of 190 Stableford points.

Ballater finished second on 188.

