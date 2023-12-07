Dance like no-one’s watching at new Airyhall Community Centre class

In a world of chaos and conformity, Jennifer Ladd has created a safe space where people can let it all go through the power of dance and self-expression.

Forget complex choreography and routines, Jennifer Ladd’s intuitive soul expression dance class at Airyhall Community Centre is all about going with the flow as she encourages people to listen to the music and move their bodies in whatever way they wish.

“It’s all about self-expression and unlocking your creativity which is empowering and is also good for your mental and physical health,” says Jennifer, 45, who lives in Aberdeen.

“I would say it’s definitely for everyone, no experience is needed and it’s for all fitness levels as you just work with your own body.

“You can focus any stress or emotions you’re feeling into the music so you’re releasing it.

“You’ll feel very calm afterwards.”

Journey of self-discovery

It was Jennifer’s own powerful journey of self-discovery that inspired her to start the dance class.

“I’ve been on a journey of coming off anti-depressants,” says Jennifer.

“I was never depressed, I was just upset but at the age of 18 I was put on anti-depressants and my body became addicted to them so I was on them for 20 years.

“Coming off the medication very slowly has allowed me to feel everything.

“Since then I’ve been reclaiming myself back.

“Its not been an easy journey but I know from my own personal experience that all I needed was to let all the feelings come out and not suppress them which is what the medication did.”

Tapping into your creativity

Since coming off the medication six years ago, Jennifer says it feels like a light has went back on inside her which has allowed her to tap into her creativity and self-expression.

“The reason why a lot of people can get depressed it is that you’re not tapping into the things that you enjoy,” says Jennifer.

“You’re not expressing yourself, you’re not being creative, you forget who you are.

“That’s what happened to me as I forgot who I was.”

As someone with a lifelong love of art, Jennifer soon found herself picking her paint brush back up again.

“It was a transformational process of getting back into my own self-expression of who I am and then I felt I could help other people with this too,” says Jennifer.

“Most of my paintings are inspired by emotions and the journey of the soul.”

The stars aligned

The paintings then led Jennifer on a path into astrology, the study of stars and planets in the sky and their connection with life on earth.

“I started to paint planets and started to think about how much I loved astrology,” says Jennifer.

“So I did an astrology course and I’ve been practicing properly for about two years.

“Astrology is a path to understanding your soul’s blueprint in this lifetime.

“I was searching for answers and I found astrology gave me answers and it keeps on giving answers.

“It can be about finding talents that you have that you haven’t even exercised yet because you have just taken them for granted.”

Dance class is out of this world

Together with her painting commissions and astrology readings, Jennifer also finds joy in dance which is why she has set up her own class.

“Dancing makes my heart sing as I love music,” says Jennifer.

“So I started an intuitive soul expression dance and chant class at Airyhall Community Centre.

“The class is very intuitive but it’s connected to the elements and the planets.

“So we might start off by moving to a strong drum beat that represents planet Earth or we’ll move to the sound of water which can help people tap into their feelings.”

Reconnecting with yourself

After 30 minutes of dance, Jennifer then does 10 to 15 minutes of chanting positive affirmation.

“I use Sanskrit chants because it’s an ancient language that has so many positive vibrations,” says Jennifer.

Reconnecting with herself and helping others to do the same has brought Jennifer so much joy.

The advice Jennifer would give to anyone else in a similar situation would be to always trust your intuition.

“Even when we doubt ourselves, we are the boss of ourselves,” says Jennifer.

“It’s about self-empowerment, finding your power internally from the deepest place and finding that self-compassion.”

Wellbeing diary with Jennifer Ladd

What are your three top tips for health and wellbeing?

Connect with nature, pay attention to your senses such as your breathing and thoughts (mindfulness) and know yourself – connect to your truth.

How do you like to de-stress?

For me, the fastest way is through music, dance/movement, a forest walk, hot salt baths, being aware of your breath, lighting a candle or praying to connect to a higher being. Time alone in stillness/meditation also de-stresses me as does a hot water bottle and a hot chocolate.

Do you incorporate health and wellbeing into your diet?

Yes healthy eating is my go to for keeping well. I like green drinks, fruit smoothies, lemon water, celery juices, raw food and lots of fruit and vegetables. I also minimise by intake of sugar, diary and wheat. I find I’m more emotional if I eat too much of them including foods which are high in carbohydrates so I keep those low.

Do you have an inspirational quotes that you live by?

“Be yourself; everyone else is already taken.” By Oscar Wilde.

Jennifer’s dance class is on every Monday at noon at Airyhall Community Centre. For more information contact Jennifer via her Facebook page @JenniferLadd and for more information about her paintings and astrology go to her website jenniferladd.art