Dons fan who showed toilet sex tape avoids being placed on sex offenders register

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Dons fan who showed toilet sex tape avoids being placed on sex offenders register

Kevin Joseph video recorded a sexual tryst between himself and an unsuspecting woman in the toilet of the Foundry bar and then showed it to his friends on a supporters bus.

By David McPhee
Kevin Joseph admitted the offence when he appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson / Facebook
Kevin Joseph admitted the offence when he appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson / Facebook

A Dons fan who filmed himself having sex with a woman in an Aberdeen pub toilet and then showed it to his friends has been told he will not be placed on the sex offenders register.

Kevin Joseph videoed a sexual tryst between himself and an unsuspecting woman in the Foundry bar and then showed it to his friends on a supporters’ bus to Edinburgh.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told how the 30-year-old produced his phone before playing the sex tape to shocked pals and other supporters before a match where Hibernian played host to the Dons.

However, despite the Crown Office claiming that the footage had a “significant sexual element” a sheriff concluded that Joseph should not be placed on the sex offenders register.

‘You’re disgusting’

Fiscal depute Alan Townsend told the court on August 20 2022, Joseph and the woman had consensual sex in the toilets of The Foundry, adding: “The complainer was not aware of there being any recording of that particular interaction.”

Mr Townsend said that around a month later, on September 17, Joseph and the two witnesses were travelling on a supporters’ bus to Edinburgh.

He told the court: “The accused disclosed to the witnesses he’d had sexual intercourse with the complainer as described and showed them both the recording on his mobile phone.

“He indicated he was showing them the recording of that.

“They observed the recording but each of them turned away because they didn’t want to watch any more footage.”

Mr Townsend said the witnesses could not identify anyone in the video as faces were not shown but clarified that the Crown’s position that it was the woman’s identity was disclosed to the witnesses by Joseph.

Exterior of The Foundry pub, Holburn Street, Aberdeen.
The Foundry, Holburn Street, Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.

One of the witnesses contacted the woman, who was surprised and upset on learning of the video.

Mr Townsend said: “Following that, the witness challenged the accused, saying ‘you’re disgusting, you have a video of you s******* [the complainer] on your phone and she doesn’t even know about it’.

“His response was ‘where’s your proof?’ in a cocky manner.”

The matter was later reported to the police and Joseph was arrested.

Joseph, of Kincorth Lane, Aberdeen, pled guilty to a charge under the Abusive Behaviour and Sexual Harm (Scotland) Act 2016.

The charge states he disclosed a video which showed or appeared to show the woman in an intimate situation which had not previously been disclosed to the public by her or with her consent.

It states that in showing the witnesses the video, Joseph intended to cause her, or was reckless as to whether she would be caused, fear, alarm or distress.

Pleas of not guilty were accepted to charges of voyeurism and causing a woman to look at a sexual image without consent.

Sheriff says accused was ‘significantly’ drunk

Defence solicitor Christopher Maitland told the court that his client is “happy to comply” with the suggestions made within a background report carried out into his client.

He added that Joseph would be able to pay a fine or carry out unpaid work as part of a community payback order, if one was made.

Sheriff Lesley Johnston told Joseph that she believed his actions to be an “isolated event” and that a major factor in his offending that day was his “significant intoxication”.

“You have no analogous convictions and no further convictions since this offence,” she said before deciding not to make Joseph subject to the sex offenders register.

But the sheriff did order Joseph to carry out 135 hours of unpaid work as part of a community payback order.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A Wick woman who used sex to extort money from one man and attempted to extort cash from another man has narrowly avoided a jail sentence. Kathleen Newlands, 34, was instead ordered to carry out 250 hours of unpaid work and will be under supervision Picture shows; Kathleen Newlands appeared at Wick Sheriff Court. N/A. Supplied by Facebook (Kathleen Newlands) / DC Thomson (Wick Sheriff Court) Date; Unknown
No jail for sextortion mum from Wick who blackmailed cheating men
Universal Credit. Image: Kim Cessford / DCT Media
Benefits fraudster made up blind children to pay off drug debt
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 30th MArch '20 The new Inverness Justice Centre which conducted its first business yesterday (Monday) despite the current Covid-19 emergency.
Man caught with toy gun in Inverness admits firearms charge
Dexter Meachen. Image: Facebook
Learner driver, 17, led police on high-speed chase through Aberdeen city centre
Megan Ross was jailed after she assaulted four police officers. Image: Facebook.
Aberdeen mum jailed for attack on four police officers
Bradley Richardson appeared at Banff Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
Macduff chef ordered to pay compensation to love rival after smashing his windscreen with…
Inverness Sheriff Court.
Man who tried to convince undercover cop to send him indecent images branded a…
Police cars on Church Street in Buckie after an assault
Boy, 16, in court accused of Buckie attempted murder
Almeida Fernandes leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Predatory sex pest claimed 'women should not be walking around on their own'
Harem Ahmedian admitted sending a series of threats to his ex-partner. Image: Facebook/ DC Thomson.
'You’re definitely going to die soon': Man avoids prison after terrifying threats to ex