Crowds flock to Schoolhill as Queen Camilla makes surprise Aberdeen Art Gallery visit

Self-confessed 'nosy royalists' turn up to see Her Majesty in the Granite City.

By Graham Fleming
Queen Camilla
Queen Camilla arrives to open the new 'Safe Space' during a visit to Aberdeen Art Gallery. Andrew Milligan/ PA Wire.

Crowds gathered in Schoolhill this morning as Queen Camilla arrived in Aberdeen city centre.

Royal fans and local opportunists flocked to the Aberdeen Art Gallery to catch a glimpse of the Queen in a surprise visit.

Her Majesty the Queen came to officially open a Safe Space where victims of domestic abuse can discreetly ask staff for help.

The Queen arrives in Aberdeen
Queen Camilla arrives in Aberdeen to open the new ‘Safe Space’. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
Camilla in Aberdeen
Queen Camilla posed for a photograph after opening the new Safe Space in Aberdeen Art Gallery. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Queen Camilla met pupils from St Margaret’s School for Girls. Image Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

She also unveiled a new sculpture, on display at the gallery, which pays tribute to those lost to domestic abuse.

Police officers could be seen patrolling outside as early as 11am and placed metal barriers around the building.

And excitable crowds gathered to be part of the occasion soon after.

The P&J was also present at the royal visit to gauge excitement for The Queen’s arrival.

Crowd outside Aberdeen Art Gallery
A crowd gathered early on to catch a glimpse of Queen Camilla. Graham Fleming/ DCT Media.

Camilla visit ‘positive for Aberdeen’

Jason Rucker, 40, who is a local writer said the visit was good news for the city “when it really needed it”.

He said: “I am a Camilla fan.

“But I had no idea she was here until I saw the large crowd gathered outside the art gallery. It was a happy accident!

“It would be really exciting to catch a glimpse, it would be even better if I could get a selfie if possible.

“I’m a royal fan because it is need to see tradition upheld.

“It’s also nice to see people doing all they can to do nice things, they’re pretty good with their philanthropy.

John Rucker
Jason Rucker raced to Schoolhill upon hearing the news. Image: Graham Fleming/ DCT Media.

“It’s also just nice to see figureheads.

“I think it is a nice positive thing, when Aberdeen can really use some positive things.”

Queen Camilla attracts ‘nosy’ royalists

Liza Topal, 44, is a manager of a local community centre and a self-proclaimed royalist.

She rushed to the city centre with her daughter Riley when she caught wind of Camilla’s visit.

Speaking to the P&J, she said: “We are just being nosy.

“However, we are royalists – we like the Royal family.

“We’d heard of the visit through the grapevine, and we thought we would come down and have a look.

“We were gutted when we missed out on Prince William when he visited in Tillydrone – because we like him as well.

“We are going to try our hardest to get a selfie as well!”

Liza
Liza and Riley Topal are self-confessed royal fans. Image: Graham Fleming/ DC Thomson.

Commotion in Schoolhill as Queen Camilla visits

The commotion also encouraged those around the immediate vicinity to join in the crowd.

Those working in establishments nearby all spared a moment to catch a glimpse of the Queen Consort.

One employee who works in Schoolhill said: “I just heard the commotion outside and wanted to see what all the fuss was about.

“I don’t mind the royals.

“We just had to know what the gathering was about. We’re opportunists really!”

Queen Camilla opens the new ‘Safe Space’ during a visit to Aberdeen Art Gallery. Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

‘Welcome addition to city’s art gallery’

The new Safe Space venue within the art gallery will be open seven days a week and free to enter.

And royal guest Queen Camilla was welcomed to the new venue by Lord Provost David Cameron as well as pupils from Gilcomstoun Primary School.

He said: “I was honoured to welcome Her Majesty The Queen to Aberdeen Art Gallery today.

“The gallery becoming a ‘Safe Space’ for those seeking help and support while living with abuse is a necessary and welcome addition to one of our much-loved public buildings.

“I hope that anyone requiring such assistance feels able to enter the building and approach a member of staff for help and support.

Earlier this week we revealed the news that King Charles’ Balmoral visit will be disrupted by prostate treatment.

King Charles’ Balmoral stay disrupted by prostate treatment

