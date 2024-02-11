The Broons partner with NHS Highland to support #EndPJParalysis campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Broons partner with NHS Highland to support #EndPJParalysis campaign

The campaign highlights the importance of movement during and after a hospital stay.

By Lauren Robertson
It is hoped the familiar faces of The Broons will make information more accessible. Image: DC Thomson
When packing for a stay in hospital, there are things that will most definitely make it into your bag. A toothbrush and soap, maybe a puzzle book, certainly a few pairs of pyjamas.

Following a procedure, whether routine or not, the societal norm has long been bed rest, fueled by the idea that this will help your body heal.

The reality is that, if this stasis lasts three weeks, your strength and physical function will reduce by the same amount as aging 30 years. Just one week of inactivity could lead to a loss of 1.5kg of muscle mass. Two days and your ability to walk independently could decline.

The Broons have partnered with NHS Highland to support the #EndPJParalysis campaign to highlight the importance of movement during and after a trip to hospital. A new pamphlet of comic strips aims to make informational accessible and easy for all ages to consume.

What is PJ Paralysis?

“The phrase ‘PJ paralysis’ describes the 95% of time hospital patients can typically spend inactive, either in bed or a chair, often in pyjamas or a hospital gown, leading to significant physical deconditioning,” explained Derek Laidler, professional lead physiotherapist for Argyll & Bute.

Derek Laidler launching the new campaign. Image: NHS Highland

“We might fix someone’s acute illness, infection or injury when they come into hospital, but we are making some things worse. This can happen to anyone, but you see the biggest impact on elderly people.”

Improving physical and mental health

Derek wants to empower patients to take control of their recovery. He also wants to encourage relatives to make sure they keep moving both in hospital and once they return home.

“It’s about thinking of things everyone does anyway,” he said.

“Standing on one leg while you are waiting for the microwave to ping, getting out of a chair without using your arms, or choosing to take the stairs.”

One of the new Broons comic strips. Image: DC Thomson

Using movement to protect mental health during recovery is just as important too.

“After hospital you can feel a bit down and lose confidence doing what you used to do,” said Derek.

“That means you can end up isolating yourself. It is important to get back out in the community as it will aid your journey to recovery.”

A life-changing afternoon

One man Derek used movement to help is 73-year-old David Waltho.

When he wasn’t teaching, David spent his life seeking adrenaline and adventure, skiing and sailing to his heart’s content.

That all changed very quickly one afternoon during lockdown.

“I was sat waiting for Nicola Sturgeon to give an update on the state of affairs and suddenly, the yogurt I was eating started jumping all over the place and I had no control of it at all,” said David.

The Broons have been making people smile since 1936. Image: DC Thomson

“I knew I was having a stroke so my wife got me in the car and we went to the local hospital. I was there for a month learning to walk again.”

David lost most of his independence that day, his mobility and vision severely impacted. The longing for his old life was difficult to deal with.

“I could have quite happily shut myself in the house and just looked out at the garden,” he said.

“You feel embarrassed. There are a lot of things I can’t do.”

The importance of movement

David was referred to Lorn & Oban Healthy Options – a local service that supports those with life-long health conditions. He met with Rory Graham, lead exercise professional, and started attending regular gym and strength and balance sessions.

Over three years, his strength grew and he regained some of his independence. The social element of the classes was as beneficial as the physical.

The comic strips encourage people to keep moving and socialising. Image: Dc Thomson

David’s wife, Mary, said: “He had been warned that our four walls would become his prison. But once he got down to Healthy Options he started to actually enjoy getting out the house. His mental attitude changed from that point.”

Though he isn’t back to his past self, and likely never will be, movement has helped David adapt to his new normal. This year, he is looking forward to celebrating his golden wedding anniversary with family.

“I am ever hopeful that I will keep improving,” said David.

“With a brain injury, the chance of any improvement is very small, but the classes really got me back up again. It makes life worth living.”

You can download The Broons x #EndPJParalysis comic strips and pamphlet here. Leaflets and posters will be circulated across all NHS Highland and Argyll and Bute Hospitals from Monday February 12. 

Conversation