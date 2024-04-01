The Inverness volunteer relationship counsellor who spent decades helping others

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Inverness volunteer relationship counsellor who spent decades helping others

Gordie MacDonald, 78, is retiring after 31 years as a volunteer relationship counsellor with Counselling Highland.

Gordie MacDonald
Gordie MacDonald is retiring after 31 years of being a volunteer relationship counsellor.
By Lottie Hood

Sitting in a quiet, tension-filled room with two people questioning their relationship might sound daunting, but for Gordie MacDonald it is where he thrives.

As a former nurse and volunteer relationship counsellor, Gordie has spent a lot of his life listening to people – something which he, and probably his wife Laura, are very grateful for.

“The advantage you get from this is the amount that a counsellor learns from listening to other people,” he added.

“I go home and I ask my wife do I do this? It makes you aware of how you react in a relationship as well.”

Gordie MacDonald as a young lad.
Gordie lived in Australia for two years in his early 20s with his first wife and two girls.

‘There’s a big need that has to be filled’

As a young lad, Gordie MacDonald said there was no way he would have considered counselling, or being a nurse for that matter.

Leaving for the Merchant Navy at 15 years old, getting married to his first wife at 18 and getting a 10-pound Pom passage to Australia for a couple of years, Gordie became a bit of a Jack of all trades.

At 25, when a friend suggested trying out nursing, he originally dismissed it.

Gordie MacDonald in the Merchant Navy holding a flag.
Gordie in the Merchant Navy. Images: Gordie MacDonald

However, after fewer jobs were popping up, Gordie applied to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness and over the years worked his way up to become a nursing manager.

When looking at community nursing, the dad-of-two heard a talk from the charity Relate and decided to sign up to volunteer with Counselling Highland – known as Marriage Counselling Highland at the time.

However, once qualified as a counsellor, he decided to continue volunteering rather than taking on paid clients.

He added: “I felt quite guilty to get paid for counselling… because once you find out people’s needs, it’s okay for people who can maybe afford to have counselling all the time, but then there’s a large part of the population who cannot afford to pay for counselling.

“We get so many people in the community now who… don’t get all the support they require. They don’t have the resources to do it. So this is another reason I think it’s important that a lot of voluntary work is done

“I think what counselling does, in my opinion, is it gives the client time.

“I felt well, that’s a big need that has to be filled, so I continued for the next 31 years.”

Gordie and his wife Laura at his retirement party
Gordie and his wife Laura.

Advice and retirement

After offering a few hours each week to couples seeking help for more than 30 years, Gordie is retiring from volunteering with Counselling Highland.

When asked what one of his biggest pieces of advice would be, the 78-year-old said to be wary of online connections affecting relationships and if possible, consider counselling before issues reach a crisis point.

He said his job as a counsellor was never to try to keep people together but to help where possible.

Gordie MacDonald
Gordie MacDonald hopes to encourage others to become a volunteer counsellor.

A few of the more common issues Gordie would witness in relationships included concerns such as communication breakdowns, lack of intimacy, shift work, financial crisis or childhood trauma.

None of this sounds very easy, but helping in these situations has been his passion for more than three decades and is something that has given Gordie a lot of pleasure over the years, and he hopes his story might encourage others to do the same.

To find out more about Counselling Highland, visit the website. 

