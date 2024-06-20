Why summer is the perfect time to jump back into fitness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Why summer is the perfect time to jump back into fitness

These months are ideal for getting back in the gym

In partnership with Aberdeen Sports Village
People working out in a gym.
Don't miss out on the summer membership offer at Aberdeen Sports Village.

While we all may have started the year back in January with the best of intentions, it’s no surprise that, for some, going to the gym has fallen by the wayside. Don’t panic and check out these summer fitness tips – because now may just be the perfect time to jump back into fitness.

Summer fitness tips from Aberdeen Sports Village

Don’t postpone any longer, because now is a great time to jump back in to fitness. And with an amazing promotion, fantastic facilities and a warm, welcoming atmosphere, Aberdeen Sports Village is the perfect jump start for you to get back into fitness.

Just ask David Powney ASV Personal Trainer. David said:  “Summer workouts are a chance to enjoy the sun, stay active, and not sweat the small stuff. Balance the joy of movement with the pleasure of BBQ’s and trips away. Let the season be a celebration of both health and happiness!”

Here’s why summer is the best time to get back in the gym and get back into fitness.

Going to the gym in the summer helps you sleep better at night

Woman sleeping peacefully.
Want better sleep at night? Going to the gym and working out can help improve your sleep.

In the summer, the days are longer because the sun rises earlier and sets later. For a good night’s sleep during the hotter months, it’s recommended that you rise and set (sleep) with the sun.

Heading to the gym and getting a workout in not only helps set you on a schedule, but it releases endorphins and reduces stress, allowing you to sleep better at night.

Cool down during hotter temps

When the thermometers rise it’s time to cool down. Luckily, Aberdeen Sports Village has air-conditioning throughout, keeping you nice and refreshed while you’re working out.

You can also make use of the incredible aquatics facilities at Aberdeen Sports Village. Here you’ll find a 50-meter, 10-lane Olympic-sized training pool, a 25m pool with full-floating floor, diving facilities and more.

Person swimming at Aberdeen Sports Village.
Make a splash and cool off in the Olympic-sized swimming pool.

Aberdeen Sports Village welcomes everyone to the pool and offers wheelchair access, accessibility changing rooms,  and hoists to help into the pool. Angel Hill, head of marketing, said: “We make sure the pool is accessible for everyone. We even run classes for groups of amputees who do aquatic workouts with weights – everyone is welcome.”

And don’t miss the most important way of keeping cool – there are water stations on every floor, reminding you to keep hydrated and carry on.

Get that festival feeling with a group dance / spin / workout class

Craving that festival feeling but not so into the crowds, long-queues and inevitable hangover? Get the same festive feeling from one of the many group dance, spin, or workout classes on offer at Aberdeen Sports Village. There’s Cardio HIIT, Body Step, Zumba, Sh’Bam and even a Retro Fun Aerobics class, aimed at beginners. No matter your skill level, there’s bound to be a class for you to get your groove on while getting fit.

Enjoy the fresh air with a walk around the state-of-the-art outdoor track

The running track at Aberdeen Sports Village
The state-of-the art outdoor running track at Aberdeen Sports Village.

If you want to get back in the gym but want to still be able to enjoy the warmer weather and fresh air, there’s always the state-of-the-art outdoor track at Aberdeen Sports Village.

The impressive stadium, the Chris Anderson Stadium, is named after the former vice-Chairman of Aberdeen FC, who was an educational and sporting visionary and the driving force that helped take Aberdeen to the peak of European football in the 1980s.

Recently rejuvenated with the construction of a stand seating 500 spectators, this 400 metre running track also boasts jumping and throwing areas and full-size football pitch.

The best part? While you get your run or steps in, you may catch a glimpse of some professional performance athletes who come to Aberdeen Sports Village to train.

Angela said: “The track is welcoming. We are open and welcoming to everyone in the community, from babies to elderly, newbies, people with disabilities – everyone.”

Find your zen

Men meditating.
Find your zen at Aberdeen Sports Village.

Looking to get back in touch with your higher self and practice a bit of mindfulness? There’s a variety of classes and sessions on offer at Aberdeen Sports Village to help you find your zen, like yoga, pilates and qi gong.

Fun for the whole family – from toddlers to grans

Child jumping on a running track.
There are fitness opportunities for people of all ages and abilities.

Jumping back into fitness while keeping the family entertained could seem like a challenge, but Aberdeen Sports Village really does has something for everyone.

Keep the wee ones busy by registering for one of the multi-sports holiday camps this summer.  Holiday camps at Aberdeen Sports Village give children the opportunity to participate in a range of activities including swimming, athletics, football, dance, arts & crafts, basketball, rugby, and more.

At the end of the week, the children will be able to put the skills they’ve learned to the test with the gym’s very own Mini Olympics, based around the big event in Paris this year.

The classes and facilities at Aberdeen Sports Village cater to all ages. Have a family member between 12-15? Encourage their jump into fitness with specialised teen gym sessions.

Kids up to 16 years can go free with a special guest pass. For members and visitors 60+, there’s the Evergreen Membership and a variety of Evergreen fitness courses, including aqua aerobics, badminton, chair-based fitness, Metcon (metabolic conditioning), pickleball, yoga and more.

Another reason to join in the summer: membership discounts

Angela said: “The summer offer at ASV is a fantastic way to explore the benefits of being a member of a health and fitness facility with 35% off the full price of a 2-month membership.  Within the summer membership you have access to both pools, supervised diving, the gym, performance weights, over 100 exercise classes ranging from yoga to body pump, studio cycling, racquet sports and the track which is great place to enjoy the summer weather getting your steps in.

“It also gives you the chance to chat to the ASV health and fitness team about your goals, and if you’re keen, they can help steer your fitness plan so you are on a path to success. Joining ASV isn’t just joining a gym, you’re joining a community which in itself is a step to making you feel great.”

Ready to jump back into fitness? Don’t miss out on the Summer offer, £55 for 2 months. Get started today with Aberdeen Sports Village.

More from Health & Wellbeing

man wearing hard hat in a construction site is featured in film about mental health in construction industry
Short film tackles mental health issues in building sector
The Health Foundation said there is a potential £38 billion per year shortfall in the funding needed to improve the NHS by the end of the next parliament (Jeff Moore/PA)
NHS funding pledged by parties ‘well short’ of what is needed, says think tank
There has been a significant rise in the number of vapers using high-strength e-cigarettes, academics have found (Jacob King/PA)
Stronger vapes rising in popularity – study
Women diagnosed with pregnancy around the time of childbirth have a higher risk of heart disease, according to a new study (PA)
Depression around childbirth ‘linked to future heart risk’
Social care reform must be prioritised alongside tackling problems with the NHS, the former chief social worker for adults has said (Alamy/PA)
Ex-top social care boss says ‘absolutely key’ next government prioritises sector
Experts have said children face a lifetime of ‘diet-related illnesses’ unless action is taken to ensure they have access to healthy food (PA)
Experts call for action to tackle decline in children’s health
Diabetes UK estimates that more than 4.4 million people in the UK are living with diabetes (Hugo Philpott/PA)
Billions being spent by NHS on ‘preventable’ diabetes complications
An adult holding a child’s hand (Alamy/PA)
Children’s hospices risk being ‘hugely reduced’ due to funding and cost issues
Researchers looked at dinner meal deals across three national supermarket and grocery store chains (Alamy/PA)
Nearly all ‘dine in’ dinner deals exceed government calorie guidance – study
Cancer care is lagging far behind other European countries, data reveals (Rui Vieira/PA)
UK cancer survival ‘stuck in the noughties and trails behind other countries’