New home care service offers an alternative to care homes

When faced with care needs, a new award-winning service in Aberdeen City, Aberdeenshire and surrounding areas, lets you stay where you would rather be, your own home.

In partnership with Blossom Home Care
a blossom home care carer with a happy service user
Blossom Home Care offers a genuine alternative to care homes.

There is no place like home is a sentiment we can all relate to. But for many, when faced with having to move into a care home due to age, health, or incapacity, it can feel like giving up the home you love is the only option.

However, that is no longer the case thanks to a new home care service in Aberdeenshire. Blossom Home Care offers highly personalised and tailored premium home care, which enables service users to remain in their own home while receiving the care they need.

Launched in Aberdeen by husband-and-wife team, Innocent and Josephine Iba, both experienced in the health and social care sector, Blossom Home Care is an award-winning nationwide franchise brand offering home care services with a difference.

Continue to live life on your terms

The focus is on letting the service user live their own life on their terms, where they most want to be, in their own home surrounded by everything precious to them.

We spoke to Innocent, to find out more. He told us: “Everyone’s needs are unique, which is why our care plans are too. All clients receive a fully tailored care programme to ensure they get exactly what they need 24/7. Clients can also continue to enjoy their hobbies and interests as part of that completely tailored plan. Basically, the service user is in the driving seat, and we align our plan to fulfil their wishes.

“We believe people bond with those who share similar backgrounds and interests. Therefore, all clients are matched with carers who best suit their individual needs. This ensures carers are enthusiastic about the environment and activities in which they may partake with their client.

“Taking this approach is unusual in the industry, but we want to do things differently and take the client’s choices and preferences into account.”

a blossom home care carer plays chess with a service user
Service users can select the carer they would like to care for them.

The many benefits of Blossom bespoke home care

In general, allowing someone to continue to live in their own home rather than move into a care home can offer a wide range of positive outcomes.

Innocent told us more: “Being able to remain in their own home has so many benefits. They get to maintain relationships that they have built over the years, with family, neighbours, and friends in the local community for instance.

“They also get to continue to enjoy all the things they’ve worked for over the years, like the comfortable home they have created for themselves, and they can continue to enjoy the things they’ve always loved.”

Innocent continued: “For example, if you like to go for walks but cannot go alone, your carer can go with you. If you would like to go to any social or religious activity, but you cannot go anymore without assistance, we can take you. If you are an Aberdeen FC fan, we can even take you to the stadium to see a game!

“We allow our service users to live an active life on their terms. They can choose what they want to do, and we will facilitate that as long as they can.”

Do not lose your house to care home fees

It is a fact that we are living longer, and the likelihood of requiring care in your older years can come with the threat of losing your home to pay the associated care home fees.

A blossom home carer carer with service users in the garden
Home care can help maintain quality of life and independence for longer.

“Having paid off their mortgage and owning their own house, all of a sudden due to sickness or incapacity they can lose this,” said Innocent. “Although there are no certainties, being able to stay at home can prevent this from happening.

“Continuing to live in your own home is more cost-effective. It is also more flexible. You can decide on the specific level of care you need and when you need it, so you are not necessarily paying for 24-hour care if you do not require it. Although we do also provide live-in care for round-the-clock support.

“No matter the level of incapacity we can still provide care at home. We work with a multi-agency team that can supply everything required to allow someone to be cared for at home.”

A minimum 50-minute visit

A carer visit from Blossom Home Care will last a minimum of 50 minutes. Innocent explained why: “This allows carers to perform their tasks with safety and reliability. If visits are short then the carer can only do the essentials of what is required, there is no time for proper therapeutic interaction.

“We give our carers time to conduct everything in a safe manner and still have time to interact and bond with the service user. However, 50 minutes is just the minimum visit time. There is no upper limit on visits and live-in care can be arranged.”

Another important aspect of Blossom Home Care is the app with which families or nominated persons can access the care provided. Via the app, the arrival time and exit time of the carer can be monitored along with details of the visit. This gives peace of mind to the family that the care required is being received in the right way, at the right time.

Blossom Home Care’s team makes the difference

Blossom Home Care gives a genuine and positive alternative to a care home. The benefits can help maintain quality of life and independence of service users for longer. The key to the level of care is Blossom Home Care’s team of dedicated carers. This is something close to Innocent’s heart.

He said: “We have had carers in our own home to look after our children who both have complex needs. We know what it means to have a good carer – and also what it is like to have a bad one. We want to make a positive difference to people’s lives, and we know how precious that is.

“That is why we take good care of our carers. We pay them a very competitive salary, there are great benefits and holidays, we also have a place where they can get together and have a coffee and chat to each other and relax. We aim to provide a great environment for them and look after them too.”

A genuine alternative to care homes, Blossom Home Care’s personalised approach can benefit you or your loved one.

Work in the care sector and seeking a rewarding carer role with great benefits? Blossom Home Care want to hear from you!

