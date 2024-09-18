Meet Jess, the robot cat that comforts Ellon’s dementia patients

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Meet Jess, the robot cat that comforts Ellon’s dementia patients

Jess was the star of the newly-launched TEC Room in Peterhead, which demonstrates how technology can help all kinds of people live more independent lives.

Jess the robot cat outside Peterhead's TEC Room. Jess helps dementia patients feel more relaxed. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Jess the robot cat outside Peterhead's TEC Room. Jess helps dementia patients feel more relaxed. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Andy Morton

The Ythanvale Care Home in Ellon used to have a cat called Elvis.

But Elvis got sick. He smelled a little, and cost money to feed, so was eventually moved on.

Now the home has a robot cat.

“Elvis has left the building,” laughs care home manager Dana MacDonald.

The new, automated Elvis — which is actually called Jess after Postman Pat’s black and white tom — is part of a new breed of robotic ‘therapets’ that are becoming increasingly common in dementia care and other health roles.

Dana MacDonald with Jess and friend inside the TEC Room. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Jess doesn’t eat, smell or need his litter tray changed.

And, more importantly, by mimicking the actions of a real cat he can relax confused and anxious dementia patients.

“She just loves it,” Dana says of Jess’s owner at the care home. “And because the cat is so lifelike — you know, it purrs, it meows, it moves about — in her head this cat is real. And she gets real comfort from that.”

New Peterhead project showcases latest health tech – Jess the robot cat

Jess — along with another robot cat that has yet to be named — was a highlight of a new project launched in Peterhead this week that aims to bring to wider public attention the benefits of new technology to places like the Ythanvale Care Home.

The TEC Room (Technology Enabled Care) on King Street in Peterhead has been launched by Aberdeenshire Health & Social Care Partnership (AHSCP) to show how tech can help people with a range of health conditions live more independent lives.

The TEC Room has been furnished to look like a cosy bedroom. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

A former day centre transformed into a cosy bedroom, the TEC room gives visitors a chance to see how the equipment works in a home setting.

NHS occupational therapists will also be able to take patients to the room to show them exactly how their tech devices will work.

“We know that some people are maybe put off by the idea of technology and they just need a gentle introduction to the options that are out there,” says James Black, AHSCP’s digital project manager and one of the TEC Room’s lead organisers.

‘There’s a kind of virtuous circle’

James adds that some of the most useful tech may already be available in many homes — devices such as Alexa and other smart speakers can be used to help remind people to take medication, for example, or prompt someone in the early stages of dementia to eat and drink at the right time.

“And also, the advantage with a lot of the smart equipment is that you and family members can connect to the same account, so you can kind of keep an eye on things as well with a video doorbell,” James continues.

Jess is an example of a robotic ‘therapet’. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“And with a smart thermostat, you can monitor your family members’ temperatures in their house and just make sure that they are keeping the house warm.”

The goal, James says, is to allow people to live independently for longer, which is not only better for the patient but also for the NHS.

“It is more cost effective, yes,” he says.

“There’s a kind of virtuous circle there.”

Of course, James is a big fan of Jess.

“The star of the show,” he laughs.

He adds: “When you start clapping them — it sounds odd — but you begin to forget that it’s not real. I think that’s why they’re so successful in care homes.”

What happened to Elvis?

Dana at Ythanvale Care Home says technology has already transformed the lives of her residents.

Like many care homes, Ythanvale uses detectors in its rooms to warn staff if residents fall over. And she is looking into a system that would alert the home if a resident became distressed while out for a walk.

James and Dana with the robotic therapets. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“I’d be keen to explore that more, because we’ve got residents who do like going out for a walk independently,” she says. “It would give them that security, that they can get hold of us if they need us.”

As for Elvis, Dana has reassuring news for lovers of real cats rather than robotic ones.

“He’s still living,” she says, “but he’s just not with us anymore.”

Members of the public can book a monthly slot at the TEC Room on King Street, Peterhead, with demonstrations on offer from occupational therapists. To find out more, click here.

