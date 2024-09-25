Highland BlindCraft Sensory Services are empowering the visually impaired across the highlands

This new service was created following the closure of Sight Action Sensory Services. A small yet dedicated team is ready to provide essential support to individuals with low vision, and they look forward to meeting and assisting the community soon.

With a mission to create brighter futures, Highland BlindCraft Sensory Services offers a comprehensive range of resources and support, ensuring that visually impaired individuals can live as independently as possible. The dedicated team, located across Inverness, Stornoway, Wick and Thurso, works tirelessly to improve the quality of life for clients through personalised rehabilitation, mobility training and more.

Comprehensive sensory services

The primary focus of Highland BlindCraft Sensory Services is rehabilitation, with trained specialists offering in-depth assessments to understand each client’s unique needs. This includes guidance on using remaining vision, emotional support and advice on independent living. Clients receive vital visual aids, such as magnifiers and adapted kitchen equipment, which are essential tools for enhancing daily life.

In addition to providing visual aids, the team offers home visits to assess environments, ensuring that individuals can navigate their spaces with ease. Mobility training is another key area, teaching skills such as sighted guiding, familiarising clients with new environments, and learning how to safely use public transport or crossroads.

This tailored support helps clients gain confidence and independence, whether they are at home or moving through their community.

Drop-in centre and signposting support

The Inverness drop-in centre, located at 39 Ardconnel Street, serves as a central hub for the organisation’s services. Visitors can meet the resource centre support worker, volunteer coordinator, and administrative assistant, who are each vital to delivering the personalised support offered. The centre also serves as a signposting service, connecting clients with other essential organisations, including Highland Council, the Citizens Advice Bureau, the Royal National Institute for the Blind (RNIB) and Guide Dogs.

Volunteer opportunities

Volunteers are integral to the success of Highland BlindCraft Sensory Services. The organisation is actively seeking individuals to assist with various roles, from drivers and befrienders to administrative support and fundraising. Volunteering offers an opportunity to make a real difference in the lives of blind and partially sighted people in the Highlands, and those interested can contact the volunteer coordinator for more information.

Community engagement and events

Highland BlindCraft Sensory Services is eager to raise awareness and connect with the community. As part of this effort, the organisation is hosting an open day on Monday September 23 at the Chieftain Hotel, Millburn Road in Inverness, from 12:30pm to 4pm. This event will provide a detailed look at the support available, including rehabilitation services, visual aids and volunteer opportunities. Visitors can also learn about how to access support through partner organisations.

The Open Day will be followed by a series of promotional stalls, including one at Eastgate Centre on September 27 and another at Tesco Dingwall on September 28. These events, taking place during National Eye Health Week (September 23-29), are designed to encourage community engagement and raise awareness about eye health.

Throughout National Eye Health Week, Highland BlindCraft Sensory Services will also share tips on eye care through its Facebook page, providing valuable insights for maintaining good vision health.

Discount on Highland BlindCraft beds

Clients of Highland BlindCraft Sensory Services are also eligible for exclusive discounts on Highland BlindCraft Beds’ high-quality, handmade mattresses, divan bases and headboards. The annual autumn sale begins on September 30, offering further savings until November 2.

Highland BlindCraft Sensory Services remains dedicated to empowering those with vision impairments, ensuring that every individual can live with confidence, independence and hope for the future.

For general inquiries or to find out how to access the services, contact Highland BlindCraft Sensory Services, or to learn more or volunteer, email the team at: volunteercoordinator@highlandsensory.org.uk.