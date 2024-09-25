Highland BlindCraft Sensory Services are empowering the visually impaired across the highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Highland BlindCraft Sensory Services are empowering the visually impaired across the highlands

Since 2024, Highland BlindCraft Sensory Services has been supporting blind and partially sighted individuals throughout the Scottish Highlands and Western Isles.

In partnership with Highland Blindcraft.
People standing facing away with their arms around each other.
Highland Blindcraft are now leading sensory services in Inverness and surrounding areas.

This new service was created following the closure of Sight Action Sensory Services. A small yet dedicated team is ready to provide essential support to individuals with low vision, and they look forward to meeting and assisting the community soon.

With a mission to create brighter futures, Highland BlindCraft Sensory Services offers a comprehensive range of resources and support, ensuring that visually impaired individuals can live as independently as possible. The dedicated team, located across Inverness, Stornoway, Wick and Thurso, works tirelessly to improve the quality of life for clients through personalised rehabilitation, mobility training and more.

Comprehensive sensory services

Computer screen featuring sensory services.
There are many aids available through the sensory services.

The primary focus of Highland BlindCraft Sensory Services is rehabilitation, with trained specialists offering in-depth assessments to understand each client’s unique needs. This includes guidance on using remaining vision, emotional support and advice on independent living. Clients receive vital visual aids, such as magnifiers and adapted kitchen equipment, which are essential tools for enhancing daily life.

In addition to providing visual aids, the team offers home visits to assess environments, ensuring that individuals can navigate their spaces with ease. Mobility training is another key area, teaching skills such as sighted guiding, familiarising clients with new environments, and learning how to safely use public transport or crossroads.

This tailored support helps clients gain confidence and independence, whether they are at home or moving through their community.

Drop-in centre and signposting support

Map to Highland Blindcraft.
Highland Blindcraft is conveniently located just off Argyle street.

The Inverness drop-in centre, located at 39 Ardconnel Street, serves as a central hub for the organisation’s services. Visitors can meet the resource centre support worker, volunteer coordinator, and administrative assistant, who are each vital to delivering the personalised support offered. The centre also serves as a signposting service, connecting clients with other essential organisations, including Highland Council, the Citizens Advice Bureau, the Royal National Institute for the Blind (RNIB) and Guide Dogs.

Volunteer opportunities

Volunteers are integral to the success of Highland BlindCraft Sensory Services. The organisation is actively seeking individuals to assist with various roles, from drivers and befrienders to administrative support and fundraising. Volunteering offers an opportunity to make a real difference in the lives of blind and partially sighted people in the Highlands, and those interested can contact the volunteer coordinator for more information.

Community engagement and events

Sensory services building interior.
The door is always open to access the sensory services.

Highland BlindCraft Sensory Services is eager to raise awareness and connect with the community. As part of this effort, the organisation is hosting an open day on Monday September 23 at the Chieftain Hotel, Millburn Road in Inverness, from 12:30pm to 4pm. This event will provide a detailed look at the support available, including rehabilitation services, visual aids and volunteer opportunities. Visitors can also learn about how to access support through partner organisations.

The Open Day will be followed by a series of promotional stalls, including one at Eastgate Centre on September 27 and another at Tesco Dingwall on September 28. These events, taking place during National Eye Health Week (September 23-29), are designed to encourage community engagement and raise awareness about eye health.

Throughout National Eye Health Week, Highland BlindCraft Sensory Services will also share tips on eye care through its Facebook page, providing valuable insights for maintaining good vision health.

Discount on Highland BlindCraft beds

Clients of Highland BlindCraft Sensory Services are also eligible for exclusive discounts on Highland BlindCraft Beds’ high-quality, handmade mattresses, divan bases and headboards. The annual autumn sale begins on September 30, offering further savings until November 2.

Highland BlindCraft Sensory Services remains dedicated to empowering those with vision impairments, ensuring that every individual can live with confidence, independence and hope for the future.

For general inquiries or to find out how to access the services, contact Highland BlindCraft Sensory Services, or to learn more or volunteer, email the team at: volunteercoordinator@highlandsensory.org.uk.

More from Health & Wellbeing

Highland Blindcraft are now leading sensory services in Inverness and surrounding areas.
NHS Grampian patients face worst waits in Scotland for key cancer treatment target
Highland Blindcraft are now leading sensory services in Inverness and surrounding areas.
Highland mum battling rare health condition makes CrossFit 'dream come true'
Highland Blindcraft are now leading sensory services in Inverness and surrounding areas.
Did I throw up when I tried Sport Aberdeen's new The Quad room?
Highland Blindcraft are now leading sensory services in Inverness and surrounding areas.
Aberdeen mum: 'My children saved my life when I collapsed on bathroom floor'
Highland Blindcraft are now leading sensory services in Inverness and surrounding areas.
Can minimum unit pricing increase nudge Scotland into drinking less?
3
Simon Oakley has spent the last two years training to swim the English Channel.
'Don't stop moving your arms until you get to France': Methlick dad-of-three takes on…
Highland Blindcraft are now leading sensory services in Inverness and surrounding areas.
Meet Jess, the robot cat that comforts Ellon's dementia patients
Highland Blindcraft are now leading sensory services in Inverness and surrounding areas.
'We lost our son to cancer, but Harris Don from Skye was a positive…
Alex McDiarmid is bringing positive energy to Aberdeen via PEMF, a new holistic treatment. Image: Flash Photography Aberdeen
'She's electric': Health issues inspire Alex to bring high-tech health hack PEMF to Aberdeen
3
Bekah Cran says there are some amazing beauty products that don't cost a fortune.
Aberdeen make-up artist shares her 12 best beauty dupes
2

Conversation