‘Temporary closure’ of Beach Boulevard will be in place until new parks are completed in 2026

A stretch of the Beach Boulevard in Aberdeen will be closed until 2026.

The road will be shut between the Esplanade and Links Road from 6pm on Sunday as construction continues on new parks.

Works to create a new playpark and events space near the beach started at the end of July and now the main contractors are ready to step in.

Robertson Construction Group will also fence off the area to ensure the safety of workers and the public.

The project was given planning permission in December last year as part of the multi-million pound City Centre and Beach Masterplan.

Aberdeen City Council aims to “reinvigorate” the areas and encourage more people to spend time there.

The works started at Links Road with the road closed between the Beach Boulevard and Queens Link Retail Park.

Beach Boulevard closed

As the next stage of the works begin, the Beach Boulevard will be “temporarily closed” from the Esplanade to Links Road.

Signposts will be on display to divert traffic via Links Road and the Esplanade from Sunday evening.

Two-way traffic on the Esplanade and past the leisure park will also continue.

The council confirmed the closure will stay in place until some point in 2026 when the beach park and events field are scheduled to be completed.

The new playpark has been described as an “upgrade” to the green spaces at Aberdeen Beach and will feature a range of play equipment.

A “hub” building will feature a coastal cafe with indoor and outdoor spaces, while nearby canopies have been designed as “social meeting points”.

The plans also include a large ampitheatre for events and provisions for blue badge parking.