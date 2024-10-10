Rebecca Thow, NHS Grampian physio by day, World Champion Highland Dancer at night

On the wards in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, physiotherapist Rebecca Thow spends her days helping people through often painful recovery journeys.

But if her patients were to ask about her weekend plans, they might be surprised to learn they are being treated by a current World Champion.

One who has been in their position many times from her own injuries as a Highland dancer.

And that it was these setbacks which led her to the profession in the first place.

The Aberdonian who has been dancing since she could walk said: “As I’ve been dancing, it has led me to learn a lot about physiotherapy from my own personal injury point of view.

“I learned that I am interested in the human body and its function.

“During my training, I really started to have a passion for helping people, whether they’re recovering, in the hospital or whatever that might be.

“I have an interest in helping people as much as I can to be the best versions of themselves.”

‘People think I’m a bit crazy’

Juggling a full-time career in the health sector during the day and as an athlete during her evenings and weekends makes for a gruelling weekly schedule.

When asked about colleagues’ reactions to her out-of-hours achievements, the modest three-time Adult World Champion in Highland dancing admitted she only speaks about competing when asked.

But when she does, it can lead to some wide-eyed moments.

Laughing she said: “Some people think I’m a bit crazy because it’s quite a commitment, I won’t lie.

“People are usually quite surprised to hear it is such an athletically demanding sport and how athletic our bodies are to be involved at the level that I’m at.”

Rebecca’s week usually features four training sessions in a dance studio, having a personal trainer during peak season for fatigue and strength conditioning, going to the gym and the odd hike and cycle.

Three-time Adult World Champion Highland Dancer

During her two and a half years working with NHS Grampian, the RGU Masters graduate has won the last two of her three world titles.

After the most recent win at the end of August this year, which was celebrated with some champagne and well-needed deep sleep, she said: “Everyone at work has been so supportive and kind with their congratulations.

“It’s made me feel really grateful to be part of such a wonderful community in physiotherapy within NHS Grampian.

“I’m just so excited the hard work has paid off and that I’ve been able to retain the title because it’s quite a feat.

“To win it once, to win it twice, but then to win it back to back is pretty impressive. So I think people are very happy for me, which is nice.”

Highland dancing started as an ‘energy-burning’ activity

When Rebecca Thow first started Highland dancing at age three, it was just one of the many activities her mum signed her up for to give her a break.

“I had a lot of energy as a young kid possibly too much”, the 31-year-old admitted.

“My mum decided I needed to channel that energy into sports and activities.

“She put me into many different sports to try and burn some of it off, and Highland Dancing was one of them.”

For a while, her dance classes at Pitmedden Hall joined a long roster of activities which included swimming, trampolining, football and following in the footsteps of her dad with skiing.

Rebecca competed as a young teen and did fairly well but it was not until she saw a fellow dancer, Morgan Bamford, go on to win the Worlds that she realised what was possible.

“I was like, ‘Well, if Morgan can win the World’s, maybe I could try and do something like that,” she said. “That was when I realised the magnitude of what I was trying to do.

“I never really made it into the top six in the world until I was over the age of 18.

“That was when I really started to channel my dedication, passion and discipline into the sport.

“I started to come in the top six and then go on to win the worlds for the first time in 2017.”

Being a physio increased patience and understanding of injuries

The victory against many of her idols after coming second three times was a moment Rebecca described as very “joy-filled” with a lot of disbelief.

But she said her job has definitely played a part in getting to the top of the podium.

She said: “I think my training in physiotherapy has helped my understanding of my own body and allowed me to optimise my ability to train at the level I’m at.

“Before being a physio, if I had an ache or a pain, I would do what any sports person does and choose to ignore it slightly.

“But I can try and understand what’s going on, and then have a bit of a judgment of, ‘Is this too much, and should I rest right now?’

“I don’t always get it right, but it definitely has complemented it big time.”

‘It’s a wonderful community to be part of’

When asked about adding any more names to the glittering trophy, the 31-year-old said she realises she is no “spring chicken”.

Hoping to keep competing, she added: “I think for me, you have to find what works for you, strive towards that and try and be the best version of yourself.

“Not necessarily trying to be like anyone else, just try and be the best version of a dancer that you are and that’s where success is built in my opinion.

“But at this age, as cliche as it sounds, it’s about taking one step at a time. At the moment I’m not done.

“I want to continue to compete at this level… but again if it happens, it happens. I’m just here for the journey, and if I am fortunate to get there, that’s a bonus.”

For any aspiring dancers, Rebecca said there was no shortage of great teachers in the Aberdeen area.

“It’s a wonderful community to be a part of,” she said.

“I think it is a really cool part of Scottish culture… it’s important to continue the tradition of Highland dancing because it’s an art form.

“I hope as a community we can continue to promote it so people who haven’t got any connection to it can learn about it, get involved, be interested and be excited about it.”