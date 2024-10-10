Exclusive: M&S to repair upper floors of flagship Aberdeen store ‘in time for one last Christmas’ 

Marks and Spencer bosses will reopen the upper floors of their flagship store in Aberdeen for one final festive season before the branch shuts for good.

The upper section of the city centre shop was closed in July following a spell of treacherous weather.

Customers were told there was water damage due to the heavy rain, and workers had to carry out a building inspection.

Signs were plastered across the shop, escalators were cordoned off and the first and second floors – which house Marks and Spencer’s home and clothing lines – was off limits.

However, retail bosses have now confirmed they plan to reopen just in time for the Christmas rush of festive shoppers.

Marks and Spencer’s last Christmas to be ‘truly special’

The flagship shop at St Nicholas Square will close next spring amid plans to plough £15 million into expanding the Union Square branch.

Once the refurbishment is completed, the new store will be the fourth biggest and “one of the best” in Scotland – with an opening date set for summer 2025.

While some shoppers welcomed the move, others accused the company of making shopping trips trickier for elderly and disabled people in the Granite City.

But before calling it quits with their city centre location, Marks and Spencer bosses want to “delight their customers” one last festive season.

The upper floors will reopen with all of its holiday treats and gifts, as well as an express coffee shop and its clothing and home collections, in November.

Store manager Luke Smith said they want to make their final Christmas “truly special”.

He added: “Our team has been working tirelessly to bring back our upstairs shopping experience for the holiday season.

“Customers will be able to explore a wider range of fashion, homewares, beauty, and gifts, along with the return of our ‘Christmas Food To Order’ service.

“We’re ready to make this last Christmas truly special.”

