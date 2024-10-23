Scottish football booze ban: ‘Classist’ and ‘absurd’, or necessary? We hear from those for and against

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scottish football booze ban: ‘Classist’ and ‘absurd’, or necessary? We hear from those for and against

With the prospect of removing the ban on drinking at Scottish football games making headlines again, we hear from both sides of the debate.

By Beth Templeton

It’s a question that seems to come around every year – why is drinking booze at Scottish football grounds still banned?

Pints have not been permitted for fans in the stands since trouble at the 1980 Scottish Cup final.

The prospect of lifting the ban made headlines again recently after health secretary Neil Gray said he’d give “serious consideration” to any proposals.

However, he later clarified that his government was not currently considering allowing booze to be sold again generally at games, and First Minister John Swinney said the Scottish Government “doesn’t have any plans to do this”. 

Many believe it is unfair for football fans to still be dealing with the consequences of an incident that happened more than 40 years ago. However, others believe the ban is still vital for public safety in 2024.

We spoke to Gavin Baxter, host of the ABZ Football podcast, and Peter Rice, who is an officer for the campaign organisation Scottish Health Action on Alcohol Problems (SHAAP), to hear their thoughts on the perennial debate.

‘Anyone who goes to football knows that it doesn’t stop drinking’

Gavin Baxter, of the ABZ Football podcast. Image: Gavin Baxter.

We caught up with Gavin Baxter, the host of the ‘ABZ Football’ podcast.

With thousands of fans coming to Pittodrie for matches, he believes Aberdeen Football Club would benefit, alongside the city, if the ban was dropped.

Gavin called the booze restrictions “collective punishment because of a group of Rangers and Celtic fans in the 1980s”.

“That still being the case in 2024 is, quite frankly, absurd,” he added.

“I don’t believe the alcohol ban stops the problems it’s intended to because anyone who goes to football knows that it doesn’t stop people smuggling usually high-level spirits into the game.”

The ABZ Football podcast logo. Image: Gavin Baxter.

No other sports in Scotland have an alcohol ban at games, and Gavin questions why football has maintained its blanket ban.

Gavin believes in ‘high-risk’ games still having an alcohol ban, but doesn’t think there is a need for all games.

“I wouldn’t advocate for alcohol to be sold when Rangers are at Pittodrie for example, but I don’t think there’s any enhanced risk of trouble when Aberdeen play Ross County,” he said.

Gavin also believes there is a potential to improve matchday experience by allowing alcohol to be sold at the grounds.

Gavin Baxter. Image: Gavin Baxter.

“In Aberdeen alone we have such great breweries and local vendors.”

“Rather than the money going to the supermarkets or the off-licenses, it would go locally.”

‘Football fans were treated like criminals, things have changed’

Fans arriving at Pittodrie for the the Aberdeen v Hearts game earlier this month. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Fans in hospitality can currently drink alcohol, however fans elsewhere at football grounds cannot.

Gavin expressed his frustrations at this and believes there is classist undertones to this notion.

“You’re allowed to drink at Scottish football in hospitality, an element of that is classist.”

“Let’s just give people the chance to enjoy the game.

“This all comes from 1980s; football fans were treated like criminals to the very word, things have changed now.

“The benefits far outweigh the cons.”

‘There are limits there for a good reason’

Peter Rice, of SHAAP. Image: Peter Rice.

Peter works as an officer at the campaign organisation Scottish Health Action on Alcohol Problems (SHAAP), where they focus on reduction of alcohol-related harm across society.

SHAAP receives grant funding from the Scottish Government.

Peter expressed his concerns over getting rid of the alcohol ban, calling it a “serious risk” to consider any form of loosening on the current legislation .

“The problem is that alcohol causes harm, it changes atmospheres, it changes people’s experiences,” he said.

“There is an appropriate time and place for that to happen, but in football stadiums and stands is not one of them.”

Fans arriving at Pittodrie for the the Aberdeen v Hearts game earlier this month. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

SNP MSP George Adam has argued that “things have moved on in football” since the ’80s, and has suggested loosening booze restrictions could be a way to help football clubs generate cash.

But Peter believes that the alcohol ban is part of the reason that it has “moved on”.

Moreover, he said “there are limits there for a good reason”, and argues alcohol problems in Scotland are currently higher than they were in the ’80s.

“I think one of the reasons that football has moved on is because the regulation of alcohol.

“The risk is that you would undo some of that progress.

“The notion that Scotland’s alcohol consumption has improved in these 40 years is not the case, it’s got considerably worse.”

Regulating alcohol in football stadiums is a ‘sticking plaster that won’t stick’

It has been claimed that getting rid of the ban would allow more control over drinking both before and after football games.

Peter doesn’t agree with this.

“The notion is that everyone will have a pint,” said Peter.

“That’s not how alcohol consumption works across populations.

“It’s 10% of the people drinking 50% of the alcohol.

“Those who don’t drink to excess are having others’ drinking imposed on them.”

Peter also wasn’t convinced by the argument that it would financially benefit smaller clubs.

“I think the people behind the scenes would need to tell us more about how the economics would work.”

What do you think? Is it time we lifted the alcohol ban? Let us know below

