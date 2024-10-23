Rebecca Buchan: Aberdeen City Council is as good as boycotting local businesses – it’s time to fight back

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rebecca Buchan: Aberdeen City Council is as good as boycotting local businesses – it’s time to fight back

Despite the outpouring of expert views, the future of Aberdeen is in the hands of less than two dozen people who feel to me completely clueless as to what’s most beneficial.

For months now local shopkeepers, restaurant owners and business chiefs have been calling for the SNP-Lib Dem administration to listen to their pleas and get rid of traffic restrictions blocking footfall from the centre, writes Rebecca Buchan.
By Rebecca Buchan

Desperate times call for desperate measures.

And when you have a city council that is so clearly anti-business it’s no wonder those who earn their livelihoods from Aberdeen city centre have decided to take matters into their own hands.

They have been abysmally let down by the local authority.

For months now local shopkeepers, restaurant owners and business chiefs have been calling for the SNP-Lib Dem administration to listen to their pleas and get rid of traffic restrictions blocking footfall from the centre.

But, as is characteristically true to form with Aberdeen City Council, those pleas have fallen on deaf ears. It does make me wonder, who do these so-called politicians think they actually work for?

Evidence taken from those traders impacted by the introduction of bus gates in the city centre has shown significant decline in their takings.

A lofty campaign was launched by The Press and Journal, and supported widely by the business sector in Aberdeen, calling for a compromise. The Common Sense Compromise as we called it.

Aberdeen businesses desperately trying to mitigate disastrous situation they’ve been left in

But unsurprisingly these elected officials took no notice of the people who voted them in and yet again allowed the powerful positions they’re in to go to their heads.

Meanwhile, traders are doing all they can to mitigate the disastrous situation they’ve been left in by introducing Shop Aberdeen.

The concept follows that first introduced by Aberdeen Restaurant Week whereby for a set period consumers are to be offered an array of bargains and bonuses in an attempt to get shoppers through the door.

It’s a great idea in so far as if people can be tempted in for some pre-Christmas splurging, it might help remind those who are less often in the city centre what we still have on our doorstep.

And it is heartening to see the businesses are not taking the council’s latest nail in the coffin lying down.

Dominique Dawson from Finnies the Jewellers, Rose and Lauren Reid from Lolo and Co, the Seasalt Cornwall store at Union Square and Jamie Stewart from Juniper are among the 35 businesses taking part in Shop Aberdeen.
But ultimately after a year of difficult trading conditions what it’s doing is asking these local businesses who are participating to take an even further hit to their profit margins. It is just so sad they are having to do this.

On a daily basis here at the Press and Journal, we hear of people hankering back to the old days when Union Street and the surrounds were a bustling hive of activity.

We know now, we will never again have what we once did.

For the last four years or so, umpteen voices have made themselves heard over what they believed would be the best thing for the growth of our local city centre economy during uncertain times for the high street across the UK.

Less than two dozen people have the power to change the lives of so many

Real, professional people, have painstakingly described the benefits of the likes of pedestrainising Union Street and highlighted the dangers of introducing bus gates.

But despite the outpouring of expert views the future of Aberdeen is in the hands of less than two dozen people who feel to me completely clueless as to what’s most beneficial.

This shows all 21 councillors who voted in favour of keeping Aberdeen's bus gates.

If our elected officials keep going the way they’re going we may as well declare our city centre a no-go area.

There has been talk of launching a legal challenge to the latest bus gates decision, one I would completely support.

But this is a fight no one should have to take on while just trying to make ends meet – and also attempting to serve their local community as best they can.

We know from readers’ reactions to our stories that people can be thrawn. Once their mind is made up on something it’s not for the changing.

But I hope those who have turned to Amazon now they find their own city inaccessible, will give Shop Aberdeen a go.

Any council should have the backs of their local businesses and sadly it’s clear that in Aberdeen it is not the case.

So now I am asking you to step up where our elected officials are not. Support your local businesses, visit your city centre and when the next local elections come around ask yourself what did your local councillor do to protect the future of Aberdeen.

You can find a full list of participating shops here.

Rebecca Buchan is deputy head of news and sport for The Press and Journal and Evening Express.

