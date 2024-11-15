Why is Cornhill Hospital psychiatrist Alastair Palin always cheerful?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Why is Cornhill Hospital psychiatrist Alastair Palin always cheerful?

Dr Alastair Palin's friendly disposition isn't just a personality trait; it's a deliberate approach to care at Aberdeen's main psychiatric hospital.

Dr Alastair Palin at Cornhill Hospital in Aberdeen. The psychiatrist has won a lifetime achievement award. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Andy Morton

To those that have worked alongside him, Dr Alastair Palin’s lifetime achievement award last month from the Royal College of Psychiatrists was no surprise.

Nor was the fact the Aberdeen psychiatrist was singled out in the award for his “signature friendly and cheerful manner”.

A leading figure in Scottish psychiatry and a consultant psychiatrist at Aberdeen’s Royal Cornhill psychiatric hospital, Dr Palin has long brought his humour and spirit to his work.

“To keep doing it, to have done it as long as I have, you have to enjoy it in some way,” explains Dr Palin, 65.

But don’t be fooled. His cheerful disposition isn’t just a personality trait; it’s a deliberate approach to care.

In a place like Cornhill, which deals every day with the damaging and long-term effects of patients struggling with mental health issues, putting on a happy face is imperative.

“You have to keep that positive attitude every day,” he says. “If you are distressed and not coping, that easily goes on to the patient.”

How Alastair Palin became a psychiatrist

It is a lesson he has learned in a career that spans four decades, starting when he graduated from Aberdeen University’s medical school in Aberdeen after moving north from his hometown of Dalkeith just outside of Edinburgh.

He trained as a doctor in both Aberdeen and Edinburgh before making the jump into psychiatry, a branch of medicine that to him was profoundly human.

“I was thinking about general practice or being a physician, but I just loved the complexity of people’s problems and working with them,” he says.

At that time, however, psychiatry carried something of a stigma. Dr Palin had to contend with barbs that psychiatry wasn’t a real medical profession.

Even his parents, whom he describes as “World War Two, stiff upper lip”, didn’t tell anyone what he was doing until he became a consultant.

“People would ask them what I’m doing, and they’d say, ‘Oh, he’s training up in Aberdeen, he’s doing okay,” Dr Palin laughs.

Tackling social stigmas around severe mental illness

But while Dr Palin says that there is far more written today about mental health issues, public stigma around severe mental illness still exists.

“People with schizophrenia or psychosis,” he says, “often when it reaches the press, for example, it’s very negative.

“As a society, we are still on that journey.”

Dr Palin continues to work at removing that stigma. He retired in 2014, but works as a part-time consultant at Cornhill.

Typically for Dr Palin, his job involves the human touch.

“Everyone is an individual,” he says. “That’s the important thing to remember – people are individuals, not just illnesses.

He adds: “I’m incredibly lucky in that I can see about 20-odd people in a day, making decisions and working with them.

“But I’ve got to remember that for every one of those people, it’s probably a huge decision in their lives.”

The people that helped Alastair Palin succeed in psychiatry

As mental health challenges evolve, Dr Palin remains at the forefront of adapting care strategies, particularly in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic that he says exacerbated issues for people already struggling.

“The people we’re seeing now are probably more ill than they were before the pandemic,” he says. “It’s not about the medications and all the fancy therapies, necessarily. Sometimes it’s about being part of society.”

It is no coincidence, then, that Dr Palin admits he wouldn’t have won his lifetime achievement award without the help of the people he has worked with, whether at Cornhill or his role as a medical director for Mental Health and Learning Disability Services in Grampian.

He also chairs several groups across the north-east, including Mental Health and Learning Disability Services and the Police Liaison Committee.

“It’s humbling,” he says of the award, “and it’s recognition not just for me, but for all my colleagues, patients and their carers.”

