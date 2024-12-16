Eat less meat and save the world: Aberdeen food scientists want you!

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Eat less meat and save the world: Aberdeen food scientists want you!

Aberdeen's The Rowett Institute is recruiting carnivores for a trial to uncover why we struggle to eat less meat despite its benefits for us and the planet.

By Andy Morton
The Rowett Institute is running trials aimed at unlocking our food behaviour. Image: The Rowett Institute
Want to eat less meat in 2025?

Aberdeen’s world-famous food research centre, the Rowett Institute, is on the hunt for volunteers willing to swap their T-bones for tofu and briskets for broccoli.

The study, which launches next year as part of a trio of Rowett volunteer-led food projects, is aimed at encouraging healthier and more sustainable eating habits.

It needs candidates who eat meat at least six days a week and are prepared to cut that down to three times per week for three months.

Researchers say the study will shed light on why people are unable to stick to more meat-light diets, even when they know they are healthier and more “planet-friendly”.

Lead researcher Dr David McBey said: “Eating less meat is important to help the planet and save resources, but it can be hard because of habits, traditions, or not having other options. Our study wants to find out what makes it tricky for people, so we can help them make changes more easily.”

The Rowett Institute’s Dr David McBey. Image: The Rowett Institute

As part of the study, volunteers will keep food diaries, fill in questionnaires, and be interviewed about their eating habits during the trial period.

Rowett Institute trials that deliver food to your door

Two other Rowett studies looking for volunteers will also try to uncover what prevents people from eating healthier foods – and include food delivered to your home!

One, which is only open to 18-30-year-olds, involves eight weeks of monitoring existing diets, followed by eight weeks of being provided with personalised food swaps, and another eight weeks without supplied food to see what happens next.

It targets younger people who eat red meat most days and would like to make their diets healthier and more sustainable.

“Are you looking to change your diet for your personal health and the health of the planet but do not know how? You are not alone,” said lead researcher on the study Dr Magaly Aceves-Martins.

Dr Magaly Aceves-Martins.
Dr Magaly Aceves-Martins. Image: The Rowett Institute

“We would love you to join this study to help us understand how easy or difficult it is for you and others to swap the red meat in your diet with fish or plant-based foods.”

Join up for a five-day hemp foods diet

The other trial is for 18-70-year-old meat-eaters with no food allergies who will receive meals and drinks prepared by the Rowett Institute’s nutritionists for 10 days, including five days of a low-carbon-footprint diet rich in hemp foods.

It is part of a project to encourage the growing of hemp as an agricultural crop in Scotland to improve public health and meet climate change goals.

The Rowett Institute is running a wider project on hemp foods alongside studies into meat consumption. Image: The Rowett Institute

Lead researcher on the hemp trial, Dr Madalina Neacsu, said: “By identifying the components from the Scottish diet which contribute the most to the carbon footprint score, we have designed a low-carbon-footprint diet based on hemp food and ingredients to replace protein, fibre, and fat.

Dr Madalina Neacsu. Image: The Rowett Institute

“Specifically, we will assess how a diet rich in hemp impacts people’s hunger and understand how the body metabolises the hemp nutrients and their impact on their gut microbiota.”

A 20% cut in meat consumption by Scots over the next six years – and a 35% reduction by 2050 – is recommended by the Climate Change Committee to help reach the country’s net-zero targets.

The Rowett Institute, which is part of Aberdeen University, is running the trials as part of a Scottish Government-funded programme.

Check out The Rowett Institute’s volunteer page for more details on applying.

Conversation