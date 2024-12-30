5 simple health tips from Westhill PT Lois Simpson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Health & Wellbeing

5 simple health tips from Westhill PT Lois Simpson

Lois Simpson shares five easy health tips which are guaranteed to help you feel better both mentally and physically.

By Rosemary Lowne
Lois Simpson, pictured in the gym, shares her top health tips
Lois Simpson shares her top health tips. Image: @Kachiphics

The secret to a happier and healthier life is to find something you enjoy, says Lois Simpson.

Here the energetic personal trainer, who has no fewer than 350k followers across her ‘Lois Loves Fitness’ social media pages, gives five tips to help you feel like your best self…

1: What are your top tips for health and wellbeing?

Find something you enjoy and you’ll never find it a task/chore.

Also, start simple, increase your steps, or focus on spending 30 minutes moving your body, whatever that looks like for you.

It’s also important to plan ahead, life will always be fast paced, so give yourself the head start and plan your gym outfit in the morning, or prep your lunches for the next three to four days.

Lois says keeping fit should be something you enjoy. Image: @Kachiphics

2: How do you like to de-stress?

I like to de-stress by working out, (I know right!) other ways I de-stress is by listening to my favourite podcasts.

3: Do you have any daily habits which help your mental health?

Movement daily no matter how big or small it is. Movement truly is medicine.

Lois says moving your body is the best medicine. Image: @Kachiphics

4: Have you read any inspiring health/wellbeing books or listened to any good podcasts recently?

My favourite podcasts at the moment are ‘What’s The Juice’ and ‘In Hindzsight’, one is very informative towards health, healing and wellness and the other is very much geared towards mindset and reflection.

5: Where do you shop for your workout gear?

I’m very fortunate to get my workout gear for free as I am affiliated with a couple brands but my favourite workout clothing is Lazuli Label and also NVGTN.

Lois says planning ahead is also important when it comes to working out and eating right. @Kachiphics

For more about Lois, check out her full story here:

‘Bullies were my motivation’: Westhill PT with 257k TikTok followers says fitness changed her life

