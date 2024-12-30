5 simple health tips from Westhill PT Lois Simpson

The secret to a happier and healthier life is to find something you enjoy, says Lois Simpson.

Here the energetic personal trainer, who has no fewer than 350k followers across her ‘Lois Loves Fitness’ social media pages, gives five tips to help you feel like your best self…

1: What are your top tips for health and wellbeing?

Find something you enjoy and you’ll never find it a task/chore.

Also, start simple, increase your steps, or focus on spending 30 minutes moving your body, whatever that looks like for you.

It’s also important to plan ahead, life will always be fast paced, so give yourself the head start and plan your gym outfit in the morning, or prep your lunches for the next three to four days.

2: How do you like to de-stress?

I like to de-stress by working out, (I know right!) other ways I de-stress is by listening to my favourite podcasts.

3: Do you have any daily habits which help your mental health?

Movement daily no matter how big or small it is. Movement truly is medicine.

4: Have you read any inspiring health/wellbeing books or listened to any good podcasts recently?

My favourite podcasts at the moment are ‘What’s The Juice’ and ‘In Hindzsight’, one is very informative towards health, healing and wellness and the other is very much geared towards mindset and reflection.

5: Where do you shop for your workout gear?

I’m very fortunate to get my workout gear for free as I am affiliated with a couple brands but my favourite workout clothing is Lazuli Label and also NVGTN.

