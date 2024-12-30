Inside Bucksburn Swimming Pool as council lifts lid on huge £2.1m refurbishment project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Inside Bucksburn Swimming Pool as council lifts lid on huge £2.1m refurbishment project

Bucksburn Swimming Pool has been closed for some time, with members of the public last in for a dip in the spring of 2023.

Take a look around Bucksburn Swimming Pool - the arched skylight could be replaced. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Take a look around Bucksburn Swimming Pool - the arched skylight could be replaced. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Alastair Gossip

The vision for the new-look Bucksburn Swimming Pool has been spelled out – as The Press and Journal was given an exclusive tour of the mistakenly mothballed building.

Aberdeen City Council opened the doors of the leisure facility which councillors admit they were “wrong” to ever close.

And during our tour, the scale of the £2.1 million work to create a pool the Bucksburn community can use “for years to come” was outlined.

‘Bucksburn pool refurb will emulate job done at Northfield’

Closing Bucksburn Swimming Pool landed the SNP and Lib Dem council leadership in hot water, as the community rose as one to force a climbdown.

Finance convener Alex McLellan’s first budget sealed the closure he’s now undoing, when he handed Sport Aberdeen a massive budget cut.

SNP finance convener spelled out the scale of the improvements being promised at Bucksburn Swimming Pool. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
SNP finance convener spelled out the scale of the improvements being promised at Bucksburn Swimming Pool. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Now he hopes the community will forgive and forget when they see how much better their swimming pool is when it opens – expected in early 2026.

“Aberdeen City Council is investing more than £2m in Bucksburn Swimming Pool to bring it back to life,” he tells us as he shows us around.

“The pool would have had to close for six months to have the plant work carried out.

“I appreciate it’s been closed for a lot longer – but what we’re doing now is investing more heavily to bring it up to modern standards and make sure it actually has a future.

“Bucksburn Swimming Pool is a pretty tired, 40-year-old building at the moment but we are aspiring to emulate the new Northfield pool with what we are doing in Bucksburn.”

Come inside Bucksburn Swimming Pool

With the wooden panels guarding the entrance lifted opened up, the well-rested automatic doors jutted open.

The reception looks more tired.

The reception area is in-line for a revamp. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The reception area is in-line for a revamp. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The cold is being blamed for tiling coming away from the wall in the toilets at Bucksburn Swimming Pool. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The cold is being blamed for tiling coming away from the wall in the toilets at Bucksburn Swimming Pool. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

It’s in line for a modernisation as part of the work, with – and you’ll read this a lot – Sport Aberdeen’s Northfield pool as inspiration.

The council plans to get rid of the retro arched skylight above the welcome area, for the sake of keeping heat in and water out.

During their inspections, they’ve found sticking-plaster fixes to leaks in the domed window – with little money spent on lasting repairs during Bucksburn pool’s 40-year life.

It will also make space for solar panels on the roof, to try to reduce the cost of running the facility while energy costs continue to rise.

Make a splash: Big promises on Bucksburn Swimming Pool

Walking through to the pool, there are bigger promises made.

Bucksburn Swimming Pool. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Bucksburn Swimming Pool. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Tiling on poolside is also bossed. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Tiling on poolside is also bossed. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The mothballing has left the building cold – and tiles around poolside have lifted and come away from the adhesive. Some in the changing rooms have fallen off the walls.

They’ll all be replaced with new tiling and wall panels to lend the place a more modern feel, as will the chairs in the spectator area – once again the look of Northfield is the inspiration.

In the changing rooms, the lockers will be given a refresh. Pipes, corroded from years of humid punishment, and old-school swimming pool showers will be replaced too.

Accessible areas of Bucksburn Swimming Pool to be improved

Bucksburn Swimming Pool is vaunted for its stepped access down into the shallow end.

As well as retiling and aesthetics, the Bucksburn Swimming Pool refurbishment will improve accessibility at the facility - which is already favoured by those with mobility issues because of these steps down into the shallow end. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
As well as retiling and aesthetics, the Bucksburn Swimming Pool refurbishment will improve accessibility at the facility – which is already favoured by those with mobility issues because of these steps down into the shallow end. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
More modern showers are also to be fitted. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
More modern showers are also to be fitted. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

And the council is doubling down on that by replacing the aged hoist to make it easier for all to get into the water.

Before the closure, the accessible changing room was entered through the first aid room – providing little privacy for people using either.

Both will be made standalone in the refurbishment too.

Inside the workings of Bucksburn Swimming Pool

One of the more visible changes before the public will be allowed back in to Bucksburn Swimming Pool will come in the plant room.

It’s where the majority of the £2.1m will be spent to modernise the Kepplehills Road facility.

The sand filter tanks keeping Bucksburn Swimming Pool clean. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The sand filter tanks keeping Bucksburn Swimming Pool clean. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Bucksburn Swimming Pool's plant room. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Bucksburn Swimming Pool’s plant room. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Electrics are also going to be replaced. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Electrics are also going to be replaced. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The council has already lodged plans to extend that area – because the existing plant equipment driving the heated water around the building is so old-fashioned.

Modern kit is apparently bigger, meaning easier access for people trying to maintain it.

Presently, workers have to erect a 10-foot scaffold to change the water filters twice a year.

New kit will bring new efficiency with keeping running costs down, with better insulation doing more to stop heat escaping the building in the first place, we’re told.

The plant equipment’s age was already on Sport Aberdeen’s radar when the council’s leisure operator had its funding cut in April 2023.

Replacing it then was priced up at £400,000 – though Bucksburn pool would have been closed for six months and not the 20 months it already has.

So will it all be worth it at the end of the day?

Work is not expected to be finished now until the end of 2025, meaning it’s unlikely Sport Aberdeen will open it before the bells ring in 2026.

SNP finance convener of Aberdeen City Council Alex McLellan. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
SNP finance convener of Aberdeen City Council Alex McLellan. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Get Active at Northfield is the inspiration for Aberdeen City Council's refurbishment of Bucksburn Swimming Pool. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Get Active at Northfield is the inspiration for Aberdeen City Council’s refurbishment of Bucksburn Swimming Pool. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

SNP finance convener Mr McLellan says: “A six-month closure would have been a sticking plaster over quite big internal issues.

“We recognise the decision to close Bucksburn swimming pool was wrong.

“We changed our minds and reversed the decision.

“I hope that the community feels listened to, and we took on board the points they made, and made well, and the strength of feeling on the issue.

“I hope they see that we’re trying now to do right by them to deliver a positive from a negative.”

Read more:

The 287-day rollercoaster campaign as locals refused to give up on Bucksburn Swimming Pool

Bucksburn businessman’s permission plea for pool at Aberdeen home

Chalmers Bakery: Work starts on million-pound flats at demolished Bucksburn site

Bucksburn Academy: Inside the nightmare red tape wrangle threatening £21m extension at packed Aberdeen school

Conversation