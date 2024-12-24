At 70, Turriff gran takes on the world in Hyrox finals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

At 70, Turriff gran takes on the world in Hyrox finals

More than three decades after representing Scotland at karate, Carole Munro is doing it again - this time at the Hyrox World Championships in Chicago.

Carole trains for the Hyrox in Gardenstone in October. She is off to Chicago next year. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Andy Morton

A Turriff ‘supergran’ set to compete in a global fitness final in Chicago has revealed her pride at representing Scotland at the tender age of 70.

Carole Munro will fly to the US in June to compete in the Hyrox World Championships after winning a qualifying event in London.

The mum, grandmother and former Scottish karate champ only recently started competing in Hyrox, a grueling fitness race that has gained popularity in recent years, but is already a top contender in the 70-75 age group.

In Chicago, she will go head-to-head with the world’s best in front of 10,000 people at the city’s lakefront Navy Pier.

“I’ll be waving my Scottish flag,” laughs Carole.

Turriff gran Carole’s journey to Chicago Hyrox finals

Carole will take on the Hyrox course in Chicago, which features eight kilometres of running interspersed with functional exercises such as sled pulls and kettlebell swings.

The average age of a Hyroxer is about 35, but Carole took up the event last year after her fitness-coach son signed them up for a pairs race.

The duo completed the event in less than two hours, a respectable time, and Carole signed on for a solo race in Valencia that was due to take place last month.

But when the event was cancelled because of deadly rains in the city, Carole enrolled for the London race, training at her son’s F45 gym in Surbiton.

Carole on the podium at London Excel, where she won in her age group. Image: Supplied by Carole Munro

She won the race in her age group, completing the course in one hour and 56 minutes.

Despite her success, Carole says she’s nervous about the step-up in level for Chicago. The Turriff gran says she feels fitter in her 70s than she did in her 30s, but a double hip replacement last year means training and competing are a challenge.

“I’ll be up against five other people [in Chicago],” Carole says. “There’s one woman who does it really fast, but she’s obviously got good hips.”

She has targeted second place in at the world championships and is training hard. She’s built a rudimentary gym at her home and also goes to Brian Meekham’s Claymore Fitness gym in Gardenstone.

But her spit-and-sawdust approach isn’t shared by other Hyroxers — especially the handful of competitors in her age group. In Chicago, she will go compete with life-long athletes that have their own private gyms and coaches.

Second time around for proud Scot Carole

Amazingly, the Hyrox World Championship will be the second time Carole has represented Scotland at sport.

Carole took up karate in her 30s after an unpleasant encounter while working as an Aberdeen door-to-door meat salesperson.

She quickly earned her blackbelt and eventually became a Scottish champion under the instruction of Aberdeen marital arts legend Ronnie Watt.

Carole was a karate champion in her 30s. Image: Supplied by Carole Munro

Still, she’s surprised to be reprising the feat more than three decades later.

“I knew I’d always keep fit,” she says, “but I never thought I’d represent Scotland again.”

What is Hyrox?

A Hyrox course comprises eight kilometres of running, with athletes stopping every kilometre to take on one of Hyrox’s eight ‘stations’.

Each of these stations is a functional fitness exercise — at the first, athletes complete a kilometre ski on a ski machine; at the third pull a weighted sled 50 metres.

The eighth and final station for Carole’s age group is 75 wall balls, a squatting exercise where you throw a heavy ball above a certain height.

Turriff gran Carole says she’s training hard for the Hyrox in Chicago. Image: Kath Flanney/DC Thomson

Despite — or perhaps because of — Hyrox leaving many of it participants floundering in a puddle of their own sweat, the event has surged in popularity over the past two years.

The first event, in Germany in 2017, had just 650 entrants. Today, more than 200,000 people with an average age of 37 take part around the world, according to Hyrox organisers.

The Hyrox World Championships run from June 12-15.

