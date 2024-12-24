Deveronvale’s delight after completion of year-long, six-figure floodlights project

After almost a year without floodlights, Deveronvale chairman Aaron Lorimer is delighted work to install new lights at Princess Royal Park has been completed.

The Banffers were left in the dark when one of their old pylons blew down on December 27 last year.

However, in recent weeks, four new towers have been erected at Princess Royal Park and the new bulbs were used for the first time during Saturday’s Breedon Highland League victory against Wick Academy.

‘As a board we’ve had to find the finance to complete this’

The cost of replacing the floodlights has run into six figures, with Lorimer – who replaced Jim Mair as Deveronvale chairman at the end of the 2023-24 season – overseeing the project.

He said: “There have been multiple challenges, but we’re delighted with how it has turned out.

“We had to get new planning permission, although they were a replacement for the old lights, because Princess Royal Park sits within a conservation area.

“After sourcing the new pylons and getting all our ducks in a row, it’s taken six weeks from start to finish to put them up and get them wired up.

“The construction couldn’t have gone better.

“Most of the work is unseen and underground, there’s 50 tonnes of concrete under each pylon.

“It certainly hasn’t been the easiest thing to sort out, but we’ve just had to get on with it – you can only play with the cards you’re dealt!

“We didn’t get any grants towards this, the SFA had distributed all their grant money for the year and we tried multiple other grant options, but were unsuccessful.

“I know speaking to other clubs, grants have been very beneficial for some in terms upgrading or replacing floodlights.

“But we’ve had to fund the new floodlights ourselves. As a board we’ve had to find the finance to complete this project.

“We’ve had a few fundraising events including a Deveronvale legends v Deveronside legends game and fun day in the summer, and a concert at the Knowes Hotel.

“That helped – but the board has had to find a lot of the funding.”

Support appreciated

Lorimer was keen to thank those who have helped Vale get the new floodlights in place, and also praised the Highland League for allowing them to continue playing home games.

He added: “There a few people we need to thank. Craig Matheson did the architecture for nothing – he’s a supporter of the club, and that was greatly appreciated.

“We also need to thank Alastair Rennie, who did the concrete and civil engineering work, and Colin Riach, who did the electrical work.

“Cameron and Ross Consulting Engineers have also been very helpful during the process and we’re thankful for their support.

“The pressure was on from the Highland League and the SFA. We were called to a Highland League meeting back in July and they voted for us to still play our games at home and with earlier kick-offs if required.

“That was on the promise that the floodlights would be in by the end of the year, which we’ve managed.

“I’d like to thank the Highland League and all the clubs for making that decision and supporting us. It was good that was the case and we would do the same to help any other club in the league in a similar situation.”

Banffers on the rise

Looking forward, Lorimer believes the future is bright for Deveronvale.

On the pitch, new manager Garry Wood has led them to ninth in the table after 19 games and they have already surpassed last term’s points total.

Lorimer said: “The floodlights were the top priority and we’ve achieved that, which now allows us to concentrate on other things.

“The club is in a good place. The team is playing well. Garry and the management team have done well this season.

“There’s a buzz around the club and locally people are taking more interest in Deveronvale again.

“On Saturday, against Wick, we had more than 100 people in for hospitality – which I don’t think has happened before.

“The support is there for the club, and hopefully we can keep building on that.”