FFIT: The Pittodrie fitness course that brings prostate cancer survivors back from the brink

Tony Regan never imagined that the toughest chapter of his life — recovering from prostate cancer — would lead to an unforgettable encounter with his footballing idol, Jim Leighton.

Struggling with isolation after surgery, Tony, 62, found a lifeline in the Prostate FFIT programme, a pioneering initiative by Prostate Scotland and Aberdeen FC Community Trust.

Held at Pittodrie Stadium, the programme combines fitness sessions and group therapy to support prostate cancer survivors.

But the highlight of the 12-week course came when Tony found himself face-to-face with Mr Leighton, the legendary Aberdeen, Manchester United, and Scotland goalkeeper — and a fellow prostate cancer survivor.

“He’s my footballing hero, so it was unbelievable,” says Tony with a laugh. “He initially came in to talk about his [prostate-cancer] journey but it ended up being a two-hour football Q&A.”

What is Prostate FFIT and why is it at Pittodrie

Tony’s meeting with Mr Leighton encapsulates the aims of Prostate FFIT.

Standing for Football Fans in Training, the programme takes 16 prostate cancer patients and puts them on a course designed to improve fitness, alleviate treatment side effects and provide nutritional guidance for a healthier lifestyle.

Since 2023, more than 130 participants have taken part in seven programmes at football clubs like Tynecastle Park, Ibrox Stadium, Rugby Park, and McDiarmid Park.

The idea is that the healthier you are the faster and more beneficial your recovery will be.

“There’s a lot about cancer that you can’t control,” says Elaine Stewart, Prostate Scotland’s services development manager.

“But you can take control of your food and you can take control of your exercise, both of which have been proven to help with your cancer prognosis.”

But alongside the training, there’s plenty of talking too — and not just about football.

“It’s been really good, really beneficial, not just physically but mentally as well,” says Tony, who has just completed the 12-week course. “It puts you in a good place inside your head. The camaraderie with the other guys is amazing. We’re from all walks of life and different backgrounds, but we all got on really well and supported each other.”

And while course organisers highlight the programme’s health benefits, noting that participants consistently reduce their BMI and blood pressure, Tony points to another achievement: the 15 men he started the course with are the same 15 he finished it with.

“I think missed a couple,” he admits. “I had to get a boiler service, and then I went on holiday. But, you know, life gets in the way.”

Elaine adds: “I think we’ve had about a 96% retention rate. And that’s for people who aren’t well.”

Tony’s cancer journey and his return to health

Tony credits his commitment to the friends he made and the progress he’s seen since he first noticed some unusual symptoms back in 2022.

The oil and gas subsea engineer from Aberdeen found himself needing to use the toilet more frequently, especially after a couple of drinks at the pub.

“It was like every five minutes,” he says. “I thought, something’s not right here.”

Diagnosed with prostate cancer in April 2023, Tony admits he struggled to cope with the news, even though doctors assured him and his wife that the cancer was treatable.

He recalls: “I had a couple of months where my head was busted. Then I thought, no, I’ve got to do something about this.”

What Tony learned about his family history with cancer

Walking into a Living Well with Prostate Cancer course run by Maggie’s was a turning point. It gave him the motivation to focus on his recovery and, after prostate surgery in November 2023, led him to join the Prostate FFIT programme.

Already fit and healthy thanks to his job, he saw it as an opportunity to continue his recovery alongside others who understood exactly what he was going through.

“They really get it,” he says of his fellow participants. “Someone who hasn’t been through it might sympathise, but they can’t truly understand.”

Tony also learned a lot about his own cancer.

For example, he hadn’t realised his family history put him at a higher risk. His father had died of prostate cancer, while his mother had throat cancer and his sister had liver cancer.

“If I’d known that, I could have been tested earlier. They might have caught it before I needed surgery, hormone treatment, and radiotherapy. But because my symptoms weren’t obvious, it had already started to spread.”

Reflecting on how close he came to a far worse outcome, Tony says he feels “extremely lucky.”

“If I hadn’t decided to get checked when I did, who knows where I’d be now?”

‘It’s a great opportunity to get out of your head’

Following the success of the programme, Prostate Scotland has already announced a second Prostate FFIT programme at Pittodrie that starts at 2pm on Wednesday 29th January 2025.

Men going through their treatment in Aberdeenshire are encouraged to sign up and take part.

“It’s a great opportunity to get out of your head, do physical exercise, meet with others and have some fun – it offers a new perspective,” says Elaine. “Let us support you in your prostate cancer journey.”

Cancer exercise coach, Nicola Graham runs the programme and says: “The idea is to enable participants to have a better quality of life so we teach them transferable exercises that can help them at home and increase these gradually.

“Gentle, regular exercise has so many benefits. It could help them with sitting down and getting up from a chair or out of bed, it could help them get out gardening or out for a walk.

“Men may have to lose weight for surgery – being fitter and stronger can help their recovery. Regular exercise can also reduce the risk of the cancer returning.”

One of the biggest advocates for the course is Tony. He talks fulsomely about the friends he’s made, and the WhatsApp group the men are starting so they can keep in contact now that the 12 weeks are over.

“It was the camaraderie,” he says. “That’s the main thing I got out of it, was the fact that you’re not on your own going through this.”

What Tony has in store next

In terms of his own cancer, Tony is not yet completely out of the woods.

After surgery in 2023, his PSA crept back up. A PET scan identified more cancer, so he underwent hormone and radiotherapy in an attempt to clear the body.

He’s due to have his next PSA test in January, six weeks after his final radiotherapy session, and he’s got everything crossed for good news.

“I’m on the cusp of being almost what they term as undetectable,” he says.

One thing he’s learned over the past two years, however, is the theraputic power of talking. Since walking into the Maggie’s therapy session and opening up to a roomful of strangers, he’s become a firm believer in speaking out.

“I’m that boring guy telling other people to get tested,” he says with a laugh.

For him, the Pittodrie programme is an extension of that. And his advice for fellow prostate cancer patients is simple.

“Don’t sit there in silence,” he says. “Don’t sit there moping on your own. Get out and do it.”

Men interested in taking part in the 12-week programme starting on Wednesday 29th January at Pittodrie can watch a clip of men taking part in Prostate FFIT. To sign up, register here. For men looking for more information, please call or email Elaine Stewart, Services Development Manager on 07816 408429 / info@prostatescotland.org.uk There are 16 places available.