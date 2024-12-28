Was 2024 a bust for development in Inverness?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness

Was 2024 a bust for development in Inverness?

We take a look back at how the year's big plans for Inverness materialised.

Split image showing current state of Academy Street and proposed plans.
Academy Street's overhaul was scrapped after years of discussions. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
By Stuart Findlay

Heading into 2024, there was plenty of promise that it was going to be a big year for Inverness.

But did it deliver? Or did it fall short of what we were hoping for?

In December 2023, the Press and Journal picked seven things to keep an eye on in 2024.

As we reflect on the last 12 months, let’s take a look at how development in the city stacked up.

Academy Street

Plans to greatly reduce traffic on the city’s main thoroughfare had been bubbling away since October 2022.

And this year, we finally got a resolution to the plans.

We think. Sort of.

It emerged in February that Highland Council’s proposal was going to face a legal challenge.

In August, the Court of Session ruled that the council’s consultation had been “unfair to and beyond the point of unlawfulness”.

Wider pavements and fewer cars is the ultimate goal. Image: Highland Council

That threw the whole scheme into jeopardy and a month later, councillors voted to pull the plug on it.

The same week, a P&J survey showed the vast majority of city centre businesses were not in favour of the changes.

Although most accept that something should done to improve Academy Street, there’s no consensus on what that something should be.

Will we see any big changes happening there in 2025? Given the heat around the last plan, that seems extremely unlikely.

Inverness Castle

There’s a lot less controversy about this one.

And thankfully, it’s running on schedule and due to open to the public in 2025.

It’s been a lot of work and a long time coming, but there is palpable excitement about what the new Inverness Castle experience could bring to the city.

An impression of the planned accessible roof terrace at Inverness Castle. Image: High Life Highland

It is hoped that the £36m redevelopment will attract around 500,000 visitors a year.

The influential New York-based publication Travel + Leisure recently said the refurbished castle is helping make Inverness one of its recommended 50 best places in the world to visit next year.

Raigmore bus gate

This one was hit with delays and had originally been due to be finished in summer 2023.

Supply chain issues were to blame – but things finally got over the line in March this year.

A map of the Raigmore bus gate route. Image: DC Thomson/Christopher Donnan

Now it’s complete, it is preventing buses from being caught up in the usual rush-hour congestion at the Raigmore Hospital entrance.

Although the city’s public transport network has been struggling recently, that has been one bright spot.

Playback Bar

It’s nice to be talking about new bars opening and thriving for a change.

Unfortunately, it feels like we’ve been talking a lot more about businesses closing down for a while now.

Playback’s opening has been a boost to Academy Street. Image: Sandy McCook

Playback opened its doors in April, offering Inverness something new.

People seem to have responded well to it and the bar has quickly established itself and racked up some good reviews.

Bught Park and Northern Meeting Park

The good news is the proposals to revamp these two iconic Inverness sites remain on track.

At the Bught, the main stand is being redeveloped and a new sports pavilion will be built.

A visual of how Bught Park could look after the redevelopment. Image: Camanachd Association

Alongside this, there will be a new interactive shinty experience paying tribute to the sport’s heritage.

All the work will make it easier for the venue to host large-scale outdoor events.

At the Northern Meeting Park, the plan is to return the existing grandstand and pavilion to its former glory.

The exterior of the building will be restored to its original design.

An artist’s impression of the plans for the Northern Meeting Park in Inverness. Image: Highland Council

Ultimately, the council is hoping to make the park – a prime green space close to the city centre – more accessible to the public.

The projects are scheduled to be finished in March 2025.

Riverside Way

Improvements along the River Ness have been a long time coming.

A redesign of the area to make it more attractive for pedestrian and cyclists was due to be completed in June 2024.

The fact that Santa was involved in the eventual opening ceremony is a hint that June was not the completion date but thankfully, the new route did officially open in early December.

It is hoped the changes will make the area more attractive for pedestrians and cyclists.

There are now wider pavements, a new parking layout along Bught Road and a segregated contraflow cycle lane.

Street lighting throughout the project has also been upgraded.

In short, it’s been a much-needed spruce up of one of the city’s most popular spots for tourists.

The Ironworks

We’re nearly two years on from the final gig at the Ironworks and frustratingly, things seem as up in the air as ever.

A planning application from Bricks Capital to replace the music venue with a 155-bed hotel was approved in August 2022.

But demolition has yet to take place and with the developer needing to begin work within three years of gaining planning permission, time is marching on.

Two Inverness councillors are bringing a motion of support for the Ironworks, which is due to be demolished. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

We hoped for some answers from Bricks Capital in 2024. We didn’t get them.

Will 2025 be different? Things will come to a head if the planning permission expires this summer but until then, we’ve just got to wait and see.

