Was 2024 a bust for development in Inverness?

Heading into 2024, there was plenty of promise that it was going to be a big year for Inverness.

But did it deliver? Or did it fall short of what we were hoping for?

In December 2023, the Press and Journal picked seven things to keep an eye on in 2024.

As we reflect on the last 12 months, let’s take a look at how development in the city stacked up.

Academy Street

Plans to greatly reduce traffic on the city’s main thoroughfare had been bubbling away since October 2022.

And this year, we finally got a resolution to the plans.

We think. Sort of.

It emerged in February that Highland Council’s proposal was going to face a legal challenge.

In August, the Court of Session ruled that the council’s consultation had been “unfair to and beyond the point of unlawfulness”.

That threw the whole scheme into jeopardy and a month later, councillors voted to pull the plug on it.

The same week, a P&J survey showed the vast majority of city centre businesses were not in favour of the changes.

Although most accept that something should done to improve Academy Street, there’s no consensus on what that something should be.

Will we see any big changes happening there in 2025? Given the heat around the last plan, that seems extremely unlikely.

Inverness Castle

There’s a lot less controversy about this one.

And thankfully, it’s running on schedule and due to open to the public in 2025.

It’s been a lot of work and a long time coming, but there is palpable excitement about what the new Inverness Castle experience could bring to the city.

It is hoped that the £36m redevelopment will attract around 500,000 visitors a year.

The influential New York-based publication Travel + Leisure recently said the refurbished castle is helping make Inverness one of its recommended 50 best places in the world to visit next year.

Raigmore bus gate

This one was hit with delays and had originally been due to be finished in summer 2023.

Supply chain issues were to blame – but things finally got over the line in March this year.

Now it’s complete, it is preventing buses from being caught up in the usual rush-hour congestion at the Raigmore Hospital entrance.

Although the city’s public transport network has been struggling recently, that has been one bright spot.

Playback Bar

It’s nice to be talking about new bars opening and thriving for a change.

Unfortunately, it feels like we’ve been talking a lot more about businesses closing down for a while now.

Playback opened its doors in April, offering Inverness something new.

People seem to have responded well to it and the bar has quickly established itself and racked up some good reviews.

Bught Park and Northern Meeting Park

The good news is the proposals to revamp these two iconic Inverness sites remain on track.

At the Bught, the main stand is being redeveloped and a new sports pavilion will be built.

Alongside this, there will be a new interactive shinty experience paying tribute to the sport’s heritage.

All the work will make it easier for the venue to host large-scale outdoor events.

At the Northern Meeting Park, the plan is to return the existing grandstand and pavilion to its former glory.

The exterior of the building will be restored to its original design.

Ultimately, the council is hoping to make the park – a prime green space close to the city centre – more accessible to the public.

The projects are scheduled to be finished in March 2025.

Riverside Way

Improvements along the River Ness have been a long time coming.

A redesign of the area to make it more attractive for pedestrian and cyclists was due to be completed in June 2024.

The fact that Santa was involved in the eventual opening ceremony is a hint that June was not the completion date but thankfully, the new route did officially open in early December.

There are now wider pavements, a new parking layout along Bught Road and a segregated contraflow cycle lane.

Street lighting throughout the project has also been upgraded.

In short, it’s been a much-needed spruce up of one of the city’s most popular spots for tourists.

The Ironworks

We’re nearly two years on from the final gig at the Ironworks and frustratingly, things seem as up in the air as ever.

A planning application from Bricks Capital to replace the music venue with a 155-bed hotel was approved in August 2022.

But demolition has yet to take place and with the developer needing to begin work within three years of gaining planning permission, time is marching on.

We hoped for some answers from Bricks Capital in 2024. We didn’t get them.

Will 2025 be different? Things will come to a head if the planning permission expires this summer but until then, we’ve just got to wait and see.

For more Inverness news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our local Facebook group.