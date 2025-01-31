Locally available dental care that’s both affordable and accessible

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Locally available dental care that’s both affordable and accessible

Andrew Scott Dental offers a solution for patients who have not seen a dentist in years.

In partnership with Andrew Scott Dental
young woman checks her teeth in a mirror after visiting dental practice in Aberdeen
Regular dental check-ups ensure that issues are addressed early before they become more serious.

Andrew Scott Dental patients enjoy regular appointments at an affordable cost with Denplan, making dental care more accessible.

Dental health is becoming an increasing concern in Scotland where many people have not seen a dentist in years.

1.8 million adults, or nearly 40% of Scottish people, have not had an appointment in more than two years even though they’re registered with a dentist, according to Public Health Scotland.

Data also show more than 80,000 registered children have not seen a dentist within five years.

The importance of dental health

dentists sits down with patient to discuss oral health
Seeing a dentist regularly is important to maintain good oral hygiene and overall wellbeing.

Experts say regular dental appointments are important, not just to maintain good oral hygiene, but also to prevent a host of other health issues.

Gregor McPherson, a general practitioner at Andrew Scott Dental, says: “Ideally people should go see a hygienist every six months.

“We want individually focused healthcare so there will be some people who may need to go more frequently than that.

“We are considered primary health care. We can detect problems like gum disease which can have an impact on diabetes and heart disease. So we can treat those problems much earlier.”

Oral health affects overall wellbeing

Dental concerns can also affect a person’s ability to chew, speak and ultimately enjoy life.

Gregor points out: “If you don’t have good oral health, that will affect how you speak and relate to other people. It can have a psychological effect.

“I find it really sad when I speak to people and they tell me they don’t like smiling. Being able to smile makes you happy.

“Regularly seeing a dentist can prevent issues like cavities and tooth decay. But we can also help to maintain the overall health of patients.”

Affordable dental care

patient lies down as dentists use tools to check on her oral health
Denplan allows patients to spread the cost of routine dental maintenance.

At Andrew Scott Dental, patients can get a high standard of dental care at affordable prices. You can opt for Denplan Essentials, allowing you to spread the cost of your routine dental maintenance.

At just £22.50 per month, you can get two check-ups and two hygiene visits per year. You can also access a 10% discount off routine dental treatments. In addition, your children can join your plan at a reduced rate.

What’s more, you have the option to add Denplan Supplementary Insurance to your Denplan payment plan. That will give you worldwide dental injury and dental emergency cover. The insurance also includes access to a 24-hour worldwide dental emergency helpline.

Gregor explains: “Denplan offers patients an affordable and predictable way to go and see a dentist.

“If people are paying for healthcare, it does encourage them to come into the practice more often and have healthier teeth.”

Exceptional customer service and care

Andrew Scott sits in his clinic in Aberdeen
Andrew Scott is one of Aberdeen’s leading dental implantologists.

Andrew Scott Dental takes pride in giving excellent service to its patients. It takes the time to develop a personal relationship with each patient to understand what they need.

Gregor shares: “As dentists, we want to build rapport and trust in our patients. We want to understand their concerns and what they’re looking for when they come to see us. Some want to have a Hollywood smile. Others just want to be dentally fit. Our job is to make them aware of what is available and what’s involved in getting there.

“I’ve had patients who’ve been with me my whole career, around 12 years. It makes it a lot easier when you know somebody. They can understand exactly what’s going on in their mouth as well as what we can and can’t do. We’ll be able to get you to a place where you’re fit and not needing any work done.

“We’ve got a lot of very good dentists in the practice. We have general practitioners and specialists. We have Andrew who’s probably the best implant dentist in Aberdeen, maybe one of the best in Scotland. As far as I’m aware, there’s not another practice in the city that offers all these kinds of services under one roof.”

To schedule an appointment, call 01224 806 700 or visit Andrew Scott Dental’s website.

