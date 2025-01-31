Missing Huszti sisters: Body recovered from River Dee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Missing Huszti sisters: Body recovered from River Dee

Police say 'inquiries are at an early stage' following the tragic discovery.

By Ena Saracevic & Jamie Sinclair

A body recovered from the River Dee is believed to be that of one of the missing Huszti sisters.

32-year-old Eliza and Henrietta Huszti, part of a set of triplets, were last seen on Market Street at the Victoria Bridge area in Aberdeen at 2:12am on January 7.

The body, pulled from the river just before 8am, has yet to be identified.

Police say inquiries “are at an early stage”.

Police at the River Dee this morning, following the recovery of a body in the search for the missing Huszti sisters Eliza and Henrietta Huszti.
Police at the River Dee this morning, following the recovery of a body.<br />Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
A body, believed to be one of the missing Huszti sisters, has been recovered from the River Dee.
A body, believed to be one of the missing Huszti sisters, has been recovered from the River Dee.<br />Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

A large-scale search was launched in and around the River Dee after the sisters were reported missing by their landlady on January 8.

She had been informed the previous day that they would be terminating their tenancy at their Charlotte Street flat, but when she checked the property the sisters had left behind personal belongings.

The sisters also failed to inform their family of their plans to leave and were spotted on CCTV at Victoria Bridge – where they were last seen – the day before their disappearance.

Searches of the River Dee for the missing sisters were stood down on January 27.

Police said at the time there was nothing to suggest suspicious circumstances or criminality.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police Scotland was made aware of the body of a person seen in the River Dee near Queen Elizabeth Bridge in Aberdeen around 7.55am on Friday, 31 January, 2025.

“The body has since been recovered from the water.

“Inquiries are at an early stage and identification is yet to take place.”

Conversation