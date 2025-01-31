Missing Huszti sisters: Body recovered from River Dee

A body recovered from the River Dee is believed to be that of one of the missing Huszti sisters.

32-year-old Eliza and Henrietta Huszti, part of a set of triplets, were last seen on Market Street at the Victoria Bridge area in Aberdeen at 2:12am on January 7.

The body, pulled from the river just before 8am, has yet to be identified.

Police say inquiries “are at an early stage”.

A large-scale search was launched in and around the River Dee after the sisters were reported missing by their landlady on January 8.

She had been informed the previous day that they would be terminating their tenancy at their Charlotte Street flat, but when she checked the property the sisters had left behind personal belongings.

The sisters also failed to inform their family of their plans to leave and were spotted on CCTV at Victoria Bridge – where they were last seen – the day before their disappearance.

Searches of the River Dee for the missing sisters were stood down on January 27.

Police said at the time there was nothing to suggest suspicious circumstances or criminality.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police Scotland was made aware of the body of a person seen in the River Dee near Queen Elizabeth Bridge in Aberdeen around 7.55am on Friday, 31 January, 2025.

“The body has since been recovered from the water.

“Inquiries are at an early stage and identification is yet to take place.”