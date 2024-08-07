All the ways this family loves their home in CHAP’s luxury development

Houses in Aberdeenshire have the benefit of being so close to nature. But CHAP Homes’ Crest of Lochter development also gives homeowners bespoke amenities for modern living.

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

CHAP Homes welcomes the first residents to the final phase of its Crest of Lochter development as the Sutherland family moves into their brand-new home.

Despite only having just arrived, Andy and Holly, along with their daughter Millie and their son Parker, are thrilled with their four-bedroomed dream home in Inverurie.

“What you get with CHAP at Crest of Lochter is just leaps and bounds ahead of the competition in terms of quality and finish,” said offshore worker Andy.

“We love the fact that our street has such a diverse mix of property styles. Once we’d visited the show home, we just kept coming back because we knew it was the one for us.”

From dream to reality

The family was already living in Inverurie so they were aware of the Lochter development.

With its stunning views of nearby Bennachie and being just a 30-minute drive from Aberdeen, the CHAP development of contemporary three- and four-bedroom detached and semi-detached homes had been the obvious place to start when they began looking for a bigger home among the houses in Aberdeenshire.

It isn’t just the quality of the finish that has impressed them. The couple bought the property off-plan so they saw its construction right through from the initial brick being laid.

“Through the whole process, CHAP has been so understanding and helpful. And our sales advisor Christine has done so much for us – she was ace,” said Holly.

“We reserved our new home in January, just before our old house went on the market.

“Christine was in touch throughout the build and we were able to come down and see the house as it was progressing.

“We came when our house was under offer in March. To be honest I thought, ‘oh my God, how are we going to be moving?’ All we could see were the foundations.

“But by the time Andy returned from an offshore work trip five weeks later, it was nearly finished.”

Tailored to perfection

Having worked with the family from the very beginning, Christine helped them personalise their new home and choose all the interior features and fittings that perfectly suit their needs and style.

As Andy and Holly bought the house off-plan, they were able to make some alterations. They chose to close off the original open-plan staircase and had an extra shower installed in the main bathroom to make it easier with the children.

The new homes in this phase have all the high standard specifications CHAP is known for in Inverurie: top quality German kitchens, Neff appliances, Roca sanitary ware and gorgeous Porcelanosa tiling.

Holly said she was incredibly impressed with the quality and range of choice.

“We got to pick all the flooring and finishes as well as the bathrooms. There were loads of different kitchens to choose from, as well as the flooring, which came from Inspire in Inverurie,” she said.

Favourite things

That’s not all that the family is appreciating in their new home.

“It is so spacious,” said Holly. “I love having more space, and features like the utility room really make a difference.

“Our last kitchen had everything in it – the dishwasher, washing machine, tumble dryer – but everything is separate now. So we’ve got loads of space in the kitchen with fewer appliances to fit in.

“There’s also quite a lot of storage. In Millie’s bedroom, the wardrobe could almost have a light in it because it’s so big and it’s so deep.”

Meanwhile Andy is looking forward to creating his “man cave”. It’s what he has already renamed the garage with grand plans for additional storage and a gym.

There’s a driveway for the car and like all the homes in the latest phase of the development, there is an EV charging unit already installed.

And that’s not the only environmentally sound feature. All homes in the new phase boast higher insulation standards. They also have air source heat recovery assisted central heating systems along with photovoltaic solar panels in the semi-detached homes.

All this means that CHAP Homes are even greener and more energy efficient than ever.

New show home open

With the new show home now open and available to view at Crest of Lochter, it’s not just the Sutherlands who can enjoy a CHAP Home.

The show home lets you walk right into the most popular house style, the three-bedroom Cullerlie, with its fabulous space and signature luxury specifications.

CHAP Homes understands you’re looking for more than a new house. You want the perfect home in a community you love.

The company has been building quality houses in Aberdeenshire, Aberdeen and the Highlands since the 1990s. The homes are created for the way we live today, with sustainability and energy efficiency front of mind and using modern materials that stand the test of time.

Take advantage of the Home Options Fund on selected plots, where CHAP offers a £20,000 pot of funds against a variety of expenses from deposit contribution to furniture vouchers, legal fees or window coverings. Find out more here.

Or come along and discuss it in person. The new show home is open every weekend from 11am to 5pm Fridays through to Mondays. Call 07825 337145 for an appointment if you’re looking at houses in Aberdeenshire.