All the ways this family loves their home in CHAP’s luxury development

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens

All the ways this family loves their home in CHAP’s luxury development

The Sutherlands just moved into their dream home in Inverurie's Crest of Lochter.

In partnership with CHAP Homes
Sutherland family stands in front of their home, one of many houses in Aberdeenshire
For the Sutherlands, Crest of Lochter beats the competition in terms of quality and finish.

Houses in Aberdeenshire have the benefit of being so close to nature. But CHAP Homes’ Crest of Lochter development also gives homeowners bespoke amenities for modern living.

CHAP Homes welcomes the first residents to the final phase of its Crest of Lochter development as the Sutherland family moves into their brand-new home.

Despite only having just arrived, Andy and Holly, along with their daughter Millie and their son Parker, are thrilled with their four-bedroomed dream home in Inverurie.

“What you get with CHAP at Crest of Lochter is just leaps and bounds ahead of the competition in terms of quality and finish,” said offshore worker Andy.

“We love the fact that our street has such a diverse mix of property styles. Once we’d visited the show home, we just kept coming back because we knew it was the one for us.”

From dream to reality

living room in a home in CHAP Homes' luxury Crest of Lochter development
Crest of Lochter has a diverse mix of property styles.

The family was already living in Inverurie so they were aware of the Lochter development.

With its stunning views of nearby Bennachie and being just a 30-minute drive from Aberdeen, the CHAP development of contemporary three- and four-bedroom detached and semi-detached homes had been the obvious place to start when they began looking for a bigger home among the houses in Aberdeenshire.

It isn’t just the quality of the finish that has impressed them. The couple bought the property off-plan so they saw its construction right through from the initial brick being laid.

“Through the whole process, CHAP has been so understanding and helpful. And our sales advisor Christine has done so much for us – she was ace,” said Holly.

“We reserved our new home in January, just before our old house went on the market.

“Christine was in touch throughout the build and we were able to come down and see the house as it was progressing.

“We came when our house was under offer in March. To be honest I thought, ‘oh my God, how are we going to be moving?’ All we could see were the foundations.

“But by the time Andy returned from an offshore work trip five weeks later, it was nearly finished.”

Tailored to perfection

bathroom inside a home in CHAP's Crest of Lochter
The Sutherlands chose all their home’s interior features and fittings to suit their needs and style.

Having worked with the family from the very beginning, Christine helped them personalise their new home and choose all the interior features and fittings that perfectly suit their needs and style.

As Andy and Holly bought the house off-plan, they were able to make some alterations. They chose to close off the original open-plan staircase and had an extra shower installed in the main bathroom to make it easier with the children.

The new homes in this phase have all the high standard specifications CHAP is known for in Inverurie: top quality German kitchens, Neff appliances, Roca sanitary ware and gorgeous Porcelanosa tiling.

Holly said she was incredibly impressed with the quality and range of choice.

“We got to pick all the flooring and finishes as well as the bathrooms. There were loads of different kitchens to choose from, as well as the flooring, which came from Inspire in Inverurie,” she said.

Favourite things

Sutherland family stands inside the kitchen in their new CHAP home, chosen among the many houses in Aberdeenshire
The family enjoys all the unique features of their new home.

That’s not all that the family is appreciating in their new home.

“It is so spacious,” said Holly. “I love having more space, and features like the utility room really make a difference.

“Our last kitchen had everything in it – the dishwasher, washing machine, tumble dryer – but everything is separate now. So we’ve got loads of space in the kitchen with fewer appliances to fit in.

“There’s also quite a lot of storage. In Millie’s bedroom, the wardrobe could almost have a light in it because it’s so big and it’s so deep.”

Meanwhile Andy is looking forward to creating his “man cave”. It’s what he has already renamed the garage with grand plans for additional storage and a gym.

There’s a driveway for the car and like all the homes in the latest phase of the development, there is an EV charging unit already installed.

And that’s not the only environmentally sound feature. All homes in the new phase boast higher insulation standards. They also have air source heat recovery assisted central heating systems along with photovoltaic solar panels in the semi-detached homes.

All this means that CHAP Homes are even greener and more energy efficient than ever.

New show home open

handle seen as door opens into a cosy bedroom
Book an appointment to visit the new show home at Crest of Lochter.

With the new show home now open and available to view at Crest of Lochter, it’s not just the Sutherlands who can enjoy a CHAP Home.

The show home lets you walk right into the most popular house style, the three-bedroom Cullerlie, with its fabulous space and signature luxury specifications.

CHAP Homes understands you’re looking for more than a new house. You want the perfect home in a community you love.

The company has been building quality houses in Aberdeenshire, Aberdeen and the Highlands since the 1990s. The homes are created for the way we live today, with sustainability and energy efficiency front of mind and using modern materials that stand the test of time.

Take advantage of the Home Options Fund on selected plots, where CHAP offers a £20,000 pot of funds against a variety of expenses from deposit contribution to furniture vouchers, legal fees or window coverings. Find out more here.

Or come along and discuss it in person. The new show home is open every weekend from 11am to 5pm Fridays through to Mondays. Call 07825 337145 for an appointment if you’re looking at houses in Aberdeenshire.

More from Homes & Gardens

For the Sutherlands, Crest of Lochter beats the competition in terms of quality and finish.
For sale: £2.4m Highland riverside estate that comes with 184 acres of land
Modern family home in Cults.
£1.5m modern family home on Aberdeen's 'most exclusive road' hits the market
Escape to the country with this stunning house in Oyne.
Andy and Susie put the home they built in Oyne with Bennachie views up…
Adam and Natalie Davidson, pictured with their daughter Florence, have totally transformed their cosy cottage in Drumlithie
Rogue trader can't stop Adam and Natalie's amazing Drumlithie cottage makeover
For the Sutherlands, Crest of Lochter beats the competition in terms of quality and finish.
'Magnificent' listed mansion 'in heart of Aberdeen' on sale for £800k
Exterior of Crooksmill house
Stunning converted mill near Keith hits the market at offers over £475,000
White Rose Tower. Image: Galbraith.
Famous Highland B&B with Great Hall and three towers hits the market
For the Sutherlands, Crest of Lochter beats the competition in terms of quality and finish.
Lighthouse on uninhabited Orkney island offering 'complete solitude' for sale at bargain price
First impressions are excellent at this amazing family home near Elgin.
Lauren and Barry put dream home near Elgin on the market for £695,000
For the Sutherlands, Crest of Lochter beats the competition in terms of quality and finish.
For sale: Former coastguard station converted into ‘stunning’ family home in Sutherland