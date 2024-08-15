‘We viewed the property the day I went into labour’: Inverness couple find affordable house just in time for the birth of their son

It was quite literally no pain no gain for Valerie Bagga who went into labour on the same day as she found her beautiful new home near Inverness.

With the imminent arrival of her second son, Valerie and her husband Baha, who lived in a one-bedroom rented flat, spent months desperately searching for a larger home with a garden in the Inverness area.

It was only when Valerie turned to the Highland Housing Alliance (HHA) that her family’s fortunes changed.

“The rental prices of flats in Inverness were significantly out of our budget, and it looked like we would have to pay a minimum of £900 per month for a two-bedroom flat with a garden, which was almost double what we were paying at the time for a one-bedroom flat,” says Valerie.

“Every time we saw something come up for rent, we couldn’t even book a viewing – they were taken so quickly.

“We were so worried that we wouldn’t find somewhere by the time our baby arrived that we went as far as to put ourselves on council lists but were told it would be a minimum of three to four years until we were assigned a home.

“When I saw HHA come up, I thought, you know what, I’m just going to give it a shot.”

A real labour of love…

Valerie registered her interest in a property at The Maples housing development on the banks of the River Ness and only a 13-minute drive from Inverness city centre.

Developed by Tulloch Homes, HHA manages a selection of properties at the development which are offered at costs lower than private rentals but slightly higher than affordable housing.

“We actually viewed the property the day I went into labour,” says Valerie who works as a staff nurse.

“When Kelly from HHA phoned to say that our application had been successful, I cried down the phone, and I knew she had no idea how amazing the timing was because we were trying to work out how on earth we would bring up two children in a one-bedroom flat.

“The situation was so stressful, but that call from Kelly came at the perfect time.”

Monthly rent is £593 for two bedroom home

Valerie and her family, including newborn Norrie, got the keys to their two bedroom, semi-detached property in The Maples – which they rent for £593 a month – just over a week after their first viewing.

“It’s been amazing so far,” says Valerie.

“We haven’t decorated yet, but we’ve put up pictures and mounted the TV on the wall away from little hands.

“Apart from that, nothing’s been needed, the quality and finishes of the home are outstanding.

“I like the space of the house.

“Everything else is open-plan and spacious.

“It heats efficiently, too, so we don’t find ourselves putting the heating on often.”

Now Valerie is encouraging more families to apply to HHA for mid market rent homes.

“Our experience with HHA was amazing,” says Valerie.

“Lettings officer Kelly Campbell knew we were under a lot of stress with Norrie being born, so she ensured all the paperwork was emailed to us, so we had loads of time to read everything, which is difficult with a newborn and a five-year-old,” says Valerie.

“It’s been a really great experience, and I’ve already recommended HHA to many friends. I keep saying, apply for properties. What’s the worst that can happen?”

Meanwhile, construction is underway of a further 21 HHA homes, expected to be completed in early 2025.

For more information or to register your interest visit the website: hhainverness.com