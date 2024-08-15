‘We viewed the property the day I went into labour’: Inverness couple find affordable house just in time for the birth of their son

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens

‘We viewed the property the day I went into labour’: Inverness couple find affordable house just in time for the birth of their son

Valerie Bagga and her husband Baha breathed a sigh of relief after finding a mid market rental home for £593 a month near Inverness.

By Rosemary Lowne
Valerie Bagga with her husband Baha and their children Mateo and Norrie were relieved to finally find a rental home that didn't break the bank.
Valerie Bagga with her husband Baha and their children Mateo and Norrie. The family were relieved to finally find a rental home that didn't break the bank. Image: The Big Partnership

It was quite literally no pain no gain for Valerie Bagga who went into labour on the same day as she found her beautiful new home near Inverness.

With the imminent arrival of her second son, Valerie and her husband Baha, who lived in a one-bedroom rented flat, spent months desperately searching for a larger home with a garden in the Inverness area.

It was only when Valerie turned to the Highland Housing Alliance (HHA) that her family’s fortunes changed.

Valerie and Baha at their new mid market rental home near Inverness.
Valerie and Baha were impressed by the help they received from HHA in finding the mid market rental property near Inverness. Image: The Big Partnership

“The rental prices of flats in Inverness were significantly out of our budget, and it looked like we would have to pay a minimum of £900 per month for a two-bedroom flat with a garden, which was almost double what we were paying at the time for a one-bedroom flat,” says Valerie.

“Every time we saw something come up for rent, we couldn’t even book a viewing – they were taken so quickly.

“We were so worried that we wouldn’t find somewhere by the time our baby arrived that we went as far as to put ourselves on council lists but were told it would be a minimum of three to four years until we were assigned a home.

“When I saw HHA come up, I thought, you know what, I’m just going to give it a shot.”

A real labour of love…

Valerie registered her interest in a property at The Maples housing development on the banks of the River Ness and only a 13-minute drive from Inverness city centre.

Developed by Tulloch Homes, HHA manages a selection of properties at the development which are offered at costs lower than private rentals but slightly higher than affordable housing.

“We actually viewed the property the day I went into labour,” says Valerie who works as a staff nurse.

“When Kelly from HHA phoned to say that our application had been successful, I cried down the phone, and I knew she had no idea how amazing the timing was because we were trying to work out how on earth we would bring up two children in a one-bedroom flat.

“The situation was so stressful, but that call from Kelly came at the perfect time.”

Valerie, Baha and their two sons.
The Inverness couple are encouraging more families to register for mid market rental homes. Image: The Big Partnership

Monthly rent is £593 for two bedroom home

Valerie and her family, including newborn Norrie, got the keys to their two bedroom, semi-detached property in The Maples – which they rent for £593 a month – just over a week after their first viewing.

“It’s been amazing so far,” says Valerie.

“We haven’t decorated yet, but we’ve put up pictures and mounted the TV on the wall away from little hands.

“Apart from that, nothing’s been needed, the quality and finishes of the home are outstanding.

“I like the space of the house.

“Everything else is open-plan and spacious.

“It heats efficiently, too, so we don’t find ourselves putting the heating on often.”

New mid market housing being built by HHA.
21 new mid market homes are to be completed by HHA early next year. Image: The Big Partnership

Now Valerie is encouraging more families to apply to HHA for mid market rent homes.

“Our experience with HHA was amazing,” says Valerie.

“Lettings officer Kelly Campbell knew we were under a lot of stress with Norrie being born, so she ensured all the paperwork was emailed to us, so we had loads of time to read everything, which is difficult with a newborn and a five-year-old,” says Valerie.

“It’s been a really great experience, and I’ve already recommended HHA to many friends. I keep saying, apply for properties. What’s the worst that can happen?”

Meanwhile, construction is underway of a further 21 HHA homes, expected to be completed in early 2025.

For more information or to register your interest visit the website: hhainverness.com

More from Homes & Gardens

'Blair Devenick' is a mix of old and new. Image: Savills.
Revamped home in 'sought after' area of Aberdeen on the market for £1.65 million
The apartment at 25 Marshall Mackenzie Road is surrounded by shared, landscaped grounds.
Stylish apartment conversion at Kingseat is a right royal residence
The Old Barn near Loch Ewe.
Lochside timber house with panoramic views hits the market
Inverness Town House could host more weddings and conferences in future
'Open for business': More weddings and conferences as historic Inverness Town House takes on…
Ardblair in the Highlands. Image: Galbraith.
Modern Highland farmhouse with rooftop terrace for sale
7 Rubislaw Den North. Image: Savills.
£1.3m Edwardian villa in one of Aberdeen's 'most sought after addresses' hits the market
Number 26 Roanheads, Peterhead, is a unique property packed with charm and character.
Wonderfully quirky £145,000 Peterhead property is packed with charm and character
The new-look castle will tell stories about the Highland landscape, culture, heritage and people. Image Inverness Castle Experience
Inverness Castle: Work to turn landmark into world class tourist attraction moving 'from concept…
Hugh and Paul have worked hard to put their own stamp on their traditional home in Rosemount.
Hugh and Paul give Rosemount home an amazing makeover
Music fans will love this amazing studio.
Superb Stoneywood home with music studio on the market for £195,000

Conversation