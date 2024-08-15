Nairn County and Rothes target reactions in a Friday night Highland League showdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nairn County and Rothes target reactions in a Friday night Highland League showdown

There's an early weekend fixture in the Highland League on Friday, with both Nairn boss Ross Tokely and Rothes gaffer Richard Hastings looking for improvements.

By Paul Chalk
Rothes manager Richard Hastings. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Rothes manager Richard Hastings. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Boss Richard Hastings insists no one is panicking at Rothes as they seek to return to winning ways at Nairn County on Friday night after three Breedon Highland League losses.

An opening-day 3-0 victory against Forres Mechanics was followed by a bruising 10-2 thumping by Formartine United.

And the Speysiders have since lost 3-2 at Lossiemouth and 1-0 against Keith.

Both visitors Rothes and hosts Nairn County (who have played three games) are on three points ahead of their clash at Station Park, with the match brought forward due to Saturday’s Nairn Highland Games.

It is a meeting between two former Caley Thistle team-mates in the dugouts – Hastings and Nairn’s Ross Tokely.

Hastings, in his first full season in charge of Rothes, thinks his team have showed positive signs in defeat, saying: “It’s certainly not a case of doom and gloom.

“We’ve shown some positive signs of what we’re capable of.  We just need to tidy things up in certain areas.

“It is frustrating when you lose out by one goal.

“As long as we create chances, we will score goals. We’re putting a lot of work in at training in terms of giving the players ideas of what to do in certain areas, so that we get more of an outcome.

“It has been a strange season already, with so many surprising results.

“In a way, you just need to focus on yourselves and make sure your own team is organised and got their shape and understanding of the game-plan.

“Tokes will have Nairn well organised. There is no doubt they have a number of decent Highland League footballers. We will have to be on our top game.

“We will concentrate on ourselves and we’ll be up for the game.”

‘While we’ve lost some games, we’re not short of confidence’

Hastings is encouraged by the reaction his players have been showing in training as they get set for the Nairn fixture.

He said: “It’s such a fickle game. From one game to the next, your sentiments can be the complete opposite.

“While we’ve lost some games, we’re not short of confidence or anything like that. We’re still in there fighting.

“We’re also still finding our feet with what is effectively a new squad.

“The boys are picking things up pretty quickly. so we will have to keep going.”

Rothes will be without injured Greg Morrison and Owen Alexander, while Charlie MacDonald is suspended.

Greg Morrison will miss the Nairn match for Rothes due to a foot injury. Image: Jasperimage.

Nairn seeking to get back to basics

Nairn boss Tokely, meanwhile, reckons his players are determined to bounce back from losing 4-0 at Banks o’ Dee on Saturday – with all the goals coming in the second half.

The Wee County kicked off their season with a 3-0 home loss to strong Brechin City, but responded with a 2-0 victory at Clachnacuddin.

Tokely, who replaced Steven Mackay in the Nairn hot-seat in June, says his players seem to have taken on his words of advice after their Spain Park set-back.

He said: “We were the better team in the first half and we limited Banks o’ Dee to not much at all – we were dealing with their long balls.

“We didn’t start the second half well and caused our own problems by losing poor goals.

“They didn’t have to work too hard to get their goals. It’s given me food for thought for this Friday.

“We need to defend better as a team, not just the back four and goalkeeper Dylan (Maclean). We have to do the basics, of winning first and second balls, better.

Nairn County boss Ross Tokely
Nairn County manager Ross Tokely. Image: Courtesy of Kenny Macleod Photography.

“At times, we need to clear our lines a bit more to take the pressure off ourselves.

“I told the players at training this week that I need a reaction.

“I was delighted with the attitude and application of the players this week at training. The boys are listening and hopefully we’ll see an improvement on Friday.

“We’ve a good group, with talented players. It’s just about getting that mindset of not wanting to lose goals.

“I’ll be looking to win this game and get our first home win on the board.”

Tokely added: “I hope people come out and give us a bit of backing,

“We had a good crowd here for the Brechin game, so hopefully they will give us a second chance.

“Hopefully we can go into the weekend with three more points.”

Tokely says he has “one or two knocks and niggles” for Rothes’ visit.

Conversation