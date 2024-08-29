Union Square pop-up raises the bar with home accessories and styling tips

While some people have a knack for making their home look like it’s fresh from the pages of a slick interior design magazine, many of us struggle to know how to style our rooms and achieve a look we can be proud of.

However, no matter your interior design skills, expert help is on hand, alongside a truly covetable range of home accessories, at the Westholme Interiors pop-up shop in Union Square, Friday 30 August to Sunday 1 September.

Since launching its online store in 2018, Westholme Interiors has built both a loyal following throughout the UK and an enviable reputation for its exquisite homeware collections.

Having recently opened the doors to a new showroom and store in Altens, local customers now have the chance to see products first hand and talk to the team for inspiration and style advice.

Interior design style advice from Nikki and her team

The Union Square pop-up will showcase what’s on offer at the new store. You can also meet owners Nikki & Mark Brown and their team of experts who will be on-hand to answer any questions and share their love of home accessories and interior design.

But that’s not all that’s on offer at the three-day pop-up. We spoke to Nikki to find out more about the new store and the exciting Union Square event.

With such an extensive following online, why open the Aberdeen store? Nikki told us: “Although we’re based in Aberdeen, most of our customers are actually out with Scotland. We’re big on social media and as a result, our customer base is far and wide.

“We had a dispatch warehouse in Aberdeen city, but we grew out of that quite quickly and moved to our new warehouse in Altens. At our heart, we’re a local, family-run Aberdeen business. So we decided to put a showroom in our new warehouse for our local click and collect customers. It’s been a huge hit with our loyal customers, it’s now kind of grown arms and legs!”

Shop signature products and new collections

The Altens store doesn’t just let customers see the products from the website.

As Nikki explained: “Our customers wanted to have a dedicated store where they could come in and shop our collections. But a big draw is that it also allows them to discuss styling and ask questions.”

The Union Square pop-up will feature collections available both in store and online at Westholme Interiors. There will be discounts and prizes available over the three days, too.

Nikki told us more: “We’re bringing a showcase of products and you can come and meet the team, learn about the business and what we’re all about. We’ll be running a competition over the weekend to win vouchers to spend in store or online, and we’ll be handing out free branded shopping totes.”

Although products won’t be available to buy directly, they can be ordered on the spot. Nikki said: “We’re bringing a bit of everything. We’ll have new in items from our really popular juniors collection, Westholme Juniors. We’ll have our bestselling Scandinavian signature ceramic pieces and lighting, alongside products from our new autumn collection and our popular range of home fragrances.

“The pop-up will showcase many of our bestselling products, but it will also show how we style our pieces together.”

Exclusive discount and win £250 vouchers

In fact, Nikki is really looking forward to being able to talk about the products, answer questions and offer style advice to help inspire people with their own interiors.

She said: “People often want to see me in the shop and want me to take them through the products and give them style advice. But I have a young family and I can’t be at the store all the time.

“However, I’ll be at the pop-up every day with my team so people can come and see me in person for advice.”

If you needed yet another reason to visit the pop-up, then an exclusive discount over the three days for new website subscribers, and a chance to win £250 of vouchers to spend in store or online with Westholme Interiors should seal the deal.

Unique products at all price points

It’s fair to say that with such an impressive reputation for style and quality, people may assume the prices are out of their price range. However, Nikki is keen to explain that despite being known for luxury, high-end products and collections, there are products available at all price points.

She explained: “We do sell high-end luxury items. However, we have a lot of affordable pieces as well. Our seasonal items like decorative pumpkins and Christmas décor are actually quite inexpensive – much like what you’d pay elsewhere. But all our items are sourced from overseas, you can’t buy them on the high street.”

And it’s the unique products sourced and curated by Nikki and Mark that makes Westholme Interiors special.

So, head along to Union Square and let Nikki and her team help you turn your house into a beautifully styled home.

The pop-up shop will run from Friday 30 August to Sunday 1 September at Union Square, Aberdeen, located outside Zara and the Apple Store.

Shop online at Westholme Interiors or visit the Altens store at Unit 8 Wellington Business Park, Wellington Circle, Aberdeen, AB12 3JG, open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday 10am to 3pm.