Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Brian Irvine: Aberdeen have got Scottish football taking notice

Cup winning hero believes momentum is surging through the Dons under new boss Jimmy Thelin as they bid to go top of the table.

Aberdeen's Topi Keskinen celebrates with Graeme Shinnie after scoring the winner to beat Queen's Park 1-0 on his debut. Image: SNS
By Paul Third

Former Don Brian Irvine insists Aberdeen are impossible to ignore as they bid to go top of the Scottish Premiership this weekend.

The Dons have won their first three games to trail champions Celtic on goal difference and have the chance to go top when they travel to Ross County on Saturday (5.45pm).

Irvine said: “It’s impossible to ignore what’s happening.

“Aberdeen have gone on unbeaten runs before during a season but when you start a season like this it stands out and people take notice.

“The Dons are doing really well and the fans are clearly loving coming along for the ride.

“The Old Firm game could go either way this weekend and Aberdeen know they can go top of the league if they get a result on Saturday.

“It must be fantastic for Aberdeen fans to see how their team has turned it around from the inconsistency of last season to looking to win the ninth game in a row.”

‘Everything is going their way’

Dons boss Jimmy Thelin has guided his side to eight wins out of eight so far this season. Image: Shutterstock

Irvine, who won the cup double with the Dons in 1989-90, believes his former club’s quick start to the season has got Scottish football talking.

New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin has made a flawless start, guiding his side to victory in all eight of their league and cup matches to date.

He said: “Aberdeen are heading to Dingwall with all guns blazing.

“The new manager’s work in pre-season is coming to fruition already and Aberdeen are strong favourites for me for this game.

“They have made some good signings and it feels as if everything is going their way right now.

“You see Topi Keskinen come off the bench to score the winner on his debut against Queen’s Park in the cup to put them through to the quarter-final.

“The wee breaks have gone their way in the short-term.”

In the league, the nine points amassed from victories over St Johnstone, St Mirren and Kilmarnock has already surpassed the six recorded from all the games against the three teams combined last term.

Irvine believes the positive start is important psychologically.

He said: “Momentum is key and Aberdeen have it right now. It helps build confidence in players and they go onto the park expecting things to happen.

“When you are struggling you can be a little hesitant or fear the worst at times.

“When I look at Aberdeen I see a team expecting to win and it influences everything from how a player makes a tackle, plays a pass or takes a chance and scores a goal.”

County’s form contrasts with the high-flying Dons

Ross County boss Don Cowie has had a difficult couple of weeks. Image: SNS

While Aberdeen are looking to maintain their momentum their opponents Ross County are looking to restore some pride after a chastening week.

Irvine, who played for County from 1999 to 2003, believes a shock League Cup exit at the hands of Spartans followed by a 6-0 mauling by Rangers a Hampden has will have hit the Staggies hard.

He said: “There is a total contrast in their fortunes ahead of this game and they feel like chalk and cheese at the moment.

“Ross County started the season quite well but the last week has been pretty bad for them.

“It couldn’t be much worse getting knocked out of the League Cup by Spartans and then suffering a heavy defeat at Rangers.

“County are going into the game with their confidence dented. They’ll be hurting and looking to get back on track.”

Irvine believes his two former clubs’ contrasting fortunes are due to their ability to adjust to the loss of their leading goalscorers from last season.

Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski tearfully says goodbye to the fans after the 3-1 defeat of St Mirren. Image: SNS
Brian Irvine believes the Dons have adapted well following the departure of Bojan Miovski. Image: SNS

While the Staggies have taken two points from a possible nine following the sale of Simon Murray to Dundee, Aberdeen have maximum points despite the speculation and eventual sale of Bojan Miovski to Girona.

Irvine said: “Both clubs have lost their leading goalscorer but Aberdeen seem to have adapted quickly.

“You can’t just rely on one player to get the goals so it was important to have players chipping in.

“It’s happening at Aberdeen but maybe not quite so much for Ross County and Don Cowie is still trying to find the right solution after losing Simon Murray.

“Aberdeen have players scoring goals and taking their chance when they are given an opportunity.

“Ester Sokler has four while Pape Habib Gueye has looked the part in the last two league games after scoring three goals.”

