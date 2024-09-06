Make your new build a home and live luxury this autumn with Bancon Homes

Whether it’s your very first step on the property ladder or if you’re downsizing to something a bit more comfortable, you want your house to feel like home. That’s why a new build from Bancon Homes could have you living your best life as soon as this autumn. Read on to find out more.

Why are new build homes by Bancon a step above the rest?

When you move into a new build home by Bancon Homes, you won’t just be treated to pristine and effortlessly elegant interiors, you’ll be greeted with high-specification and high quality appliances that will make you feel like you’re living the luxe life.

New builds by Bancon Homes come as standard with a plethora of high specification features, such as but not limited to:

High-quality integrated appliances

Glass induction hob including a full set of induction pans

Porcelanosa wall tiles & chrome towel rails to bathrooms & ensuites

Ensuite rainfall shower

Oak finish internal doors throughout

Oak finish stair banister

Chrome switches to ground floor

Mono-block driveways

Solar PV panels

Outside tap

See some of the new build Bancon Homes ready to move-in this autumn 2024

Mintlaw – Aden Meadows

Discover a wonderful place to call home, bring up a family and enjoy the peace and tranquillity of the surrounding rural landscape; this is Aden Meadows, located in Mintlaw, Aberdeenshire. Attracting residents from nearby Peterhead, Fraserburgh and Ellon, Aden Meadows is located near excellent schools and only a thirty-minute drive to Aberdeen.

First off, take a look at plot 81, The Devonshire, a four bedroom detached home located in Aden Meadows in Mintlaw (£334,995).

This spacious family home features an open-plan Nobilia kitchen equipped with Siemens appliances, a dining and family area perfect for entertaining, and a separate living room for quieter moments. Upstairs, four bedrooms include two en-suites and a family bathroom, all with Porcelanosa tiles. The master bedroom boasts a walk-in wardrobe. Additional features include a study, utility room, integrated garage, landscaped garden, and paved driveway.

Don’t wait! Only three homes are left in the current phase at Aden Meadows but no need to worry; there’s a new phase coming soon.

Did you know that Bancon Homes has a show home at Aden Meadows, open Thursday to Monday, 10am- 5pm? To book your viewing call 01224 900 142.

Aberdeen City – Kinion Heights

Looking for a new location to set up a home base? Strategically placed, Kinion Heights is a mere 10-minute drive from key locations like the Bridge of Don, Dyce, Kingswells, and Westhill, ensuring your daily commute is as stress-free as it gets. Moreover, the proximity to the Airport and AWPR opens up a world of travel possibilities, making getaways and business trips a breeze.

Ideally located, Kinion Heights not only connects you to the city but to nature as well. Outdoor enthusiasts will find solace in the lush surroundings that Kinion Heights calls home. Only 6 miles from Aberdeen city centre, this stunning development is a sanctuary set against the backdrop of the majestic countryside. With landmarks like the River Don, Persley Walled Garden, and Brimmond Country Park just moments away, every day is an opportunity to reconnect with nature.

The Birch, Kinnion Heights.Every home is equipped with superfast broadband, ample storage, and an anticipated EPC Band B Energy Efficiency rating, ensuring your living experience is as seamless as it is cost-effective. And with the assurance of a 10-year NHBC warranty coupled with two years of Bancon After Care, your peace of mind is guaranteed.

There are currently seven styles of three and four bedroom homes available in Kinion Heights, from the three bedroom Thistle, a three bed home (£249,995) to the four bedroom Raeburn (£379,995), plus a range of incentives to help you make your move.

Book your show home tour today! Call 01224 900 142.

Aberdeen City – The Reserve at Eden

Located just a stone’s throw from Aberdeen city centre, The Reserve at Eden offers the convenience of city living without sacrificing the charm of community life.

The Reserve at Eden is an exciting new development with future phases coming soon. Today you can tour Plot 71, The three bedroom Richmond (£245,995) which come with LBTT Paid worth £2,019 and plot 117, The Dee a four bed home (£373,995) that includes free upgraded flooring throughout.

All the houses at The Reserve at Eden are designed with high specifications and an impressive attention to detail. Each home enjoys designer German Leicht kitchens with luxury Seimens appliances, spacious bedrooms (some already with fitted wardrobes), contemporary bathrooms with white fittings and low maintenance external finishes – so you have the time to enjoy your home without worrying about too much upkeep.

If you want to see for yourself, come visit the new Rosehill show home, now open for viewings at The Reserve at Eden, and see for yourself why this development continues to capture the hearts of so many. Call 01224 900 142.

Banchory – Lochside of Leys

Lochside of Leys is idyllically positioned on the Hill of Banchory, surrounded by nature and just a short journey to the town centre. A stone’s throw from the amenities of town life as well as the Loch of Leys itself, it’s a perfect locale to enjoy the best of both worlds.

Bancon Homes is currently in its second phase of the highly successful Lochside of Leys development featuring the stunning Deeside collection. There are just a few homes left in this current phase but a new phase is coming soon.

Take a closer look at this featured three bedroom detached home in Banchory, Plot 41, The Cairn (£318,995), whichis available with a 5% Mortgage Deposit Contribution worth £15,949 or Part Exchange, as well as free flooring, blinds and turf.

Complete with an integral garage, The Cairn offers spacious open concept living with a Leicht kitchen and Siemens appliances. It features a light-filled living area with French doors to the garden, a guest cloakroom, and ample storage. Upstairs, the master bedroom includes an en-suite and oak wardrobes, alongside two additional bedrooms and a family bathroom.

To learn more about the fantastic new builds by Bancon Homes, ready to move in as early as this autumn, visit their website and enquire today.