From ‘pigsty’ to dream home: Inside couple’s stunning steading transformation near Newmachar

Transforming a ‘pigsty’ into a stunning countryside steading was a labour of love for Hugh and Elizabeth Crothers.

Not afraid of a challenge, the couple rolled up their sleeves and slowly but surely put their own stamp on the dilapidated building which enjoys a scenic location between Dyce and Newmachar, not far from Aberdeen.

“The steading we bought was literally a pigsty,” says Hugh.

“No work had been done on the steading for many years and it was in a state of total dereliction.”

“The roof was only partially in existence and pig pens in what would become the lounge.”

‘We could see the potential’…

But after building their previous house and with experience of working in construction site management, Hugh was more than ready to get get stuck into a new property project.

“We could see the potential in the building and its location, being so close to schools and so near Aberdeen,” says Elizabeth.

“The position allows country living and yet has great connectivity with the train station and the airport close by.”

‘The history of the steading is amazing’

Determined to restore the steading back to its former glory, the couple threw themselves into the project, initially renting a property in Ellon before moving to a mobile home on the site while they worked on the home.

And they soon discovered that the building has a fascinating history.

“The history of the steading is amazing as there is a lintel with ‘1887’ carved into it,” says Elizabeth.

“The stonemasons were able to tell by the way the stonework had been completed that some parts of the walls were older and predated others.”

Elizabeth made the stained glass in the hallway…

Slowly, as the steading began to take shape, Hugh and Elizabeth enjoyed adding their own special touches.

“We are both makers so I created bookcases and other unique features with wood sourced from Haddo Estate,” says Hugh.

“Elizabeth is a quilt maker and designed and made the stained glass used in the hall doors.”

‘The best part of the steading is the light’

From the open plan family room/diner and charming lounge to the double aspect kitchen, six sumptuous bedrooms and three attractive bathrooms, the couple have created a modern family home brimming with charm and character.

“The aim was to have country vibes with modern amenities and living convenience,” says Elizabeth.

“For us, the best part of the steading is the light.

“All the communal rooms are multi-aspect and the lounge and the main hallway are triple aspect.

“So from sunrise to sunset there is light in these living spaces.”

‘We hosted our daughter’s wedding here’

With so much space and light, the couple say the steading has also been the perfect place to entertain.

“It is a great party place,” says Hugh.

“We have had many parties including Hogmanay, birthdays and the biggest of all was our daughter’s wedding.

“We had a marquee in the front garden and two tents in the back garden with over 90 people present (16 stayed overnight).

“The steading is really flexible, with six bedrooms, a large hobby room and an office.”

So where did you buy your furniture/interiors?

“The hall/dining room has an open fire that creates cosiness when we gather around it at Christmas time,” says Elizabeth.

“The Tetrad sofas are great to snuggle into and the cushions from the Skyeskyns Tannery complement the Harris Tweed of the chairs and the Farrow and Ball paintwork.

“The Tim Stead dining table and chairs are a spectacular setting for dinner with friends.”

Breakfast can be enjoyed in the courtyard

For family movie nights, the lounge is the perfect setting while in the kitchen you can whip up a storm while watching the local wildlife go by in the garden.

“The lounge is cosy and peaceful,” says Elizabeth.

“It’s often where we sit to enjoy a film or chat after dinner.

“There are also great views from the kitchen.

“At the back, while at the sink, you can watch the fish and the dragonflies in the pond.

“Rabbits, hares, stoat and deer also wander into the garden from time to time too.”

Outside, the garden enjoys breathtaking views over the countryside with areas of lawn plus a postcard-perfect pond, a greenhouse and a pretty courtyard.

“The south-facing courtyard is secluded and hidden between the lounge and the master bedroom,” says Hugh.

“In the summer it’s great for breakfasts and in the evening the east side for that ‘sundowner’.”

Red Oak Steading, Newmachar, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £480,000. To arrange a viewing contact Ledingham Chalmers on 01224 632500 or check out the website aspc.co.uk