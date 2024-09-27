From ‘pigsty’ to dream home: Inside couple’s stunning steading transformation near Newmachar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens

From ‘pigsty’ to dream home: Inside couple’s stunning steading transformation near Newmachar

Hugh and Elizabeth Crothers have worked wonders on a derelict steading located between Dyce and Newmachar.

By Rosemary Lowne
Hugh and Elizabeth Crothers have given their home a dramatic new lease of life.
Hugh and Elizabeth Crothers have given their home a dramatic new lease of life.

Transforming a ‘pigsty’ into a stunning countryside steading was a labour of love for Hugh and Elizabeth Crothers.

Not afraid of a challenge, the couple rolled up their sleeves and slowly but surely put their own stamp on the dilapidated building which enjoys a scenic location between Dyce and Newmachar, not far from Aberdeen.

“The steading we bought was literally a pigsty,” says Hugh.

“No work had been done on the steading for many years and it was in a state of total dereliction.”

“The roof was only partially in existence and pig pens in what would become the lounge.”

Hugh and Elizabeth Crothers.
Hugh and Elizabeth have breathed new life into what was a dilapidated steading near Newmachar. Image: Hugh Crothers

‘We could see the potential’…

But after building their previous house and with experience of working in construction site management, Hugh was more than ready to get get stuck into a new property project.

“We could see the potential in the building and its location, being so close to schools and so near Aberdeen,” says Elizabeth.

“The position allows country living and yet has great connectivity with the train station and the airport close by.”

Exterior of Red Oak Steading, near Newmachar.
It’s impossible to imagine that Red Oak steading was once a derelict building. Image: Ledingham Chalmers
Sitting area inside the countryside property.
Hugh and Elizabeth have created a modern family home which is brimming with character. Image: Ledingham Chalmers

‘The history of the steading is amazing’

Determined to restore the steading back to its former glory, the couple threw themselves into the project, initially renting a property in Ellon before moving to a mobile home on the site while they worked on the home.

And they soon discovered that the building has a fascinating history.

“The history of the steading is amazing as there is a lintel with ‘1887’ carved into it,” says Elizabeth.

“The stonemasons were able to tell by the way the stonework had been completed that some parts of the walls were older and predated others.”

Lounge area inside the Newmachar steading renovation featuring large brick fireplace.
Snuggle up in front of the beautiful brick fireplace in this cosy room. Image: Ledingham Chalmers
Dining space at Red Oak Steading
There’s plenty of space for entertaining at Red Oak steading. Image: Ledingham Chalmers

Elizabeth made the stained glass in the hallway…

Slowly, as the steading began to take shape, Hugh and Elizabeth enjoyed adding their own special touches.

“We are both makers so I created bookcases and other unique features with wood sourced from Haddo Estate,” says Hugh.

“Elizabeth is a quilt maker and designed and made the stained glass used in the hall doors.”

How beautiful is the stained glass that Elizabeth made? Image: Ledingham Chalmers
Spacious kitchen at the Newmachar steading renovation
Enjoy cooking while watching the wildlife go past from the kitchen. Image: Ledingham Chalmers

‘The best part of the steading is the light’

From the open plan family room/diner and charming lounge to the double aspect kitchen, six sumptuous bedrooms and three attractive bathrooms, the couple have created a modern family home brimming with charm and character.

“The aim was to have country vibes with modern amenities and living convenience,” says Elizabeth.

“For us, the best part of the steading is the light.

“All the communal rooms are multi-aspect and the lounge and the main hallway are triple aspect.

“So from sunrise to sunset there is light in these living spaces.”

One of the bedrooms inside the property.
It’s impossible not to wake up feeling invigorated after a good night’s sleep in this beautiful bedroom. Image: Ledingham Chalmers
Large bathroom at Red Oak Steading
Soak away stresses and strains in this boutique like bathroom. Image: Ledingham Chalmers

‘We hosted our daughter’s wedding here’

With so much space and light, the couple say the steading has also been the perfect place to entertain.

“It is a great party place,” says Hugh.

“We have had many parties including Hogmanay, birthdays and the biggest of all was our daughter’s wedding.

“We had a marquee in the front garden and two tents in the back garden with over 90 people present (16 stayed overnight).

“The steading is really flexible, with six bedrooms, a large hobby room and an office.”

Home office at the property.
How’s this for a home office? Image: Ledingham Chalmers
Another view of the home office.
There’s certainly no shortage of home office space at Red Oak steading. Image: Ledingham Chalmers

So where did you buy your furniture/interiors?

“The hall/dining room has an open fire that creates cosiness when we gather around it at Christmas time,” says Elizabeth.

“The Tetrad sofas are great to snuggle into and the cushions from the Skyeskyns Tannery complement the Harris Tweed of the chairs and the Farrow and Ball paintwork.

“The Tim Stead dining table and chairs are a spectacular setting for dinner with friends.”

Another bedroom inside the property.
This bedroom brings the outdoors in. Image: Ledingham Chalmers
Sitting area inside the Newmachar steading renovation
Cosy country vibes can be felt in every room of the steading near Newmachar. Image: Ledingham Chalmers

Breakfast can be enjoyed in the courtyard

For family movie nights, the lounge is the perfect setting while in the kitchen you can whip up a storm while watching the local wildlife go by in the garden.

“The lounge is cosy and peaceful,” says Elizabeth.

“It’s often where we sit to enjoy a film or chat after dinner.

“There are also great views from the kitchen.

“At the back, while at the sink, you can watch the fish and the dragonflies in the pond.

“Rabbits, hares, stoat and deer also wander into the garden from time to time too.”

Check out those views… Image: Ledingham Chalmers
Red Oak Steading's courtyard.
Enjoy alfresco drinks and dining in the courtyard of the Newmachar steading. Image: Ledingham Chalmers

Outside, the garden enjoys breathtaking views over the countryside with areas of lawn plus a postcard-perfect pond, a greenhouse and a pretty courtyard.

“The south-facing courtyard is secluded and hidden between the lounge and the master bedroom,” says Hugh.

“In the summer it’s great for breakfasts and in the evening the east side for that ‘sundowner’.”

Red Oak Steading, Newmachar, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £480,000. To arrange a viewing contact Ledingham Chalmers on 01224 632500 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

More from Homes & Gardens

polycrubs
Why people love their Polycrubs for growing food - and much more
The Upper Bridge Street building is regarded by many as an eyesore. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson and DC Thomson design team
Upper Bridge Street: What should we do with 'the worst building in Inverness'?
The property was recently put on the market. Image: Savills
Aberdeen racing driver puts 'superb' home on the market for £740,000
The Edwardian country home was built in 1898. Image: Savills
Edwardian country house in Ballater on sale for almost £1 million
Nicky Turnbull shares her renovation journey.
Cognito entrepreneur Nicky Turnbull shares her amazing west end home makeover
St Devenicks On The Hill is a property like no other.
Kay and William put their former church turned family home in Banchory Devenick on…
Caption showing front door and inside Harbour Bar.
Inside Lossiemouth's Harbour Bar: Step inside much-loved pub that's been empty for 20 years…
4
couple shares a toast against a sweeping view of the Scottish Highlands
Embrace luxury and outdoor living at Scotia Homes’ Dalfaber development
georgian country house in aberdeenshire
18th-Century country house near Ballater with its own tennis court hits the market for…
Invercloy, Oban for sale
For sale: Invercloy bed and breakfast with outstanding Oban Bay views

Conversation