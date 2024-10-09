Live your best countryside life in this 7-bedroom Aboyne home on the market for £550,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Live your best countryside life in this 7-bedroom Aboyne home on the market for £550,000

Embrace vibrant village life in this superb seven bedroom home.

By Rosemary Lowne
Every corner of this Aboyne home has been designed for modern family life.
Every corner of this Aboyne home has been designed for modern family life. Image: Mackinnons

Escape the stress of every day life in this serene countryside sanctuary.

Enjoying a leafy location in the sought after Barclay Park area of Aboyne, Fern Lodge is a superb seven bedroom family home.

Resplendently rustic, the charming home blends traditional features such as exposed wooden beams with modern fixtures and fittings.

Exterior of Fern Lodge, 51 Barclay Park, Aboyne
The exterior doesn’t give too much away but wait until you see inside. Image: Mackinnons

Peaceful plot in vibrant Aboyne

At first glance, first impressions are wonderful as an attractive hallway leads into an open plan kitchen/diner.

From the striking granite worktops and the stylish decor to the integrated appliances and the excellent dining area, there’s no doubt that the kitchen/diner is the heart of the home.

The kitchen/diner at the home for sale in Aboyne
The kitchen/diner is undoubtedly the hub of the home. Image: Mackinnons
Another view of the kitchen at Fern Lodge
Keen cooks will be in their element in this stylish kitchen. Image: Mackinnons

Snuggle up in the lounge

Post dinner relaxation can be enjoyed in the beautiful sunroom where amazing views of the garden can be savoured all year round.

The sunroom also has a door leading out to the deck and garden which is great for alfresco dining during the summer.

Meanwhile, precious family time can be enjoyed in the stylish lounge.

With exposed beams and a stove set on a stone hearth, the lounge, which has access to the deck, is a very cosy space.

Spacious lounge area inside the home for sale in Aboyne
This room is the epitome of cosiness. Image: Mackinnons
Home office.
For those who work from home, this office space is ideal. Image: Mackinnons

Aboyne home has 7 dreamy bedrooms

Also on the ground floor is the plush principal bedroom complete with an ensuite bathroom – shared with the second bedroom – and access out to the deck.

A further two bedrooms are located on the ground floor, one of which is currently used as a home study.

Upstairs, there are four further bedrooms one of which has an ensuite shower room as well as a modern family bathroom.

Other key features include a utility room, cloakroom, partially floored attic and underfloor heating.

One of the seven bedrooms at Fern Lodge
With seven bedrooms, this property is ideal for growing families. Image: Mackinnons
Spacious and modern bathroom at the home for sale in Aboyne
The designer bathroom is sure to impress. Image: Mackinnons

Get planning summer barbecues…

Outside, the garden is a calm oasis with large areas of lawn and a covered patio with a fire pit.

Barbecues can also be enjoyed on the decked area while there is also a summerhouse/gym.

In addition, there’s also a double garage with electric door, power, light and a workbench, a wooden shed and a driveway.

Decking outside Fern Lodge
The decking is the perfect place for family gatherings. Image: Mackinnons
Back garden at the home for sale in Aboyne
The property is set within beautiful gardens. Image: Mackinnons

In terms of location, Aboyne is an attractive village just 30 miles from Aberdeen.

At the heart of the village is the Village Green which is the site of the famous Aboyne Highland Games.

From schools and leisure facilities to shops and restaurants, Aboybe is a vibrant village with plenty to do for growing families.

Fern Lodge, 51 Barclay Park, Aboyne, is on the market for offers over £550,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Mackinnons on 01339 887665 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

