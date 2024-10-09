Live your best countryside life in this 7-bedroom Aboyne home on the market for £550,000

Escape the stress of every day life in this serene countryside sanctuary.

Enjoying a leafy location in the sought after Barclay Park area of Aboyne, Fern Lodge is a superb seven bedroom family home.

Resplendently rustic, the charming home blends traditional features such as exposed wooden beams with modern fixtures and fittings.

Peaceful plot in vibrant Aboyne

At first glance, first impressions are wonderful as an attractive hallway leads into an open plan kitchen/diner.

From the striking granite worktops and the stylish decor to the integrated appliances and the excellent dining area, there’s no doubt that the kitchen/diner is the heart of the home.

Snuggle up in the lounge

Post dinner relaxation can be enjoyed in the beautiful sunroom where amazing views of the garden can be savoured all year round.

The sunroom also has a door leading out to the deck and garden which is great for alfresco dining during the summer.

Meanwhile, precious family time can be enjoyed in the stylish lounge.

With exposed beams and a stove set on a stone hearth, the lounge, which has access to the deck, is a very cosy space.

Aboyne home has 7 dreamy bedrooms

Also on the ground floor is the plush principal bedroom complete with an ensuite bathroom – shared with the second bedroom – and access out to the deck.

A further two bedrooms are located on the ground floor, one of which is currently used as a home study.

Upstairs, there are four further bedrooms one of which has an ensuite shower room as well as a modern family bathroom.

Other key features include a utility room, cloakroom, partially floored attic and underfloor heating.

Get planning summer barbecues…

Outside, the garden is a calm oasis with large areas of lawn and a covered patio with a fire pit.

Barbecues can also be enjoyed on the decked area while there is also a summerhouse/gym.

In addition, there’s also a double garage with electric door, power, light and a workbench, a wooden shed and a driveway.

In terms of location, Aboyne is an attractive village just 30 miles from Aberdeen.

At the heart of the village is the Village Green which is the site of the famous Aboyne Highland Games.

From schools and leisure facilities to shops and restaurants, Aboybe is a vibrant village with plenty to do for growing families.

Fern Lodge, 51 Barclay Park, Aboyne, is on the market for offers over £550,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Mackinnons on 01339 887665 or check out the website aspc.co.uk