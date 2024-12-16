Shop for every room under one roof at award-winning showroom

When you are looking to update your kitchen, bathroom or bedroom, how many hours do you spend looking around different showrooms for inspiration and products? Probably far more time than you’d like.

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

However, a visit to Laings, a multi award-winning independent retailer of luxury kitchens, bathrooms and bedrooms located in Inverurie can streamline the entire process.

Boasting one of the largest showrooms in the UK, when you visit Laings you can see over 120 kitchen, bathroom and bedroom displays – all under one roof.

The scale of the showroom is impressive in itself. However, Laings has also won the prestigious 2024 Kbbreview Kitchen Retailer of the Year Award – adding to the seven other titles it’s won at these national awards over the last seven years.

Despite the impressive accolades, the team at Laings is not one to sit on its laurels. Having recently returned from a trip to their German suppliers to discover new products and upcoming trends, the showroom is currently being further enhanced with 150 square metres of new display space opening to the public in January.

This new showroom space not only showcases new trends and products, it focuses on the flow and cohesion of different living spaces within your home, providing inspiration for different rooms, styles and different budgets.

Laings covers the whole house under one roof

We spoke to Mark Strachan, creative director at Laings, to find out more.

Mark told us: “More and more of our customers are visiting us not for just one room, but for several rooms in their home, particularly if they are working on a self-build or renovation. We cover the whole house under one roof.

“Our aim is to simplify our customers shopping experience. When you are doing a self-build or renovation project it can be all-consuming. We offer a menu of services where customers can use us for something as simple as purchasing a specific product, through to a complete turnkey supply and installation service.

“We have all our own trusted tradesmen, many of whom have decades of experience on the tools. Clients often leave their keys with us, go on holiday, and we’ll completely renovate their room or rooms for them, so they come home to it completely finished.”

Mark describes the showroom as a whole of house retail experience. He explained: “Customers want to come in and see, touch and feel the products, the quality of the products, design and installation are something they are investing in after all.

“When they visit our showroom, they spend time with our designers. Our designers take time to really get to know our customers. They visit their home to measure up and get a feel for how the customer lives in their home and they tailor their design to fit.”

Mark added: “A lot of our team have been here ten plus years – some as long as 50 years – so they have amazing expertise and experience on projects.”

‘The House of Laings’ will launch in January

So, what can we expect from the new showroom space? “The team has come back from our manufacturers and exhibitions in Europe with great ideas and inspiration,” said Mark, “and we’re working now to showcase these new trends and themes in our new showroom with this latest refurbishment due to open in January.

“The new showroom will be called ‘The House of Laings’. We’re taking inspiration from what we’ve seen whilst visiting our suppliers and exhibitions, and listening to our customers current requirements, using it all to create different concepts for whole living spaces.”

The concept of ‘whole living spaces’ is based on the idea that rooms and living spaces in your home should flow, and customers will be able to see how this concept works in action.

Mark explained: “The House of Laings showroom is arranged as different ‘houses’ so to speak, each to suit different styles and budgets. And each ‘house’ showcases different rooms together.

“Although we’ve always had lots of kitchens and bathrooms on show in the showroom, the new showroom will focus on how these spaces flow within the one home or large open plan spaces.”

Mark continued: “People want a cohesive living space that flows nicely between rooms. Once you have that base you can update it with accessories and touches of colour. But it’s always worth getting the bones of your living spaces right.”

That’s where the experience and knowledge of the design team at Laings is key. When you make an investment in your home, you want to be sure you are in safe hands.

Visit the Laings showroom – one of the largest in the UK – and talk to the team for expert advice on making the most of your home renovation.