Woman taken to hospital after dog attack in Aberdeenshire village

A woman has received treatment in hospital after a dog attack in Udny Station.

Another dog was also attacked during the incident which took place in the Aberdeenshire village last week.

Emergency services were called to the scene, near Ellon, just after 4pm on Thursday, December 19.

The woman was taken to hospital where she received treatment.

The breed of the dogs involved and the extent of any injuries are not known.

Dog attack in Udny Station

Officers have confirmed inquiries into the incident are ongoing.

A police spokesperson said: “We received a report of a woman and a dog being attacked by a dog in the Udny Station area around 4.10pm on Thursday, December 19.

“The woman was taken to hospital for treatment.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”