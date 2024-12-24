Lidl lifts lid on years-long Lang Stracht battle as locals are urged to fight for Mastrick move

Lidl bosses has lifted the lid on its years-long battle to buy land for a new Lang Stracht supermarket – and bosses are now pleading for locals to back their crusade.

The supermarket chain recently announced it would be closing its Mastrick shop after almost 25 years.

And now a letter has gone out to residents revealing Lidl’s efforts to secure the site next door.

In this letter, the firm also implores locals to “make their voices heard” as they remain in negotiations with Aberdeen City Council over the land.

It comes as the demolished former home of Aberdeen Journals is finally now on the market – years after the building was flattened.

Why is Lang Stracht Lidl closing?

In the letter to locals, Lidl bosses say they have been left in limbo after being “unable to renew” the lease on what is Aberdeen’s oldest branch.

But they delve into years of talks, revealing for the first time just how prolonged the Lang Stracht talks have been.

In 2019, a deal was agreed with the council for Lidl to move next door, just the year after The Press and Journal relocated to the city centre.

However before this could be finalised, supermarket chiefs “identified significant risks” with the site, due to a “sensitive data centre” there.

Setting out their side of the story, Lidl said: “It was clear the only viable option was for Aberdeen City Council to take responsibility for demolishing the existing structure.”

And this is where Lidl’s relocation hit a major hurdle…

Why did the council reject Lidl’s Lang Stracht move?

According to the letter, it was only in 2020, the council agreed to carry out the necessary works for Lidl to be able to move the short distance away.

The supermarket giant then submitted a “revised offer” for the expanse.

However, this was rejected by the local authority.

Earlier this year, Lidl went back to the negotiating table again – and claim they were once more knocked back.

According to the firm, the council argued that the site “would now need to be marketed and sold on an open market basis”.

Lidl’s last ditch plea to stay in Mastrick

The supermarket giant is now urging locals to fight to keep a branch in Mastrick.

Lidl say they have “reiterated their unwavering commitment” to staying in the area, and that the former Aberdeen Journals site is the “ideal location”.

Finishing off the letter, the German chain issued a cry for locals to join the fight to save their local supermarket, urging them to “make their voices heard”.

They add: “We would encourage you to make your voices heard by contacting your local councillors to express the importance of having a Lidl store in the Lang Stracht area.”

Aberdeen City Council did not dispute Lidl’s version of events, but added that any offers will go before members of the finance committee.

