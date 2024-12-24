Lidl lifts lid on years-long Lang Stracht battle as locals are urged to fight for Mastrick move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Lidl lifts lid on years-long Lang Stracht battle as locals are urged to fight for Mastrick move

The supermarket giant has revealed the details of a years-long land wrangle with Aberdeen City Council.

By Isaac Buchan
Lidl has revealed the truth behind its plans for a new shop on Lang Stracht.
Lidl bosses has lifted the lid on its years-long battle to buy land for a new Lang Stracht supermarket – and bosses are now pleading for locals to back their crusade.

The supermarket chain recently announced it would be closing its Mastrick shop after almost 25 years.

And now a letter has gone out to residents revealing Lidl’s efforts to secure the site next door.

In this letter, the firm also implores locals to “make their voices heard” as they remain in negotiations with Aberdeen City Council over the land.

It comes as the demolished former home of Aberdeen Journals is finally now on the market – years after the building was flattened.

Why is Lang Stracht Lidl closing?

In the letter to locals, Lidl bosses say they have been left in limbo after being “unable to renew” the lease on what is Aberdeen’s oldest branch.

But they delve into years of talks, revealing for the first time just how prolonged the Lang Stracht talks have been.

In 2019, a deal was agreed with the council for Lidl to move next door, just the year after The Press and Journal relocated to the city centre.

The now flattened site of the former Aberdeen Journal's offices. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
However before this could be finalised, supermarket chiefs “identified significant risks” with the site, due to a “sensitive data centre” there.

Setting out their side of the story, Lidl said: “It was clear the only viable option was for Aberdeen City Council to take responsibility for demolishing the existing structure.”

And this is where Lidl’s relocation hit a major hurdle…

Why did the council reject Lidl’s Lang Stracht move?

According to the letter, it was only in 2020, the council agreed to carry out the necessary works for Lidl to be able to move the short distance away.

The supermarket giant then submitted a “revised offer” for the expanse.

However, this was rejected by the local authority.

Lidl are still hopeful of moving next door. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Earlier this year, Lidl went back to the negotiating table again – and claim they were once more knocked back.

According to the firm, the council argued that the site “would now need to be marketed and sold on an open market basis”.

Lidl’s last ditch plea to stay in Mastrick

The supermarket giant is now urging locals to fight to keep a branch in Mastrick.

Lidl say they have “reiterated their unwavering commitment” to staying in the area, and that the former Aberdeen Journals site is the “ideal location”.

The German supermarket giants pleaded with locals to keep fighting for their relocation bid. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Finishing off the letter, the German chain issued a cry for locals to join the fight to save their local supermarket, urging them to “make their voices heard”.

They add: “We would encourage you to make your voices heard by contacting your local councillors to express the importance of having a Lidl store in the Lang Stracht area.”

Find your local councillor here.

Aberdeen City Council did not dispute Lidl’s version of events, but added that any offers will go before members of the finance committee.

