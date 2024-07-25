Horse lover’s paradise: Croft near Dyce with stables and paddocks hits the market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Horse lover’s paradise: Croft near Dyce with stables and paddocks hits the market

The charming home also has an indoor sauna.

By Ross Hempseed
Moss Side Croft in Aberdeenshire
Moss Side Croft in Aberdeenshire. Image: Galbraith.

A charming croft nestled in the Aberdeenshire countryside with plenty of space for horses could be yours for £480,000.

Moss Side Croft is located north-east of Dyce in a secluded location giving the new owners a lot of privacy.

The property has several outbuildings and facilities ideal for owners interested in farming or avid horse lovers.

Stables at Moss Side Croft in Aberdeenshire.
The stables. Image: Galbraith
Large outbuilding. Image: Galbraith

Outside are six stables, capable of housing horses, a massive steel-framed outbuilding for storing farming equipment, with a separate toilet.

There is also a double garage and a large shed close to the stables.

The garage. Image: Galbraith

The property sits on six and a half acres of land with a sand arena and paddocks, perfect for horse training.

The early 19th-century croft was constructed using traditional sturdy granite but has undergone a modern redesign inside.

The sunroom. Image: Galbraith

Entering via the bright and airy sunroom, French doors open onto the open-planned sitting/dining room, which looks out over the garden.

The sitting room has a traditional stone feature wall and a wood-burning stove.

The sitting room. Image: Galbraith

The croft has plenty of space for equestrian activities

The oak staircase, not only gives access to the upper level but also provides a beautiful focal point.

From the sitting room/dining room, you enter the expansive ‘heart of the home’ kitchen.

The kitchen. Image: Galbraith

It features a high-pitched ceiling with fitted wooden beams, adding character to the room. In addition, French doors allow natural light to flood in.

It is very much a country kitchen, with plenty of space in the centre for an informal dining table. Nearby is a separate utility room with a toilet and outdoor access.

Bathroom with sauna. Image: Galbraith

At the other end of the croft is a large family bathroom with a separate shower and bathtub and even a sauna enclosure.

Also on the ground floor is the master bedroom with views of the front garden and an en suite shower room.

The master bedroom. Image: Galbraith

Upstairs there are two spacious double bedrooms, both overlooking the front garden. There is also another bathroom on this floor.

Upstairs bedroom. Image: Galbraith

The croft also has a loft space which, with the correct permissions in place, could be converted.

Sand arena at Moss Side Croft in Aberdeenshire.
The sand arena. Image: Galbraith
Fields at Moss Side Croft in Aberdeenshire.
One of several large paddocks. Image: Galbraith Image: Galbraith

It is surrounded by an attractive and well-maintained garden with a large lawn.

Further out are several large fields, also included in the property’s price tag.

Moss Side Croft is currently listed with Galbraith for £480,000.

