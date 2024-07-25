Horse lover’s paradise: Croft near Dyce with stables and paddocks hits the market

A charming croft nestled in the Aberdeenshire countryside with plenty of space for horses could be yours for £480,000.

Moss Side Croft is located north-east of Dyce in a secluded location giving the new owners a lot of privacy.

The property has several outbuildings and facilities ideal for owners interested in farming or avid horse lovers.

Outside are six stables, capable of housing horses, a massive steel-framed outbuilding for storing farming equipment, with a separate toilet.

There is also a double garage and a large shed close to the stables.

The property sits on six and a half acres of land with a sand arena and paddocks, perfect for horse training.

The early 19th-century croft was constructed using traditional sturdy granite but has undergone a modern redesign inside.

Entering via the bright and airy sunroom, French doors open onto the open-planned sitting/dining room, which looks out over the garden.

The sitting room has a traditional stone feature wall and a wood-burning stove.

The croft has plenty of space for equestrian activities

The oak staircase, not only gives access to the upper level but also provides a beautiful focal point.

From the sitting room/dining room, you enter the expansive ‘heart of the home’ kitchen.

It features a high-pitched ceiling with fitted wooden beams, adding character to the room. In addition, French doors allow natural light to flood in.

It is very much a country kitchen, with plenty of space in the centre for an informal dining table. Nearby is a separate utility room with a toilet and outdoor access.

At the other end of the croft is a large family bathroom with a separate shower and bathtub and even a sauna enclosure.

Also on the ground floor is the master bedroom with views of the front garden and an en suite shower room.

Upstairs there are two spacious double bedrooms, both overlooking the front garden. There is also another bathroom on this floor.

The croft also has a loft space which, with the correct permissions in place, could be converted.

It is surrounded by an attractive and well-maintained garden with a large lawn.

Further out are several large fields, also included in the property’s price tag.

Moss Side Croft is currently listed with Galbraith for £480,000.