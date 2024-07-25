Car stolen from Oldmeldrum garage

Another car has been stolen in the north-east.

Officers are looking for a man who stole a bronze coloured Volkswagen Passat at a petrol station near Inverurie.

The theft took place at Meldrum Motors, a garage and petrol station on Urquhart Road, in Oldmeldrum, around 1:30pm on Tuesday, July 23.

Police said the car’s registration is OY59HNL and was displaying trade plates 294SO at the time of the theft.

Police Scotland’s Facebook reads: “If you have any information to assist with enquiries, please contact Police Scotland via 101 or using Contact Us form or report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800555111. Ref PS-20240723-2436.”

Several cars stolen in the north and north-east

It is not the first time a car has been stolen in the north and north-east in recent months.

The Press and Journal revealed last April that two Ford Fiestas STs had been taken from the Hazlehead area of Aberdeen.

Meanwhile, last week, a white Mercedes-Benz GLC Class 2017 was stolen in Elgin.

Earlier this week, Police Scotland issued a release warning car owners of an increase in the theft of motor vehicles without forcing entry in the north-east.