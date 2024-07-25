Car stolen from Oldmeldrum garage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Car stolen from Oldmeldrum garage

Police are looking for a man who drove off in a Volkswagen Passat.

By Alberto Lejarraga
The vehicle was stolen from Meldrum Motors on Tuesday. Image: Google Maps
The vehicle was stolen from Meldrum Motors on Tuesday. Image: Google Maps

Another car has been stolen in the north-east.

Officers are looking for a man who stole a bronze coloured Volkswagen Passat at a petrol station near Inverurie.

The theft took place at Meldrum Motors, a garage and petrol station on Urquhart Road, in Oldmeldrum, around 1:30pm on Tuesday, July 23.

Police said the car’s registration is OY59HNL and was displaying trade plates 294SO at the time of the theft.

Police Scotland’s Facebook reads: “If you have any information to assist with enquiries, please contact Police Scotland via 101 or using Contact Us form or report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800555111. Ref PS-20240723-2436.”

Several cars stolen in the north and north-east

It is not the first time a car has been stolen in the north and north-east in recent months.

The Press and Journal revealed last April that two Ford Fiestas STs had been taken from the Hazlehead area of Aberdeen.

Meanwhile, last week, a white Mercedes-Benz GLC Class 2017 was stolen in Elgin.

Earlier this week, Police Scotland issued a release warning car owners of an increase in the theft of motor vehicles without forcing entry in the north-east.

