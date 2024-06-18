New virtual home viewing service launched to help Aberdeen property sellers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

New virtual home viewing service launched to help Aberdeen property sellers

360 Photo Video is a new property virtual service designed to help Aberdeen house sellers attract more buyers via online viewings 24/7.

In partnership with 360 Photo Video
property interior sales image
360 Photo Video lets potential buyers take a virtual tour of your property.

Selling a property can be stressful, and no one knows this better than May Wong. May has been buying and selling properties in Aberdeen for 25 years as a small-scale property developer. She knows all to well the struggles faced by house sellers. That’s why she decided to use her experience to help others.

May has launched 360 Photo Video, a company offering a great value and hassle-free image, 360 virtual tour, video tour and floorplan package to home sellers to attract the right buyers and maximise the selling price.

We spoke to May to find out more about what drove her to set up the business, and what makes 360 Photo Video different from other services available. She said: “I’ve been a property developer for the last 25 years. In that time, I’ve bought, renovated and sold many houses and built five.

“Several times, I’ve experienced selling a property and the photos taken weren’t very good or the image had been distorted. On occasion, I had to ask them to do it again. In addition to that, the pricing for adding a video tour was really expensive.

“Eventually, I began researching cameras and learning about the industry with a view to doing the images and video myself.”

Good property imagery is key to enticing buyers

May continued: “The reason I started the business is because I wanted to help other house sellers. I knew others would be facing the same issues with quality and cost of home images and videos I had faced for years.”

When your house is advertised online, the imagery is key to attracting potential buyers. However, prior to setting up 360 Photo Video, May kept hearing the same comments from viewers when she was selling a property.

360 photo video property image
Good imagery is key to selling your property.

May explained: “I had a house on the market and there were about 30 photos of the property taken. But when potential buyers came to view the property, without fail, they all commented the house was totally different to the photos they’d seen online.

“Also on that occasion, the video that was offered to me for the listing was very expensive. However, it was such poor quality I thought it might actually put people off coming to view rather than entice them!”

Ensure you attract the right buyer

However, May pointed out that good property images and videos shouldn’t give unrealistic expectations of your home. Giving a true representation for your property online is key to attracting the right potential buyer.

May explained: “Even if your property isn’t in great condition, you don’t want to hide that. You want to make sure the people coming to view your property have realistic expectations of what they will see before they come to view. Otherwise, you’ll be having lots of viewings which are never going to get results.

“We use the images and virtual video tour to show exactly what your property is like. 20 photos can’t show really the reality of what your property looks like, whereas what we offer at 360 Photo Video doesn’t just show you around the interiors, but you also get a feel for the front garden, back garden, and street view too.

“Our virtual video tour acts like a first viewing. If potential buyers then come to view your property, it’s like a second viewing and there’s more chance of them making an offer.”

Try out one of 360 Photo Video’s virtual tours.

Virtual tours are especially valuable in the Aberdeen market

Providing house hunters an online virtual tour as means of a first viewing is particularly valuable in the Aberdeen property market, as May explained: “In the Aberdeen property market, many buyers will be coming from London, Glasgow, Edinburgh or even abroad as they are moving to Aberdeen for work.

“They only have one or two days to view properties. Why would they pick your property out of hundreds of properties to come and see? Well, because they’ve already got a good feel for the property inside and out with our images and video tour and like what they see.”

Whether you are an individual considering selling your property privately, or a property sales professional, May is confident 360 Photo Video can help you. She said: “Basically, I want to make it easier for people to sell their house at the best price.

“There are lots of people struggling to do that right now in Aberdeen, so you need to market it better. That’s what I want to help people to do in a more affordable way.”

360 photo video floorplan
360 Photo Video provide floorplans for your property too.

Great value comprehensive package in one visit

Offering great value for money is key to the service 360 Photo Video provides. And May is keen to explain out how she is able to offer such a competitive price.

She said: “What makes us different is that we do everything in one appointment only. Usually, videos and photos will be done separately at two appointments by two different suppliers.

“With the technology I use I can do everything at the same time, providing you with photos, a virtual video tour and floorplan. That’s what also makes our service great value for money, you’re not paying for multiple suppliers and appointments.

“Marketing a property via online virtual viewings can also save the seller hundreds of pounds as they don’t need to rely on viewings by estate agents which might cost £20-25 each visit.”

May finished by saying: “These days, you need to showcase your property better to attract more buyers and maximise your asking price. And our service is a really good tool to do that.”

360 Photo Video can help market your home and can work with estate agents to offer great value all-inclusive imagery and virtual tour package. View pricing or get in touch for further information, or with any questions. 

More from Property

360 Photo Video lets potential buyers take a virtual tour of your property.
Elgin Club: See inside Elgin town centre building which once operated as a gentlemen's…
Derranbank is a property with pizzazz.
Horse lovers will be jumping for joy when they see this amazing £550,000 home…
360 Photo Video lets potential buyers take a virtual tour of your property.
Raddery House: Chance to see vision for Black Isle respite centre ahead of plans…
Senior Happy Couple Shaking Hands With Financial Advisor
What's the risk of care home fees to my property?
Tower Villa in Aberlour
Victorian villa with bell tower in 'heart of Scotch whisky country' on sale for…
This beautifully renovated home is far from run of the mill
Emily shares the story behind her beautifully renovated former mill near Inverurie
360 Photo Video lets potential buyers take a virtual tour of your property.
Six Bridgerton-style homes on sale in Aberdeenshire
Mullagrach Island and log cabin.
Mullagrach Island: Remote getaway on the market for £500,000
Boggy Park enjoys a spectacular location overlooking the Morven hills.
Enjoy long soaks in the hot tub in this amazing £499,000 Highland home
Marcliffe Hotel
The Marcliffe Hotel: An Aberdeen institution