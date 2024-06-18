Michee Efete to remain at Ross County after agreeing two-year deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Michee Efete to remain at Ross County after agreeing two-year deal

Former Grimsby Town defender Efete initially joined the Staggies on a short-term deal in January.

By Andy Skinner
Michee Efete in action for Ross County
Michee Efete in action against Hibernian. Image: SNS

Michee Efete has become the latest player to commit his future to Ross County.

Defender Efete has signed a two-year extension, which keeps him at Victoria Park until 2026.

Efete joined County on a short-term deal in January, after leaving Grimsby Town.

Michee Efete in action for Ross County
Michee Efete tussles with Rangers’ Todd Cantwell. Image: SNS

The 27-year-old was previous boss Derek Adams’ final signing, and the only permanent addition during Adams’ third spell in charge.

Although he only just two substitute appearances before Adams departed in February, Efete went on to establish a regular starting place under Don Cowie, ending the campaign with a total of 18 appearances.

Englishman Efete, who began his career as a youth player with Norwich City, has now agreed to a longer stay in Dingwall.

It follows Monday’s confirmation that fellow full back George Harmon has signed a two-year extension.

Cowie said: “We are excited to have Michee extend his time at Ross County.

Don Cowie at the side of the pitch during a match
Don Cowie. Image: SNS.

“He has impressed since joining the club and played a big part in keeping the club in the league.”

Conversation