Michee Efete to remain at Ross County after agreeing two-year deal

Michee Efete has become the latest player to commit his future to Ross County.

Defender Efete has signed a two-year extension, which keeps him at Victoria Park until 2026.

Efete joined County on a short-term deal in January, after leaving Grimsby Town.

The 27-year-old was previous boss Derek Adams’ final signing, and the only permanent addition during Adams’ third spell in charge.

Although he only just two substitute appearances before Adams departed in February, Efete went on to establish a regular starting place under Don Cowie, ending the campaign with a total of 18 appearances.

Englishman Efete, who began his career as a youth player with Norwich City, has now agreed to a longer stay in Dingwall.

It follows Monday’s confirmation that fellow full back George Harmon has signed a two-year extension.

Cowie said: “We are excited to have Michee extend his time at Ross County.

“He has impressed since joining the club and played a big part in keeping the club in the league.”