Sam shows us inside her amazing Tardis-like Aberdeen home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Sam shows us inside her amazing Tardis-like Aberdeen home

From the open plan kitchen/family area to the fabulous garden and summer house with hot tub and gym, 13 Ashley Road is a property full of pizzazz.

By Rosemary Lowne
13 Ashley Road is a property with pizzazz.
13 Ashley Road is a property with pizzazz. Image: First Photographics

Looks can be deceiving as this stunning Tardis-like property in Aberdeen’s west end proves.

Taking on the appearance of cosy family home on the outside, stepping over the threshold is a jaw-dropping revelation.

Spanning two floors, the exceptional semi-detached home in Ashley Road is deceptively spacious throughout.

From the five fabulous bedrooms and superb kitchen to the beautiful garden with a summer house complete with hot tub and gym, every inch of this home has been designed for modern family life.

Home to Sam Robson, who previously worked as a GP before opening her own private medical clinic in the city, it was the space, the south facing garden and the wonderful location that first caught her eye.

Sam Robson has loved everything about her amazing home. Image: Sam Robson

“Even though I was only just pregnant with my son Hamish, I knew the catchment area for schools was important,” says Sam.

“Ashley Road was/is an excellent school, literally on our doorstep and the Grammar school is the best school in Aberdeen.

“But I also loved the south facing private garden and that we were on several bus routes as well as being within walking distance of town.

“It wasn’t hard to pick this house.”

The exterior belies the sheer size and scale of this wonderful home. Image: First Photographics

Amazing family home for 27 years

But after 27 blissfully happy years, Sam, who has two grown-up sons who have flown the nest, has reluctantly put her amazing home on the market as she prepares to start a new chapter in her life with her partner.

“I keep telling myself that it is the right time,” says Sam.

“I am ready to move in with my partner whom I love dearly.

“It is the next chapter of my life.”

From the moment you step foot inside the gorgeous granite home, it’s impossible not to be impressed especially with the extensive hallway complete with colourful built-in storage, a toilet and a home office space.

Relax in style in this beautifully decorated lounge area. Image: First Photographics

Designed for sophisticated soirees

This leads through to the effortlessly elegant front lounge where sophisticated soirees can be enjoyed to the sound of the baby grand piano which is situated in the corner of the room.

And for those who love to cook, the bright kitchen is sure to whet the appetite with its striking bright red Aga oven, a wine cooler unit, marble effect surfaces and amazing storage space.

Just five steps down from the kitchen is the charming family area with a wood burning stove as well as access outside via bi-fold patio doors and French doors.

Whether it’s roast dinner or homemade scones, the kitchen is the perfect place to whip up a storm. Image: First Photographics

Perfect for parties and barbecues

Over the years, Sam says the property has been the perfect place to entertain guests.

“The Temple Clinic barbecue has become a fixture on the social calendar,” says Sam.

“From the family area, there’s a natural spill out onto the patio/ garden so accommodating 20 people is comfortable and fun.

“Christmas parties with the open space family area/ kitchen have also featured in our lives.”

Entertain in this fabulous space or throw open the bi-fold patio doors to enjoy some alfresco socialising in the south facing garden. Image: First Photographics

Five bedrooms and three bathrooms

Also on the ground floor are two sumptuous bedrooms including a magnificent master bedroom with ensuite plus a handy utility room that will make household chores a breeze.

Upstairs, there are three further bedrooms, one of which has an ensuite, plus a shower room.

Meanwhile, alfresco entertaining can be soaked up in the south facing garden where there is a fantastic raised decked area.

Wake up feeling invigorated after a good night’s sleep in this bright and beautiful bedroom. Image: First Photographics

Hot tub and gym

And for those who love to relax or work out, the summer house complete with hot tub and gym is the perfect escape.

Children will also love the garden as it has its very own treehouse.

For Sam, the space, location and garden are sure to appeal to potential buyers.

“I think the Tardis-like nature of the house will appeal as it really is much bigger than you think,” says Sam.

“Also the peaceful and private garden where you can relax as the sun goes down.

“The summer house with its gym and hot tub is also sure to appeal as is the proximity of the good schools and the easy access to town.”

Escape to the summer house where there is a hot tub and gym. Image: First Photographics

Ideal home for families

Other big selling points for Sam include the off-street parking, the open plan living space and the three bathrooms.

With so many amazing features, Sam believes it would be the perfect property for a young family or for those who love to entertain.

Although sad to be leaving their home, Sam is happy in the knowledge that it will bring another family so much joy.

“Gosh, I will miss everything,” says Sam.

“I suspect I will want to recreate much of the magic that we have found in Ashley Road but in a space that encompasses everything that my partner and I can make our own.”

Enjoy barbecues on this attractive raised deck area. Image: First Photographics

13 Ashley Road, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £475,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Burnett Legal Services on 01224 648797 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

More from Property

With rainbow steps, there's never a dull day at 7 Pilot Square.
This bright and bold Fittie home is sure to make you smile
Holly Lodge in Strathpeffer. Image: ASG Commercial.
Stunning Victorian B&B lodge nestled in the Highlands goes on the market for £630,000
This converted steading at 1 East Mains of Barras has a countryside setting in easy reach of Stonehaven.
Steading conversion near Stonehaven offers best of town and country living
The property has been described as "truly idyllic".
'Idyllic' Cairngorms farmhouse with more than 80 acres of land goes on sale for…
Craig Eiridh. Image: Savills.
Lochside Victorian villa with breathtaking views could be yours for £750,000
House Of Aquahorthies is one of the incredible properties on the market this week. Image: Savills
Six superb homes on the market from Aberdeen to Inverness
Avalon has been the perfect family home for Catherine and Farhad Nekonam.
Catherine and Farhad put their beautiful Bieldside home on the market for £660,000
Kennethmont Parish Church on sale. Image: Savills.
Unique converted Aberdeenshire church home with pulpit and altar on sale for £345,000
Kilchrenan House Oban
Glorious seafront mansion Kilchrenan House in Oban for sale for £1.5 million
50 Cordiner Avenue has been beautifully refurbished.
Matthew McAllister shows us inside his stunning Aberdeen townhouse

Conversation