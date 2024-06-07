Sam shows us inside her amazing Tardis-like Aberdeen home

Looks can be deceiving as this stunning Tardis-like property in Aberdeen’s west end proves.

Taking on the appearance of cosy family home on the outside, stepping over the threshold is a jaw-dropping revelation.

Spanning two floors, the exceptional semi-detached home in Ashley Road is deceptively spacious throughout.

From the five fabulous bedrooms and superb kitchen to the beautiful garden with a summer house complete with hot tub and gym, every inch of this home has been designed for modern family life.

Home to Sam Robson, who previously worked as a GP before opening her own private medical clinic in the city, it was the space, the south facing garden and the wonderful location that first caught her eye.

“Even though I was only just pregnant with my son Hamish, I knew the catchment area for schools was important,” says Sam.

“Ashley Road was/is an excellent school, literally on our doorstep and the Grammar school is the best school in Aberdeen.

“But I also loved the south facing private garden and that we were on several bus routes as well as being within walking distance of town.

“It wasn’t hard to pick this house.”

Amazing family home for 27 years

But after 27 blissfully happy years, Sam, who has two grown-up sons who have flown the nest, has reluctantly put her amazing home on the market as she prepares to start a new chapter in her life with her partner.

“I keep telling myself that it is the right time,” says Sam.

“I am ready to move in with my partner whom I love dearly.

“It is the next chapter of my life.”

From the moment you step foot inside the gorgeous granite home, it’s impossible not to be impressed especially with the extensive hallway complete with colourful built-in storage, a toilet and a home office space.

Designed for sophisticated soirees

This leads through to the effortlessly elegant front lounge where sophisticated soirees can be enjoyed to the sound of the baby grand piano which is situated in the corner of the room.

And for those who love to cook, the bright kitchen is sure to whet the appetite with its striking bright red Aga oven, a wine cooler unit, marble effect surfaces and amazing storage space.

Just five steps down from the kitchen is the charming family area with a wood burning stove as well as access outside via bi-fold patio doors and French doors.

Perfect for parties and barbecues

Over the years, Sam says the property has been the perfect place to entertain guests.

“The Temple Clinic barbecue has become a fixture on the social calendar,” says Sam.

“From the family area, there’s a natural spill out onto the patio/ garden so accommodating 20 people is comfortable and fun.

“Christmas parties with the open space family area/ kitchen have also featured in our lives.”

Five bedrooms and three bathrooms

Also on the ground floor are two sumptuous bedrooms including a magnificent master bedroom with ensuite plus a handy utility room that will make household chores a breeze.

Upstairs, there are three further bedrooms, one of which has an ensuite, plus a shower room.

Meanwhile, alfresco entertaining can be soaked up in the south facing garden where there is a fantastic raised decked area.

Hot tub and gym

And for those who love to relax or work out, the summer house complete with hot tub and gym is the perfect escape.

Children will also love the garden as it has its very own treehouse.

For Sam, the space, location and garden are sure to appeal to potential buyers.

“I think the Tardis-like nature of the house will appeal as it really is much bigger than you think,” says Sam.

“Also the peaceful and private garden where you can relax as the sun goes down.

“The summer house with its gym and hot tub is also sure to appeal as is the proximity of the good schools and the easy access to town.”

Ideal home for families

Other big selling points for Sam include the off-street parking, the open plan living space and the three bathrooms.

With so many amazing features, Sam believes it would be the perfect property for a young family or for those who love to entertain.

Although sad to be leaving their home, Sam is happy in the knowledge that it will bring another family so much joy.

“Gosh, I will miss everything,” says Sam.

“I suspect I will want to recreate much of the magic that we have found in Ashley Road but in a space that encompasses everything that my partner and I can make our own.”

13 Ashley Road, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £475,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Burnett Legal Services on 01224 648797 or check out the website aspc.co.uk