Horse lovers will be jumping for joy when they see this amazing £550,000 home near Mintlaw

Embrace the peace, tranquility and beauty of the countryside in this plush property complete with outdoor riding arena and stables.

Set within three acres of lush green countryside on the outskirts of Mintlaw, the amazing five-bedroom, detached property has been the perfect home for Samantha Wiseman and her partner Cameron.

“I’ve enjoyed everything about our home, there is really nothing not to enjoy,” says Samantha who works from home as a dog groomer.

“It’s great having horses at home and spending time on the yard.

“The house itself was built in 1867 and I believe it was originally linked to the mill at Mintlaw.

“The owners before me did a lot of work to the property in terms of building work, fixing walls and they built a beautiful conservatory.”

Perfect for equestrian enthusiasts

After four blissfully happy years, Samantha has put her exceptional home on the market which she believes would suit a family with horses.

“I think the area is great and for anyone commuting it’s especially good,” says Samantha.

“But the house itself is really beautiful as the interior is all mostly newly refurbished.

“There’s not another house like it in terms on design and looks.”

Chic countryside home

Breathtakingly beautiful from the outside, the property is a sight to behold as you make your way through the private electric gates and into the attractive grounds.

After drinking in the postcard perfect landscape, it’s time to head inside where the chic interiors are sure to impress.

Inside, an elegant entrance hallway sets a stylish tone and leads through to the superb formal lounge.

Whether it’s family movie nights or games nights with friends, the formal lounge is the perfect place to relax, unwind and have fun.

Perfect for parties

Entertaining can also be enjoyed in the fabulous family room.

Over the years, Samantha says the home has been the ideal place to host family gatherings.

“We have had some fun, and we mostly have Christmas here as it’s a great home for accommodating lots of people,” says Samantha.

For those who work from home, there’s plenty of space to choose from for a home office but the fifth bedroom is ideal as it has an ensuite shower room.

Relax in the wonderful sunroom

And whatever the weather, the sunroom is the perfect place to soak up beautiful views of the garden without having to battle the elements.

From here, double doors lead through to the contemporary kitchen.

Undoubtedly the heart of the home, the kitchen complete with a beautiful central island, pantry and an array of modern appliances, is sure to inspire even the most reluctant cooks.

Five dreamy bedrooms

After whipping up a storm in the kitchen, delicious homecooked meals and after dinner drinks can be enjoyed in the attractive dining room which is currently used as a home bar.

Completing the ground floor is a handy utility room and wc.

Expectations are exceeded even further upstairs where there are four dreamy bedrooms including the superb master bedroom with ensuite shower room as well as a family bathroom.

Three acres of garden grounds

Meanwhile, equestrian enthusiasts will have a field day when they see the outdoor riding arena.

In addition to the riding arena there are also three stables and an outbuilding/tack shed with an impressive area for horse grooming plus a space which is currently used for dog grooming and gated off fields for animals.

As if that wasn’t enough, there is also a fantastic summer house with a log burner.

Tranquil yet central location

Asked what she’ll miss most about her wonderful house, Samantha says: “How beautiful and different it is plus the storage is also incredible and I also love the yard set up too.”

Location wise, the property, on the outskirts of Mintlaw, enjoys the best of both worlds with the peace and tranquility of the countryside on the doorstep while remaining close to the hustle and bustle of Aberdeen just over 30 minutes away.

To book a viewing

Derranbank, Clola, Peterhead, is on the market for offers over £550,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Aberdein Considine on 01779 475365 or check out the website aspc.co.uk