Horse lovers will be jumping for joy when they see this amazing £550,000 home near Mintlaw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Horse lovers will be jumping for joy when they see this amazing £550,000 home near Mintlaw

Equestrian enthusiasts will be in their element as this property has an outdoor riding arena plus stables.

By Rosemary Lowne
Derranbank is a property with pizzazz.
Derranbank is a property with pizzazz. Image: Aberdein Considine

Embrace the peace, tranquility and beauty of the countryside in this plush property complete with outdoor riding arena and stables.

Set within three acres of lush green countryside on the outskirts of Mintlaw, the amazing five-bedroom, detached property has been the perfect home for Samantha Wiseman and her partner Cameron.

“I’ve enjoyed everything about our home, there is really nothing not to enjoy,” says Samantha who works from home as a dog groomer.

“It’s great having horses at home and spending time on the yard.

“The house itself was built in 1867 and I believe it was originally linked to the mill at Mintlaw.

“The owners before me did a lot of work to the property in terms of building work, fixing walls and they built a beautiful conservatory.”

Samantha Wiseman and her partner Cameron, pictured with their adorable dogs Gloria and Gladdis.
Samantha Wiseman and her partner Cameron, pictured with their adorable dogs Gloria and Gladdis, have enjoyed everything about their fantastic home near Mintlaw. Image: Samantha Wiseman

Perfect for equestrian enthusiasts

After four blissfully happy years, Samantha has put her exceptional home on the market which she believes would suit a family with horses.

“I think the area is great and for anyone commuting it’s especially good,” says Samantha.

“But the house itself is really beautiful as the interior is all mostly newly refurbished.

“There’s not another house like it in terms on design and looks.”

The outdoor riding arena at Derranbank.
The riding arena is sure to be the mane attraction. Image: Aberdein Considine

Chic countryside home

Breathtakingly beautiful from the outside, the property is a sight to behold as you make your way through the private electric gates and into the attractive grounds.

After drinking in the postcard perfect landscape, it’s time to head inside where the chic interiors are sure to impress.

Inside, an elegant entrance hallway sets a stylish tone and leads through to the superb formal lounge.

Whether it’s family movie nights or games nights with friends, the formal lounge is the perfect place to relax, unwind and have fun.

Open-plan lounge and dining area in the house for sale in Mintlaw
This wonderful space is perfect for entertaining. Image: Aberdein Considine

Perfect for parties

Entertaining can also be enjoyed in the fabulous family room.

Over the years, Samantha says the home has been the ideal place to host family gatherings.

“We have had some fun, and we mostly have Christmas here as it’s a great home for accommodating lots of people,” says Samantha.

For those who work from home, there’s plenty of space to choose from for a home office but the fifth bedroom is ideal as it has an ensuite shower room.

Stylish kitchen with island at Derranbank
Whip up a storm in the contemporary kitchen. Image: Aberdein Considine

Relax in the wonderful sunroom

And whatever the weather, the sunroom is the perfect place to soak up beautiful views of the garden without having to battle the elements.

From here, double doors lead through to the contemporary kitchen.

Undoubtedly the heart of the home, the kitchen complete with a beautiful central island, pantry and an array of modern appliances, is sure to inspire even the most reluctant cooks.

Spacious formal lounge at the house for sale in Mintlaw
The beautiful formal lounge is made for family life. Image: Aberdein Considine

Five dreamy bedrooms

After whipping up a storm in the kitchen, delicious homecooked meals and after dinner drinks can be enjoyed in the attractive dining room which is currently used as a home bar.

Completing the ground floor is a handy utility room and wc.

Expectations are exceeded even further upstairs where there are four dreamy bedrooms including the superb master bedroom with ensuite shower room as well as a family bathroom.

One of the bedrooms at Derranbank
Wake up feeling invigorated after a good night’s sleep in this fabulous bedroom with ensuite. Image: Aberdein Considine

Three acres of garden grounds

Meanwhile, equestrian enthusiasts will have a field day when they see the outdoor riding arena.

In addition to the riding arena there are also three stables and an outbuilding/tack shed with an impressive area for horse grooming plus a space which is currently used for dog grooming and gated off fields for animals.

As if that wasn’t enough, there is also a fantastic summer house with a log burner.

Stables at the house for sale in Mintlaw
The stables are perfect for horses. Image: Aberdein Considine

Tranquil yet central location

Asked what she’ll miss most about her wonderful house, Samantha says: “How beautiful and different it is plus the storage is also incredible and I also love the yard set up too.”

Location wise, the property, on the outskirts of Mintlaw, enjoys the best of both worlds with the peace and tranquility of the countryside on the doorstep while remaining close to the hustle and bustle of Aberdeen just over 30 minutes away.

Inside the summer house at Derranbank
Escape all the stresses of life in the amazing summer house. Image: Aberdein Considine

To book a viewing

Derranbank, Clola, Peterhead, is on the market for offers over £550,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Aberdein Considine on 01779 475365 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

More from Property

The house has fallen into disrepair in recent years.
Raddery House: Chance to see vision for Black Isle respite centre ahead of plans…
Senior Happy Couple Shaking Hands With Financial Advisor
What's the risk of care home fees to my property?
Tower Villa in Aberlour
Victorian villa with bell tower in 'heart of Scotch whisky country' on sale for…
This beautifully renovated home is far from run of the mill
Emily shares the story behind her beautifully renovated former mill near Inverurie
Aberdeenshire is abundant with opulent manor houses fit for nobility. Image: DC Thomson.
Six Bridgerton-style homes on sale in Aberdeenshire
Mullagrach Island and log cabin.
Mullagrach Island: Remote getaway on the market for £500,000
Boggy Park enjoys a spectacular location overlooking the Morven hills.
Enjoy long soaks in the hot tub in this amazing £499,000 Highland home
Marcliffe Hotel
The Marcliffe Hotel: An Aberdeen institution
Sir Jim Milne shakes hands on the deal with Marcliffe managing director Ross Spence.
Exclusive: Sir Jim Milne's Balmoral Group buys the Marcliffe
Bancon Homes Aden Meadows new homes in Aberdeen
Live your summer dream in a new home for less than you think

Conversation