Conor Gethins thrilled as Clachnacuddin land Joe Malin and Josh Meekings

Clachnacuddin boss Conor Gethins insists new signing Joe Malin and Josh Meekings will make a huge difference next season.

The Lilywhites have recruited the pair following their departures from fellow Breedon Highland League side Brora Rangers.

Former Ross County goalkeeper Malin had a trophy-laden 11-year stint with the Cattachs and previously said he was retiring this summer, but has now made the switch to Clach.

Defender Meekings has spent the last three seasons with Brora as a player and a coach.

The 31-year-old previously played at the highest level of Scottish football with Inverness Caledonian Thistle, who he helped to win the Scottish Cup in 2015, and Dundee.

Already this summer, Clach have signed Allan Macphee, Jack Mackay, Jack Davison, Scott Davidson and Gavin Morrison.

Manager Gethins said: “Joe and Josh will make a huge difference. They’ll drive the boys on and they’ll demand standards on the park.

“With the signings we’ve made, we’re solid right down the spine of the team.

“I feel their experience communicating, organising on the park and being leaders for us will be massive.

“We saw last season experience that was needed. The young boys gave us everything, but there were games where we crumbled at times.

“We’ve added a huge amount of experience to the team and we’ve added winners.

“Clach have had too many years of accepting defeats like it was norm. I’ve always said I’m not here to float along – I want to push the club forward.

“I need to thank Grant Munro (director of football) and the chairman (Chris Stewart) for believing in what we want to do and how we’re trying to move the club forward.”

Top stopper Malin

Gethins regards Malin as the best goalkeeper in the Highland League in recent decades.

He added: “In his career Joe’s played 324 games and kept 165 clean sheets, so he’s keeping a clean sheet every two games.

“In my eyes Joe is the best goalkeeper in the Highland League over the last 15 or 20 years.

“He’s been at a very high level for a very long time. You saw it in the Highland League Cup final last season – he hadn’t played for weeks and he came in and was man of the match pulling off outstanding saves.

“Having someone like Joe will be massive for us. He’s worth 18 or 21 points a season for any team he plays for with what he does.”

‘Josh is a Scottish Cup winner’

Gethins also believes Meekings has lots to offer Clach.

He said: “Josh is a Scottish Cup winner and has a vast amount of experience with Caley Thistle and Dundee.

“He’s been at Brora in the Highland League and has been a coach as well, so he comes to us with great experience.

“People forget that he’s only 31, so he’s still got a lot to offer.

“He’s fit as a fiddle and his injuries are hopefully behind him now.

“If Josh stays fit and plays regularly, then there’s no better defender in the league in my eyes.

“I saw him play some games last season and he strolled through them.

“Josh will be a huge asset to the club with his experience, organisation and communication. He’ll make a huge difference to us.”