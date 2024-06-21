Hollie and Gilan put their dream Aberdeenshire home on the market for £645,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Hollie and Gilan put their dream Aberdeenshire home on the market for £645,000

This amazing new build in Kincardine O'Neil certainly has the wow factor.

By Rosemary Lowne
2 Durward Gardens has been a dream home with Hollie and Gilan Kelly.
2 Durward Gardens has been a dream home with Hollie and Gilan Kelly. Image: Laurie and Co

Watching beautiful sunsets, swimming in the river and soaking up the sun in the garden all day are some of the things Hollie and Gilan Kelly will miss about their amazing Aberdeenshire family home.

Enjoying a picturesque location in the pretty village of Kincardine O’Neil, Hollie and Gilan instantly fell in love with the sleek five-bedroom home that was built by Snowdrop Developments eight years ago.

“What first attracted us to the house was the beauty of the development, the family focus of the property and the stunning riverside walks right on our doorstep,” says Hollie.

“We were the first family to move in as the house was formally an award-winning showhome.”

Gilan and Hollie Kelly have made so many happy memories in their stunning family home. Image: Hollie Kelly

Dream Aberdeenshire home perfect for parties

With work commitments taking them away from Aberdeenshire, the couple, who share their home with their three children, Joshua, 11, eight-year-old Harris and seven-year-old Jessica, have reluctantly decided to put their home on the market.

“We’ll miss the light, the large rooms and also the giant family bathroom,” says Hollie.

“As well as this, we’ll miss the uninterrupted woodland views from the windows which are just idyllic.”

This incredible room brings the outdoors in. Image: Laurie and Co

Chic home with stunning interiors

A work of contemporary property art, it’s easy to see why Hollie and Gilan were so taken by the ultra modern home when they first set eyes on it.

From the striking floor to ceiling height windows and in-built surround sound to the magnificent master suite and wonderful wrap around gardens, every inch of the home has been designed for stylish family living.

For Hollie and Gilan, they have particularly loved the open plan layout of the house.

“I think the open plan, generous living spaces make this an easy house to raise a family in,” says Hollie.

“The beautiful walks on your doorstep are also sure to appeal.”

The open plan kitchen deserves a Michelin star for style. Image: Laurie & Co

Three resplendent reception rooms

After swooning over the property’s pristine exterior, the wow factor continues inside where luxury interiors meet designer fixtures, fittings and appliances.

Setting a stylish tone is the elegant entrance hallway complete with electronic remote controlled Velux skylights plus a handy understairs storage cupboard.

For families who love to entertain, this property is perfect as there are three fabulous reception rooms including a formal lounge with views over the front garden as well as a superb sun lounge.

Grab the popcorn for movie nights in this sumptuous space. Image: Laurie and Co

Elegant open plan living

At the heart of the home though is the impressive open plan dining kitchen and family area.

Budding chefs will be in their element in the Michelin star kitchen area where there is an array of integrated appliances including two ovens with a warming drawer, an automatic boiling tap plus a breakfast bar area.

And after whipping up a storm in the kitchen, enjoy sitting down with family in the dining area before soaking up some post dinner relaxation in the family room.

Soak in style in this spa-like bathroom. Image: Laurie and Co

Aberdeenshire dream home brimming with wonderful memories

Flooded with natural light, the family area is a cosy retreat complete with a wood burning stove and access to the patio area.

With so many stylish spaces, Hollie says the property has been the perfect place to host a party.

“We’ve hosted some brilliant birthday parties,” says Hollie.

“The house has built-in surround sound across the ground floor so it’s perfect for hosting parties.”

This area is ideal for working from home. Image: Laurie and Co

Five dreamy bedrooms

Also on the ground floor is the fifth bedroom, a shower room, a utility room and a boot room.

Upstairs, expectations are exceeded even further as there is a boutique hotel like master suite with a dressing area and an ensuite.

There are also three further bedrooms, each with storage space, plus a spa-like family bathroom with a mosaic feature wall, a free-standing bath and a large walk-in rainfall shower.

Sweet dreams are guaranteed in this beautiful bedroom. Image: Laurie and Co

Aberdeenshire dream home’s gorgeous garden ideal for barbecues

Outside, children can burn off energy in the fully enclosed back garden where there is a large area of lawn plus a patio area for family barbecues.

Other key features include a double garage and a driveway with space for several vehicles.

Asked who she thinks the property would suit next, Hollie says: “A family looking for somewhere to call home for many years to come.”

Location wise, the village of Kincardine O’Neil has a range of shops, hotels and restaurants plus schools and leisure facilities in nearby Aboyne and Banchory.

Soak up the sun in the wonderful wrap around garden. Image: Laurie and Co

To book a viewing

2 Durward Gardens, Kincardine O’Neil, Aboyne, is on the market for offers over £645,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Laurie and Co on 01339 755535 or check out the website aspc.co.uk.

More from Property

Michael McMillan and his fiancee Kimberley are on a high after finding their forever home in Countesswells
Aberdeen pilot is on cloud nine after landing his dream home with his soulmate
1 Burnside Gardens has been beautifully renovated.
Maria and Andrzej give their Aberdeen home an amazing makeover
HIghland Council wants to double the number of new houses in the next decade
Highlands housing crisis: The £2.8 BILLION plan to get 24,000 new homes built across…
Looking down Elgin High Street.
Ownerless building on Elgin High Street that has been empty for two years to…
Former manse in Alford. Image: Galbraith.
Former Georgian manse in Alford with stunning walled garden hits the market
property interior sales image
New virtual home viewing service launched to help Aberdeen property sellers
Elgin Club is for sale.
Elgin Club: See inside Elgin town centre building which once operated as a gentlemen's…
Derranbank is a property with pizzazz.
Horse lovers will be jumping for joy when they see this amazing £550,000 home…
The house has fallen into disrepair in recent years.
Raddery House: Chance to see vision for Black Isle respite centre ahead of plans…
Senior Happy Couple Shaking Hands With Financial Advisor
What's the risk of care home fees to my property?

Conversation