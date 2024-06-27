Boutique guest house a stones throw from Balmoral Castle hits the market

A stunning guest house boasting 11 bedrooms and close to famous Balmoral Castle in Royal Deeside could be yours for £925,000.

The No. 45 Guest House is in the popular tourist destination of Ballater, a town close to the late Queen’s summer residence.

Known for its period features mixed with modern finishing’s, it’s the perfect place to stay when visiting Royal Deeside on holiday.

The property has 11 bedrooms, all with their own unique style and character, including elegant wooden furniture, and plush armchairs and some even have a four-poster bed.

Downstairs, there are two well-appoint lounges, the resident’s lounge and the Safari lounge, both offering ample seating for guests to enjoy a nip of whisky in the evening.

Traditional Scottish features include tartan carpets, stag horn light fittings, and comfy brown leather sofas.

There is also a large brightly-lit conservatory, currently used as a breakfast room for guests to enjoy their morning coffee, complete with garden views.

According to the travel website, Booking.com, the guest house comes highly recommended with stand-out qualities being the “exceptional breakfast” and the “quiet surroundings”.

It is rated 9.5 out of 10 based on 490 reviews.

Also on the site is a self-contained guest cabin as well as a lush garden with outside seating. Out front, there is plenty of space for several cars to park.

The guest house is known locally as “the jungle” and was purchased by Alison Rosie and Leslie Towler, who have decided to go travelling.

They commented: “When we purchased No45, we had a plan to take us to retirement, and it is with mixed emotions that we have decided it is now time to hang up our aprons.

“We have thoroughly enjoyed our time at No 45, known locally as the jungle, and will cherish their friendships we have made along the way and the opportunity we have had to meet guests from all over the world.

“It has been a delight living in Ballater with its fantastic community, excellent facilities and stunning landscape.

“While we will miss our lovely guests and loyal team, we also look forward to new adventures, spending time with family and travelling.”

According to the listing agents, Graham + Sibbald, the property is turnkey ready for a new owner.