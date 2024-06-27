Boutique guest house a stones throw from Balmoral Castle hits the market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Boutique guest house a stones throw from Balmoral Castle hits the market

The No. 45 Guest House in Ballater has been put up for sale for close to £1m.

By Ross Hempseed
Ballater guest house for sale.
The No. 45 Guest House in Ballater. Image: Graham + Sibbald

A stunning guest house boasting 11 bedrooms and close to famous Balmoral Castle in Royal Deeside could be yours for £925,000.

The No. 45 Guest House is in the popular tourist destination of Ballater, a town close to the late Queen’s summer residence.

Known for its period features mixed with modern finishing’s, it’s the perfect place to stay when visiting Royal Deeside on holiday.

The property has 11 bedrooms, all with their own unique style and character, including elegant wooden furniture, and plush armchairs and some even have a four-poster bed.

Ballater guest house bedroom.
One of the 11 bedrooms. Image: Graham + Sibbald

Downstairs, there are two well-appoint lounges, the resident’s lounge and the Safari lounge, both offering ample seating for guests to enjoy a nip of whisky in the evening.

Traditional Scottish features include tartan carpets, stag horn light fittings, and comfy brown leather sofas.

The Safari lounges. Image: Graham + Sibbald

There is also a large brightly-lit conservatory, currently used as a breakfast room for guests to enjoy their morning coffee, complete with garden views.

According to the travel website, Booking.com, the guest house comes highly recommended with stand-out qualities being the “exceptional breakfast” and the “quiet surroundings”.

Another uniquely furnished bedroom. Image: Graham + Sibbald

It is rated 9.5 out of 10 based on 490 reviews.

Also on the site is a self-contained guest cabin as well as a lush garden with outside seating. Out front, there is plenty of space for several cars to park.

The guest house is known locally as “the jungle” and was purchased by Alison Rosie and Leslie Towler, who have decided to go travelling.

The resident’s lounge. Image: Graham + Sibbald

They commented: “When we purchased No45, we had a plan to take us to retirement, and it is with mixed emotions that we have decided it is now time to hang up our aprons.

“We have thoroughly enjoyed our time at No 45, known locally as the jungle, and will cherish their friendships we have made along the way and the opportunity we have had to meet guests from all over the world.

The open and spacious breakfast room. Image: Graham + Sibbald

“It has been a delight living in Ballater with its fantastic community, excellent facilities and stunning landscape.

“While we will miss our lovely guests and loyal team, we also look forward to new adventures, spending time with family and travelling.”

According to the listing agents, Graham + Sibbald, the property is turnkey ready for a new owner.

