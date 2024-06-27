SPFL fixtures revealed as Aberdeen handed Monday evening meeting against St Johnstone to start the season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

SPFL fixtures revealed as Aberdeen handed Monday evening meeting against St Johnstone to start the season

The Dons will follow their trip to the Perth Saints with home matches against St Mirren and Kilmarnock.

By Danny Law
New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin. Image: SNS.
New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen will begin the Premiership season with a trip to Perth to face St Johnstone on Monday August 5.

The match will kick-off at 8pm and be shown live on Sky Sports.

Aberdeen, with new boss Jimmy Thelin at the helm, will be looking for a much stronger campaign following last season’s seventh-place finish.

Their opening fixture against St Johnstone will be followed by home games against St Mirren on Saturday, August 10 and Kilmarnock on Saturday, August 24. 

The Dons will end 2024 with two away trips – at Kilmarnock on Boxing Day and at Dundee United three days later.

They will start 2025 with a home match against Ross County on January 2 and face Rangers at home on April 12 in their final game before the split.

St Johnstone’s Benjamin Kimpioka and Aberdeen’s Nicky Devlin tussle for the ball. Image: SNS.

Staggies head to Motherwell

Ross County finished 11th last season but preserved their top-flight status by beating Raith Rovers in the Premiership play-off final.

The Staggies will start the new season with a trip to face former County boss Stuart Kettlewell’s Motherwell on Saturday August 3.

It will be one of only two fixtures on the opening day of the Scottish Premiership season with the season kicking off with Hearts against Rangers in a 12.30pm start.

The foll0wing day, champions Celtic will host Kilmarnock (4.30pm), St Mirren will take on Hibernian and there will be an intriguing derby as newly-promoted Dundee United take on rivals Dundee at Tannadice (1.30pm).

Ross County will host Dundee United on Saturday August 10 before travelling to face Rangers on August 24.

Home comforts for Caley Thistle and Cove Rangers

Caley Thistle will begin life in Scottish League One with a home match against Dumbarton on August 3. 

ICT are playing in the third tier of Scottish football for the first time since the 1998-99 campaign.

Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson will hope his side make a fast start in League One. Image: SNS.

Duncan Ferguson’s side will follow up their match against the Sons with a trip to Annan Athletic on August 10 before a home match against Montrose a week later.

Cove Rangers, who missed out on the promotion play-offs after finishing fifth last season, take on Annan on the opening day.

Paul Hartley’s side will then travel to Dumfries to face Queen of the South on August 10 before a home match against Dumbarton on August 17.

The first league meeting between Caley Thistle and Cove will be on September 21 in Inverness.

Blue Toon on the road as Elgin host East Fife

Peterhead head to Bonnyrigg Rose on the opening day of the Scottish League Two season while Elgin City will welcome East Fife to Borough Briggs.

Peterhead finished second in Scottish League Two last season but were unable to win promotion through the play-offs.

They will hope to go one better this season and, after facing the Rose, Jordon Brown and Ryan Strachan’s side will entertain Forfar Athletic at Balmoor on August 10.

Peterhead’s Rory McAllister shoots a fraction wide against Elgin City. Image: Duncan Brown.

Elgin City will also head into the new season with optimism after Allan Hale guided the club away from the threat of relegation and to a seventh-place finish.

They follow their opening day meeting with East Fife with a trip to Forthbank to face Stirling Albion on August 10.

The first six

ABERDEEN: August 5 – St Johnstone (a); August 10 – St Mirren (h); August 24 – Kilmarnock (h); August 31 – Ross County (a); September 14 – Motherwell (h); September 28 – Dundee (a).

ROSS COUNTY: August 3 – Motherwell (a); August 10 – Dundee United (h); August 24 – Rangers (a); August 31 – Aberdeen (h); September 14 – Dundee (h); September 28 – Hearts (a).

CALEY THISTLE: August 3 – Dumbarton (h); August 10 – Annan Athletic (a); August 17 – Montrose (h); August 24 – Kelty Hearts (a); August 31 – Queen of the South (h); September 14 – Alloa Athletic (a).

COVE RANGERS: August 3 – Annan Athletic (h); August 10 – Queen of the South (a); August 17 – Dumbarton (h); August 24 – Stenhousemuir (a); August 31 – Montrose (h); September 14 – Kelty Hearts (a).

ELGIN CITY: August 3 – East Fife (h); August 10 – Stirling Albion (a); August 17 – The Spartans (h); August 24 – Stranraer (a); August 31 – Forfar Athletic (a); September 14 – Bonnyrigg Rose (h).

PETERHEAD: August 3 – Bonnyrigg Rose (a); August 10 – Forfar Athletic (h); August 17 – Stranraer (h); August 24 – The Spartans (a); August 31 – Edinburgh City (a); September 14 – Stirling Albion (h).

