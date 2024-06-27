SPFL fixtures revealed as Aberdeen handed Monday evening meeting against St Johnstone to start the season

Aberdeen will begin the Premiership season with a trip to Perth to face St Johnstone on Monday August 5.

The match will kick-off at 8pm and be shown live on Sky Sports.

Aberdeen, with new boss Jimmy Thelin at the helm, will be looking for a much stronger campaign following last season’s seventh-place finish.

Their opening fixture against St Johnstone will be followed by home games against St Mirren on Saturday, August 10 and Kilmarnock on Saturday, August 24.

The Dons will end 2024 with two away trips – at Kilmarnock on Boxing Day and at Dundee United three days later.

They will start 2025 with a home match against Ross County on January 2 and face Rangers at home on April 12 in their final game before the split.

Staggies head to Motherwell

Ross County finished 11th last season but preserved their top-flight status by beating Raith Rovers in the Premiership play-off final.

The Staggies will start the new season with a trip to face former County boss Stuart Kettlewell’s Motherwell on Saturday August 3.

It will be one of only two fixtures on the opening day of the Scottish Premiership season with the season kicking off with Hearts against Rangers in a 12.30pm start.

The foll0wing day, champions Celtic will host Kilmarnock (4.30pm), St Mirren will take on Hibernian and there will be an intriguing derby as newly-promoted Dundee United take on rivals Dundee at Tannadice (1.30pm).

Ross County will host Dundee United on Saturday August 10 before travelling to face Rangers on August 24.

Home comforts for Caley Thistle and Cove Rangers

Caley Thistle will begin life in Scottish League One with a home match against Dumbarton on August 3.

ICT are playing in the third tier of Scottish football for the first time since the 1998-99 campaign.

Duncan Ferguson’s side will follow up their match against the Sons with a trip to Annan Athletic on August 10 before a home match against Montrose a week later.

Cove Rangers, who missed out on the promotion play-offs after finishing fifth last season, take on Annan on the opening day.

Paul Hartley’s side will then travel to Dumfries to face Queen of the South on August 10 before a home match against Dumbarton on August 17.

The first league meeting between Caley Thistle and Cove will be on September 21 in Inverness.

Blue Toon on the road as Elgin host East Fife

Peterhead head to Bonnyrigg Rose on the opening day of the Scottish League Two season while Elgin City will welcome East Fife to Borough Briggs.

Peterhead finished second in Scottish League Two last season but were unable to win promotion through the play-offs.

They will hope to go one better this season and, after facing the Rose, Jordon Brown and Ryan Strachan’s side will entertain Forfar Athletic at Balmoor on August 10.

Elgin City will also head into the new season with optimism after Allan Hale guided the club away from the threat of relegation and to a seventh-place finish.

They follow their opening day meeting with East Fife with a trip to Forthbank to face Stirling Albion on August 10.

The first six

ABERDEEN: August 5 – St Johnstone (a); August 10 – St Mirren (h); August 24 – Kilmarnock (h); August 31 – Ross County (a); September 14 – Motherwell (h); September 28 – Dundee (a).

ROSS COUNTY: August 3 – Motherwell (a); August 10 – Dundee United (h); August 24 – Rangers (a); August 31 – Aberdeen (h); September 14 – Dundee (h); September 28 – Hearts (a).

CALEY THISTLE: August 3 – Dumbarton (h); August 10 – Annan Athletic (a); August 17 – Montrose (h); August 24 – Kelty Hearts (a); August 31 – Queen of the South (h); September 14 – Alloa Athletic (a).

COVE RANGERS: August 3 – Annan Athletic (h); August 10 – Queen of the South (a); August 17 – Dumbarton (h); August 24 – Stenhousemuir (a); August 31 – Montrose (h); September 14 – Kelty Hearts (a).

ELGIN CITY: August 3 – East Fife (h); August 10 – Stirling Albion (a); August 17 – The Spartans (h); August 24 – Stranraer (a); August 31 – Forfar Athletic (a); September 14 – Bonnyrigg Rose (h).

PETERHEAD: August 3 – Bonnyrigg Rose (a); August 10 – Forfar Athletic (h); August 17 – Stranraer (h); August 24 – The Spartans (a); August 31 – Edinburgh City (a); September 14 – Stirling Albion (h).