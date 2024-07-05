Kay and John’s wonderful family home with gym and cinema room on the market for £610,000 in Torphins

With a gym, cinema room, summer house and garden room, The Gables is so much more than just an attractive family home, it’s a wonderful way of life.

Located in the picturesque village of Torphins, just 21 miles from Aberdeen, the charming three storey home is perfect for those who wish to embrace all the peace and beauty of the countryside while remaining close to the hustle and bustle of city life.

For the past 17 years, the four-bedroom property has been a blissfully happy home for Kay and John Glancy and their children.

“It was the location and its character, privacy and space that first attracted us to our property,” says Kay.

“We’ve loved living here as the house sits on a spacious plot, which is very private.”

Amazing family home for 17 years

As their children have flown the nest, the couple have reluctantly put their superb home on the market as they embark on a new chapter in their lives.

“Our children have left for university so we fancy a new project while remaining in the same area which we love,” says Kay.

Set within half an acre of landscaped garden grounds, The Gables is a serene countryside sanctuary with a large, paved patio area, a summerhouse and an amazing garden room with a Portuguese cast stone barbecue grill/fire.

Charming three floor Torphins home for sale

After soaking up all the beauty of the garden, it’s time to head inside where three floors of impressive accommodation can be explored.

At the heart of the home is the open plan kitchen, dining room and sitting room which has been the scene of many parties.

“Over the years, we’ve enjoyed using all areas of the house and garden,” says Kay.

“We’ve particularly enjoyed hosting dinner parties in the open kitchen and garden room which both create a sociable ambience.

“We’ve had too many memorable parties to mention especially at Christmas but a particularly, memorable one was a Hogmanay dinner party with 17 close friends and neighbours.”

Open plan kitchen is heart of the home

For those who love to cook, the open plan kitchen area is sure to whet the appetite as it features all the latest mod cons as well as a sleek central island while the sitting area has a wood burning stove.

And when it comes to post dinner relaxation, head through to the elegant drawing room.

Brimming with charm and character, this room always feels cosy thanks to its wooden beams, striking red brick chimney and inglenook fireplace.

Work from home in style

Also on the ground floor is an attractive home office with an open fire plus a large utility room and a cloakroom.

Upstairs, there is a pristine family bathroom plus four fantastic double bedrooms including a magnificent master bedroom with views over the front garden, a walk-in dressing room and a modern ensuite shower room.

Torphins home for sale has basement with gym and cinema room

And for those who love to work out, the home gym is sure to impress.

Located in the large basement area, which is accessed via the main staircase from the ground floor entrance hall, the gym is seriously impressive.

In fact, the basement area is so large that there is also a cinema room which is perfect for family movie nights.

There is also a large storage area which has the potential to be converted to further usable living space if required.

Countryside living close to the city

With so many great entertaining spaces, Kay says their home is ideal for growing families.

“It’s definitely, a great family house,” says Kay.

“Some of the feature I think will appeal the most include the open plan dining kitchen and the very cosy lounge with the inglenook fireplace.”

Enjoy vibrant village life

In terms of location, Torphins is a vibrant village with a chemist and general grocers/post office plus a golf course and tennis courts.

There is an excellent primary school in the village with secondary education available at nearby Aboyne Academy where there is a sports centre with a swimming pool.

The Gables, Innermarkie Wynd, Torphins, Banchory, is on the market for offers over £610,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Aberdein Considine on 01330 824646 or check out the website aspc.co.uk