Kay and John’s wonderful family home with gym and cinema room on the market for £610,000 in Torphins

As their children have flown the nest, the time has come for Kay and John Glancy to let another family enjoy their amazing home.

By Rosemary Lowne
Set within half an acre of beautiful garden grounds, The Gables is a breath of fresh air.
Set within half an acre of beautiful garden grounds, The Gables is a breath of fresh air. Image: Aberdein Considine

With a gym, cinema room, summer house and garden room, The Gables is so much more than just an attractive family home, it’s a wonderful way of life.

Located in the picturesque village of Torphins, just 21 miles from Aberdeen, the charming three storey home is perfect for those who wish to embrace all the peace and beauty of the countryside while remaining close to the hustle and bustle of city life.

For the past 17 years, the four-bedroom property has been a blissfully happy home for Kay and John Glancy and their children.

John and Kay Glancy have put their wonderful home on the market after 17 happy years. Image: Kay Glancy

“It was the location and its character, privacy and space that first attracted us to our property,” says Kay.

“We’ve loved living here as the house sits on a spacious plot, which is very private.”

Amazing family home for 17 years

As their children have flown the nest, the couple have reluctantly put their superb home on the market as they embark on a new chapter in their lives.

“Our children have left for university so we fancy a new project while remaining in the same area which we love,” says Kay.

Set within half an acre of landscaped garden grounds, The Gables is a serene countryside sanctuary with a large, paved patio area, a summerhouse and an amazing garden room with a Portuguese cast stone barbecue grill/fire.

The garden room outside the Torphins home for sale
Enjoy alfresco dining all year round in this superb garden room. Image: Aberdein Considine
Outside the Torphins home for sale
Children can burn off their energy in the large garden area. Image: Aberdein Considine

Charming three floor Torphins home for sale

After soaking up all the beauty of the garden, it’s time to head inside where three floors of impressive accommodation can be explored.

At the heart of the home is the open plan kitchen, dining room and sitting room which has been the scene of many parties.

“Over the years, we’ve enjoyed using all areas of the house and garden,” says Kay.

“We’ve particularly enjoyed hosting dinner parties in the open kitchen and garden room which both create a sociable ambience.

“We’ve had too many memorable parties to mention especially at Christmas but a particularly, memorable one was a Hogmanay dinner party with 17 close friends and neighbours.”

The drawing room with a large fireplace
Could the drawing room get any cosier? Image: Aberdein Considine
A home office with a small fireplace, two sofas and a desk and chair
This attractive room could be used as a home office. Image: Aberdein Considine

Open plan kitchen is heart of the home

For those who love to cook, the open plan kitchen area is sure to whet the appetite as it features all the latest mod cons as well as a sleek central island while the sitting area has a wood burning stove.

And when it comes to post dinner relaxation, head through to the elegant drawing room.

Brimming with charm and character, this room always feels cosy thanks to its wooden beams, striking red brick chimney and inglenook fireplace.

An open plan kitchen and dining area, with sleek white counters and dark wood tones
Entertaining is an elegant affair in this modern open plan kitchen, sitting room and dining area. Image: Aberdein Considine
The open plan kitchen and living area, with two mismatching coloured armchairs and a love seat
After dinner you can relax in front of the wood burner in this pretty sitting area. Image: Aberdein Considine

Work from home in style

Also on the ground floor is an attractive home office with an open fire plus a large utility room and a cloakroom.

Upstairs, there is a pristine family bathroom plus four fantastic double bedrooms including a magnificent master bedroom with views over the front garden, a walk-in dressing room and a modern ensuite shower room.

A bathroom in the Torphins home for sale
Soak away all your worries in this stunning bathroom. Image: Aberdein Considine
Another bathroom with bold wallpaper and gold accents
Bold wallpaper works beautifully in this bathroom. Image: Aberdein Considine

Torphins home for sale has basement with gym and cinema room

And for those who love to work out, the home gym is sure to impress.

Located in the large basement area, which is accessed via the main staircase from the ground floor entrance hall, the gym is seriously impressive.

In fact, the basement area is so large that there is also a cinema room which is perfect for family movie nights.

There is also a large storage area which has the potential to be converted to further usable living space if required.

The gym in the Torphins home for sale
Work up a sweat in the fantastic home gym. Image: Aberdein Considine
The cinema room
Grab the popcorn and plenty of snacks for a family movie night in the cinema room. Image: Aberdein Considine

Countryside living close to the city

With so many great entertaining spaces, Kay says their home is ideal for growing families.

“It’s definitely, a great family house,” says Kay.

“Some of the feature I think will appeal the most include the open plan dining kitchen and the very cosy lounge with the inglenook fireplace.”

One of the bedrooms in the home in Banchory
Wake up raring to go after a good night’s sleep in one of the four fabulous double bedrooms. Image: Aberdein Considine
A walk-in wardrobe with rails of clothing and a full-body mirror at the end of the room
This walk-in dressing room would give Carrie Bradshaw’s wardrobe a run for its money. Image: Aberdein Considine

Enjoy vibrant village life

In terms of location, Torphins is a vibrant village with a chemist and general grocers/post office plus a golf course and tennis courts.

There is an excellent primary school in the village with secondary education available at nearby Aboyne Academy where there is a sports centre with a swimming pool.

The Gables, Innermarkie Wynd, Torphins, Banchory, is on the market for offers over £610,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Aberdein Considine on 01330 824646 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

Conversation