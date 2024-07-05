Nairn County boss Ross Tokely outlines summer recruitment plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nairn County boss Ross Tokely outlines summer recruitment plans

The Station Park team hit the road to Dundee after back-to-back warm-ups against St Johnstone and Inverness.

By Paul Chalk
Nairn County manager Ross Tokely, who will not be playing next season. Image: Jasperimage
Nairn County manager Ross Tokely, who will not be playing next season. Image: Jasperimage

Nairn County manager Ross Tokely insists East Region Midlands League opponents Locheee United are ideal pre-season opponents for his side.

The Dundee-based juniors finished third in their division last term, while Nairn were eighth in the Highland League.

After losing against Premiership St Johnstone and League One Inverness Caley Thistle, Tokely believes the visit to Thomson Park works well ahead of the Highland League campaign starting on July 27.

He said: “The Lochee game is exactly what we were looking for at this stage, a bit like Inverurie Locos and on a tight ground.

“I’m looking forward to the game. I know they have played a couple of Highland League teams before and it will be a good test for us in a different way.

“We’re not going to be playing the likes of St Johnstone and Caley Thistle this season, so we want to keep working hard and get the game-time in.”

Long-term planning from Tokely

It has been a busy summer for Tokely since he became manager in April. He signed defender Jonathan Bain, midfielder Alan Pollock and forwards Gary Kerr, Ben Barron and Matthew Wright.

He has also handed out new two-year deals to captain and defender Fraser Dingwall, goalkeeper Dylan MacLean, defender Callum Maclean and and midfielder Kenny McKenzie.

Defender Ali Morrison became the latest recruit when he arrived on Friday on a loan deal from Ross County until the end of the year.

The 17-year-old had a loan spell at Brora Rangers last season.

Tokely explained he’s laying the foundation for beyond the immediate future.

Nairn County captain Fraser Dingwall is under contract until 2026 after signing a new deal at Station Park. Image: Jasperimage

He said: “I have played here for the last year-and-a-half, so I know what these boys are like.

“These are the mainstays, the ones who will turn up to training and they are all good players. They are good guys and I want them at this football club.

“I am here for three years, hopefully for a few more, and I want a settled group.

“I still want to make two or three additions in certain areas. Hopefully I’ll get one or two over the line in the coming days.”

On new addition Morrison, he said: “Ali is a young player but has a bit of Highland League experience from last season.

“Despite his young age, he has a lot of attributes required to succeed as a defender in the Highland League – he is the sort of player we want in the team and I am delighted that he will be joining us on loan.”

‘I want to be on the sidelines’

Tokely, who played nearly 600 matches for Inverness throughout his long career, was appointed as Nairn’s manager after the departure of Steven Mackay, who returned to Brora Rangers.

The defender, 45, pulled on the boots to play in the first half against Caley Thistle on Tuesday, but he stressed his role next term will be from the touchline.

He added: “I’m not here as a player this season. I am here as the manager, and I want to be on the sidelines, driving the players on.”

