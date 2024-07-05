Nairn County boss Ross Tokely outlines summer recruitment plans

Nairn County manager Ross Tokely insists East Region Midlands League opponents Locheee United are ideal pre-season opponents for his side.

The Dundee-based juniors finished third in their division last term, while Nairn were eighth in the Highland League.

After losing against Premiership St Johnstone and League One Inverness Caley Thistle, Tokely believes the visit to Thomson Park works well ahead of the Highland League campaign starting on July 27.

He said: “The Lochee game is exactly what we were looking for at this stage, a bit like Inverurie Locos and on a tight ground.

“I’m looking forward to the game. I know they have played a couple of Highland League teams before and it will be a good test for us in a different way.

“We’re not going to be playing the likes of St Johnstone and Caley Thistle this season, so we want to keep working hard and get the game-time in.”

Long-term planning from Tokely

It has been a busy summer for Tokely since he became manager in April. He signed defender Jonathan Bain, midfielder Alan Pollock and forwards Gary Kerr, Ben Barron and Matthew Wright.

He has also handed out new two-year deals to captain and defender Fraser Dingwall, goalkeeper Dylan MacLean, defender Callum Maclean and and midfielder Kenny McKenzie.

Defender Ali Morrison became the latest recruit when he arrived on Friday on a loan deal from Ross County until the end of the year.

The 17-year-old had a loan spell at Brora Rangers last season.

Tokely explained he’s laying the foundation for beyond the immediate future.

He said: “I have played here for the last year-and-a-half, so I know what these boys are like.

“These are the mainstays, the ones who will turn up to training and they are all good players. They are good guys and I want them at this football club.

“I am here for three years, hopefully for a few more, and I want a settled group.

“I still want to make two or three additions in certain areas. Hopefully I’ll get one or two over the line in the coming days.”

On new addition Morrison, he said: “Ali is a young player but has a bit of Highland League experience from last season.

“Despite his young age, he has a lot of attributes required to succeed as a defender in the Highland League – he is the sort of player we want in the team and I am delighted that he will be joining us on loan.”

‘I want to be on the sidelines’

Tokely, who played nearly 600 matches for Inverness throughout his long career, was appointed as Nairn’s manager after the departure of Steven Mackay, who returned to Brora Rangers.

The defender, 45, pulled on the boots to play in the first half against Caley Thistle on Tuesday, but he stressed his role next term will be from the touchline.

He added: “I’m not here as a player this season. I am here as the manager, and I want to be on the sidelines, driving the players on.”