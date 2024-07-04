Bargain three-bed Aberdeen city centre flat on market for £44k

A three-bedroom flat in Aberdeen city centre has been listed at a guide price of only £44k.

The cut-price second-floor apartment on Victoria Road is set to go under the hammer in a timed online auction on July 11.

It has recently been repossessed and previously sold for £117,000.

It has been described as an “excellent investment property” with “huge yield potential”.

Potential buyers on a budget looking to move in can expect an entrance hallway, living room, kitchen, three bedrooms and a bathroom all for under £50,000.

The main appeal of the flat is its central location.

Victoria Road is based in the heart of Torry in Aberdeen city centre – offering a wealth of shopping and restaurant options.

The property description reads: “The property is located close to the town centre offering a host of amenities.

“There are excellent public transport facilities which allow easy commuting to other areas of the city.

“It is situated close to the city centre shopping centres and shops, with a wide variety of restaurant options, proximity to Aberdeen’s nightlife and excellent transport links to all areas of the city.”

