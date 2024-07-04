Bargain three-bed Aberdeen city centre flat on market for £44k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Bargain three-bed Aberdeen city centre flat on market for £44k

The cut-price property is has been described as an 'excellent investment'.

By Graham Fleming
The Torry flat is being sold a cheap price. Image: Rightmove
The Torry flat is being sold a cheap price. Image: Rightmove

A three-bedroom flat in Aberdeen city centre has been listed at a guide price of only £44k.

The cut-price second-floor apartment on Victoria Road is set to go under the hammer in a timed online auction on July 11.

It has recently been repossessed and previously sold for £117,000.

One of the property’s bedrooms. Image: Rightmove
The property comes with limited furnishings. Image: Rightmove
The property’s living space. Image: Rightmove
The flat offers a great view over Victoria Road. Image: Rightmove

It has been described as an “excellent investment property” with “huge yield potential”.

Potential buyers on a budget looking to move in can expect an entrance hallway, living room, kitchen, three bedrooms and a bathroom all for under £50,000.

The bathroom facilities. Image: Rightmove
The staircase needed to access the second-floor property. Image: Rightmove

The main appeal of the flat is its central location.

Victoria Road is based in the heart of Torry in Aberdeen city centre – offering a wealth of shopping and restaurant options.

The property description reads: “The property is located close to the town centre offering a host of amenities.

“There are excellent public transport facilities which allow easy commuting to other areas of the city.

“It is situated close to the city centre shopping centres and shops, with a wide variety of restaurant options, proximity to Aberdeen’s nightlife and excellent transport links to all areas of the city.”

If you’re thinking of buying a property, take a look at our data team’s house price tracker.

More from Property

Vibrant colours bring positive energy into the lounge/dining area
Jennifer gives Ferryhill home a gorgeous glow-up
Struan House is a converted steading at Mill Of Crynoch, Maryculter, Aberdeen.
Luxurious converted steading at Maryculter has five bedrooms and fabulous garden
A graphic indicating the house prices in Scotland
House prices in Scotland: Track the property values in your area
Embrace the peace and tranquility of country life in this dream Ballater cottage. Image: Laurie and Co
Alicia and George put their fairytale Ballater cottage on the market for £360,000
Houses could be built on the former college site.Image DC Thomson design team/ Montagu Evans
Former Inverness College site could be used for housing as part of city centre…
Vacant Elgin High Street property.
Elgin High Street unit that was previously cafe on the market
The bold wallpaper catches the eye at 8 Rosebank Place.
Photos: Louise gives Aberdeen apartment in Ferryhill an amazing makeover
Ballater guest house for sale.
Boutique guest house a stones throw from Balmoral Castle hits the market
The Loch Kinord Hotel. Image: Christie & Co.
Historic hotel in the heart of Royal Deeside hits the market
Elgin High Street unit sold and hammer graphic over it.
Revealed: How much ownerless Elgin High Street unit sold for at auction

Conversation