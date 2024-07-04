General election 2024: Counts under way in north and north-east as polls predict Labour landslide

Polls have closed, counts are under way and soon we will know who the new government will be, as well as MPs in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, the Highlands and the islands.

Here at The Press and Journal we are working through the night to bring you the most up-to-date news, results and developments as they happen.

Exit poll story ‘extraordinary’ – Tory MSP says SNP have been found out

North East Conservative MSP Liam Kerr has said the SNP could pay the price for not dealing with local issues such as the A96 and A9.

He said: “The story of the exit poll is the SNP might go down to 10 seats which is extraordinary.

“But I think what it means is that in the north-east, as we have said for a long time, it’s all in play.

“We have our own issues, the A96, the fishing, Cove and Newtonhill rail stations, new oil and gas.

“I have to say, I think the SNP have been found out here.

“Now, after 17 years in government, people know that you’ve got a central belt obsessed SNP that is not dealing with the issues that the people of the north-east care about.

“And if this exit poll comes to pass, that’s the story of it.

“We really think all seats are in play. That has been the story on the doors.

“But that is as much because you’re getting people reporting back that the SNP has promised the world for 17 years and haven’t delivered any of it.

“You start talking about the Toll of Birness, the A96 which was supposed to be dualled years ago, the A9… all of these promises.

“I think people are finally fed up with it and saying: ‘This is our chance’.

“So we are pretty optimistic and positive about the north-east.”

Could Stephen Flynn’s Aberdeen South seat be vulnerable?

With Liam Kerr saying all the north-east seats are in play the party are hinting their battles against the SNP in the region are ‘on a knife-edge’.

A senior Scottish Tory source said suggestions the party could win seats like Aberdeen South were “utter nonsense”.

An ITV projection indicated the Conservatives could gain seats from the nationalists north of the border – but the party is keen to temper expectations.

The senior source said contests against the SNP in the north-east were on a “knife-edge”.

It comes as the election exit poll suggested John Swinney’s party could fall to 10 seats.

Glen Reynolds is more optimistic about his party’s chances in the north-east than the exit polls suggest.

The SNP candidate in West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine said: “If it’s true then that is a shock without any shadow of a doubt.

“It’s not what we are seeing in the north-east where it’s a lot closer. It might be a reflection on what’s happening in the central belt.

“We need to wait and see how the night plays out.”

Video: First ballot boxes arrive at counts in the north and north-east.





Exit polls predict ‘Labour landslide’

The latest figures show Labour could be on course for a majority of 170 as the exit polls are released.

The polls predict Labour will have 410 seats, with the Conservatives taking 131.

It could be a disappointing night for the SNP with polls showing just 10 seats.

The Liberal Democrats are predicted to take 61 seats.

The Reform party are expected to take 13 seats with the Greens projected to have 2.

As polls closed at 10pm, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer tweeted: “To everyone who has campaigned for Labour in this election, to everyone who voted for us and put their trust in our changed Labour Party – thank you.”

The party stands to make gains across the Midlands and North, winning back seats in the “red wall” that it lost in 2019 and making deep incursions into traditional, Tory-held territory following a final-week blitz of more rural seats by Sir Keir Starmer.

Wipeout for the SNP?

The Scottish National Party support has plummeted according to the exit polls. The SNP are projected to be left with just 10 seats. Down 38 from the last election.

Reacting to the exit poll, Scotland’s former first minister Nicola Sturgeon told ITV: “This is not a good night for the SNP on those numbers.”

She added: “This is at the grimmer end of the expectations for the SNP if the exit poll is right.”

SNP campaign director Stewart Hosie described the prediction as “stark” but added that it was “just an exit poll”.

“In the next few hours, we’ll see how accurate or otherwise it is,” he told the PA news agency.

Asked what such a result could mean for the SNP, Mr Hosie said he was not concerned.

“In 2005, I think we were down to five or six MPs and we went on to win the Holyrood election in 2007,” he said.

“In 2010, I think we returned six and went on to win a majority in Holyrood in 2011.”

What does it mean for the Tories?

Ruth Davidson called the projected election result a “massacre” for the Conservative Party after exit polls were released.

But she said the word coming out of Conservative central office earlier was that the Tories could be below three figures in terms of seats.

The former leader of the Scottish Tories said on Sky News: “So actually 131 – while, there is no dressing it up, this is a massacre – they’ve actually, if this is right, pulled a few back from where they thought they were.”

Reform gaining momentum

Nigel Farage’s Reform UK is set to win 13 seats, according to the exit poll.

The party, which was only formed in 2018, currently only has one MP, Lee Anderson, who defected from the Conservatives.

It would be the first time Reform have managed to secure an MP at the ballot box.

Mr Farage had earlier declined to say what number of MPs they would classify as a win, but 13 elected representatives is higher than predictions by most polls.

Scroll below to find the latest on your constituency.

Aberdeen North

It was last held by Kirsty Blackman (SNP).

Candidates include: Charlie Abel (Alba), Kirsty Blackman (SNP), Desmond Bouse (Lib), Gillian Tebberen (Con), Lynn Thomson (Lab), Kenneth Leggat (Reform), Dawn Smith (Scottish Family Party), Esme Houston (Green), Lucas Grant (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coaltion).

Expected declaration time: 3am

Aberdeen South

This seat was last held by Stephen Flynn (SNP).

Candidates include: Jeff Goodhall (Lib), Graeme Craib (Scottish Family Party), Guy Ingerson (Green), M. Tauqeer Malik (Lab), Sophie Molly (Independent), Michael Pearce (Reform), John Wheeler (Con).

Expected declaration time: 3am

West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine

It was last held by Andrew Bowie (Cons).

Candidates: Kate Blake (Labour), Andrew Bowie (Con), Brandon Innes (Reform), Iris Leask (Independent), William Linegar (Green), David Neill (Independent), Glen Reynolds (SNP), Michael Turvey (Lib).

Expected declaration time: 5am

Aberdeenshire North and Moray East

This is a new seat.

Candidates include: Douglas Ross (Con), Ian Bailey (Lib), Andy Brown (Lab), Jo Hart (Reform), Seamus Logan (SNP).

Expected declaration time: 4:45am

Gordon and Buchan

This is a new seat. The previous overlapping boundaries were last held by Richard Thomson (SNP).

Candidates include: Nurque Hoque Ali (Lab), Kris Callander (Reform), Harriet Cross (Con), Richard Thomson (SNP), Conrad Wood (Lib).

Expected declaration time: 5.15am

Moray West, Nairn and Strathspey

This is a new seat.

Candidates: Neil Alexander (Lib), James Hynam (Lab), Graham Leadbitter (SNP), Euan Morrice (Scottish Family Party), Kathleen Robertson (Con), Steve Skerrett (Reform), Draeyk van der Horn (Green)

Expected declaration time: 4am

Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross

This is a new seat, which on previous boundaries was last held by Jamie Stone (Lib)

Candidates include: Lucy Beattie (SNP), Steve Chisholm (Alba), Fiona Fawcett (Con), Eva Kestner (Lab), Sandra Skinner (Reform), Jamie Stone (Lib), Anne Thomas (Green).

Expected declaration time: 5:30am

Inverness, Skye and West Ross-shire

This is a new seat with different boundaries. The overlapping constituency used to be Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey, which was held by Drew Hendry (SNP).

Candidates include: Drew Hendry (SNP), Dillan Hill (Reform), Angus MacDonald (Lib), Peter Newman (Green), Darren Paxton (Scottish Equality), Michael Perera (Lab), Ruaridh Stewart (Con).

Expected declaration time: 5am

Orkney and Shetland

This seat was last held by Alistair Carmichael (Lib).

Candidates: Alex Armitigate (Green), Alistair Carmichael (Lib), Robert Leslie (SNP), Shane Painter (Con), Conor Savage (Lab), Robert Smith (Reform).

Expected declaration time: 5:30am

Argyll, Bute and South Lochaber

This used to be called Argyll and Bute, which was last held by Brendan O’Hara (SNP) with different boundaries.

Candidates: Amanda Hampsey (Con), Melanie Hurst (Reform), Tommy Macpherson (Independent), Hamish Maxwell (Lab), Brendan O’Hara (SNP), Alan Reid (Lib)

Expected declaration time: 6:30am

For more results and analysis, see our dedicated general election section and result tracker.